BIRTHS
A son, Skyler Lee Hewitt, was born Nov. 7, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Kiley Gagnon and Jason Hewitt of Danby.
A daughter, Mahalia April Bautista, was born Nov. 17, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Destiny Robertson and Gleen Bautista of Rutland.
AROUND TOWN
PITTSFORD — The Town of Pittsford is holding a Holiday Lights Decorating Contest from Tuesday, Dec. 8, through Dec. 18. Have your holiday lights on in Pittsford and Florence by 4:30 through 8:30 pm. those days, for drive-by viewing/voting. To register your home by Sunday, Dec. 6, enter your address in the available slots at this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080f48a4a82aa3f49-holiday to sign up or email kfield16@yahoo.com.
A voting link with the list of addresses will be shared on the Town of Pittsford Facebook page and website the week of Dec. 7. The top three winners will be voted upon by fellow community members and prizes will be awarded from local businesses, Brandon Blue Seal Stores, Keith’s Country Store and Kamuda’s Market.
Grants available
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation (FPR) announced funds are available for outdoor recreation grants via the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). These funds will be available to state municipalities to conserve lands and develop infrastructure dedicated to outdoor recreation. Applications are due no later than noon Dec. 14. Grant awards will be made in spring 2021. For more information and to download the application, visit http://fpr.vermont.gov/recreation/grants/lwcf.
Asylum-seekers
Several community groups across Vermont are working to empty Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention centers, one family at a time. The organizations are hosting 20 asylum-seekers in Vermont communities; these are people who fled persecution and violence in their birth countries, only to encounter the same in U.S. detention facilities. Now they have been released to official local sponsors as they await their court hearings.
In a Giving Tuesday fundraiser, six members of the NH-VT Asylum Seekers Network have joined in a statewide effort. The coalition aims to raise $10,000, all of which will go directly to support asylum seekers currently finding a haven here in Vermont, and to provide legal bonds and sponsorships for others who are detained in crowded and inhumane conditions. To contribute, donate via PayPal — only on Tuesday, Dec. 1 — https//caspvt.org/givingtuesday.
The cooperating groups in the network are: Brattleboro, Community Asylum Seekers Project; Rutland, Bridge to Rutland; Randolph, Randolph Area Asylum Seekers Support; Montpelier, Central Vermont Refugee Action Network; Burlington, Chittenden Asylum Seekers Assistance Network; and St. Johnsbury, Northeast Kingdom Asylum Seekers Assistance Network.
Elder abuse
MONTPELIER — The Attorney General’s Elder Protection Initiative (EPI) and the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL) announced the release of a help guide for older Vermonters experiencing abuse or exploitation. The guide, “Finding Help: Abuse, Exploitation and Neglect in Later Life,” features the nonprofit programs and services available in Vermont to help these victims, and a how-to on reporting for government investigation and response. For more information, visit https://ago.vermont.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/HelpGuide.pdf.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
