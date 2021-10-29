YOUTH NEWS
NVU scholarshipsScholarships to Northern Vermont University (NVU) will be awarded to winners and runners up of the 2021-2022 Vermont High School Writing Contest. The winner and runner-up in each category — fiction, non-fiction, and poetry — will receive an NVU scholarship of $1,000 or $500, respectively, renewable for four years, along with cash awards, the opportunity to publish their work in the NVU-based Green Mountains Review and the League of Vermont Writers’ League Lines, and a one-year membership to the League of Vermont Writers.
Open to all Vermont students in grades 9-12, including those who home school, the deadline for entries is Nov. 15. Winners will be announced on or about Jan. 15, 2022. Visit NorthernVermont.edu/HSWritingContest for entry forms and submission requirements.
AROUND TOWN
BIPOC clinic
RUTLAND — From 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, the State of Vermont BIPOC COVID-19 Booster Clinic program will be held on one day only, rather than two as was previously announced. The Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) community who are 18 years or older and who are more than six months beyond their last COVID vaccine dose (of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) are eligible to receive the COVID-19 booster.
RFL events
RUTLAND — Sandglass Theater’s film of their performance of “Babylon,” a story of refugees, followed by a panel discussion, from 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Rutland Free Library Fox Room. Masks required.
Sandglass’s “Refugee Journey” Game 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Rutland Free Library Fox Room. Masks required. Participants experience, via a board game, the challenges refugee face as they attempt to find safety.
Craft Fair
CASTLETON — The annual Castleton Community Center Holiday Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13. Featured are hand-crafted items by local craftsmen, one-of-a-kind handmade jewelry, decorations, clothing, food items and more. CCC will be selling soups and sandwiches for lunch and will have the Tea Cup Auction. For more information, call (802) 468-3093.
Bags give back
RUTLAND — The Epilepsy Foundation of Vermont has been selected by the leadership at the local Hannaford’s store, 318 South Main St. in Rutland, as the benefiting nonprofit in the Community Bag Program for the month of November. In addition to reducing single-use plastic, customers purchasing the Community Bags will also be giving back to people touched by epilepsy in the local Rutland community and in Vermont.
Every $2.50 reusable Community Bag sends a $1 donation to a nonprofit local to the Hannaford in which it was purchased. Every month at every Hannaford location a different local nonprofit is selected to benefit from the sale of the reusable Community Bag.
Tarbell honored
SHREWSBURY — Michael Tarbell, of Shrewsbury, Regional Ambulance Service Deputy Chief and full-time employee, was honored by Vt. Agency of Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn, with an Emergency Medical Services Award from the Vermont Highway Safety Alliance recognizing his dedication and advocacy of highway safety to improve statewide Emergency Medical Services that foster and advance Vermont’s highway safety priorities.
Hathaway Award
BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Historical Society (VHS) announced the winner of the 2021 Hathaway Award is The Brattleboro Words Project, a community collaboration initiated in 2017 between the Brattleboro Literary Festival, Write Action, Marlboro College, Brooks Memorial Library and the Brattleboro Historical Society.
This award recognizes one project completed, released, published or presented during the previous calendar year. Projects may include, but are not limited to, publications, exhibits, works of art, documentary films, radio programs, websites and dramatic works.
AROUND STATE
Town hall today
When disaster strikes, disabled constituents face overwhelming barriers and disproportionate rates of death and serious injury. These are often the direct result of discrimination and exclusion from disaster planning, response and recovery efforts. The Real Emergency Access for Aging and Disability Inclusion for Disasters Act and the Disaster Relief Medicaid Act are two critical bills that will help address the disaster-related barriers disabled people face.
A Zoom town hall, “Disability Equity During Disasters,” will be held from 10 a.m. to noon today, Oct. 29. The Zoom registration link is on Vermont Center for Independent Living’s webpage www.vcil.org under the calendar of events.
Symposium today
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department Assistant Botanist Aaron Marcus has been selected as a panelist to speak on monitoring rare plants’ resilience in the face of climate change and other threats at an online Native Plant Trust symposium from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29. The event is open to the public with an admission fee.
The symposium will feature Northeast botanists and educators with expertise and wide-ranging experience. Marcus will highlight the leading role Vermont Fish and Wildlife biologists have played amassing 40 years of data on rare and endangered plants across the state, and empowering community scientist volunteers to do the same.
Safe trick-or-treating
From UVM Health Network — Trick-or-treating in small groups is best to avoid spreading COVID-19.
Properly fitting cloth masks are a must for indoor events or public festivities. A costume mask is not a suitable substitute. Masks should not be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing.
When handing out candy at home, avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters. Hand out treats outdoors if possible. Set up a station with individually bagged treats or pieces of candy for kids to take. Be sure to wash hands thoroughly before handling treats. Wear a mask.
Make sure children are visible when out trick-or-treating and accompanied by an adult. Be sure to bring flashlights and be aware when crossing streets.
As well as — From American Red Cross —
— Plan outdoor activities and avoid indoor events.
— Bring hand sanitizer with you while trick-or-treating and use it after touching objects or other people. Wash your hands when you get home.
— Consider adding reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags.
— Plan the trick-or-treat route in advance, make sure adults know where their children are going. A parent or responsible adult should accompany young children door-to-door.
— Be cautious around animals, especially dogs.
— Walk only on the sidewalks, not in the street. Avoid running. Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner. Don’t cross between parked cars.
— Only visit homes that have a porch light on, and never go inside.
— Make sure a grown-up checks the goodies before eating. Make sure to remove loose candy, open packages and choking hazards. Discard any items with brand names that you are not familiar with.
When welcoming trick-or-treaters into homes: Maintain social distancing and wear a cloth mask; Light the area well so young visitors can see; Sweep leaves from your sidewalks and steps. Clear your porch or front yard of obstacles someone could trip over.
Native tree stock
As a recent survey discovered, Vermont is experiencing a shortage of native tree seedlings for restoration work, and demand is expected to increase by more than half in the next 5-10 years. To quantify the native tree seedling shortage in Vermont, restoration practitioners from Lake Champlain Sea Grant and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently conducted a survey targeting existing and aspiring native tree nursery operators specializing in native trees for riparian forest and wetland restoration projects.
The survey concluded that while restoration projects help improve water quality, the ecological benefits to sourcing trees locally also are significant, including locally adapted genetics of trees and limiting risk of spreading pests and pathogens. Developing a larger in-state nursery labor force will help meet the rapidly growing demand for local native plant material and keep dollars spent on trees in Vermont.
