A daughter, Aaryiah Rhae Jones, was born Sept. 4, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Nicholas and Linda Jones, of Rutland.
Dragon egg huntPOULTNEY — Poultney Public Library’s dragon egg has gone missing. Sign up to be a dragon hunter by stopping by between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday, Sept. 18. All dragon hunters will receive a bracelet and their first clue to help them find the egg. This free Vermont Fairy Tale Festival event is open to children age 12 and younger. For more information, call 287-5556.
Youth flea market
POULTNEY — Poultney’s annual Youth Flea Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, outside Poultney Public Library. Open to kids and teens up to age 18, there is a $5 registration fee per spot. Registration forms may be picked up the library and are due by end of business day Oct. 1.
Art contest
GREENSBORO — Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro will exhibit work by North America’s wildlife artists this October. In conjunction, the Vermont Wildlife Coalition Education Fund is offering $2,500 in prizes to students in grades 7-12 who submit their own art work depicting Vermont wildlife. First prize is $1,000; second prize is $750; third prize is $500; and fourth prize is $250. Visit www.vtwildlifecoalition.org/artcontest for more information.
Accident anniversary
CAVENDISH — On Sept. 13, 1848, Phineas Gage, a railroad foreman, had a tamping rod pass through his head as a result of a blasting accident, and lived for almost 12 years afterward. Cavendish Historical Society hosts an annual Gage Walk & Talk, this year at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at the CHS Museum, Route 131 in Cavendish. Masks are required when in the museum.
The walk includes the location of the accident, Dr. Harlow’s home/surgery, and the boarding house where Gage was taken after his injury. The accident site is approximately ¾-mile from the museum, other sites of interest are visited, and upon return to the museum, you will have walked for close to 2 miles. Participants can stop at any time.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information, Email margocaulfield@icloud.com or call 226-7807.
Robert Frost
BENNINGTON — The Robert Frost Stone House Museum and the Bennington Museum present David Orr: “Robert Frost and the Road to Poetry” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, in the Ada Paresky Education Center at the Bennington Museum. Masks will be required for attendees of this in-person, indoor program. Free and open to the public, if planning to attend in person, register online. A livestream of the lecture will also be available. Visit the Bennington Museum and Robert Frost Stone House Museum websites for more details.
Rummage sale
LUDLOW — Black River Good Neighbor Services will hold its 25th annual Fall Rummage Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24 and 25, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Fletcher Farm, 611 Route 103 South in Ludlow. Masks are required.
Proceeds benefit BRGNS’ food and financial assistance programs for qualified individuals and families in Ludlow, Mount Holly, Belmont, Cavendish, Proctorsville and Plymouth. For more information, call 228-3663 or email BRGNS@gmail.com.
Fundraiser ride
MIDDLEBURY — More than 800 cyclists are registered for the 16th annual Kelly Brush Ride Saturday, Sept. 11, in Middlebury. The ride is the Kelly Brush Foundation’s largest annual fundraising event to improve the lives of those with spinal cord injury through sports and recreation. Online registration closes at noon on Friday, Sept. 10. Riders may register in person on Saturday morning. The ride starts and finishes at the football stadium on Route 30 on the Middlebury College campus. For more information, visit kellybrushfoundation.org/kellybrushride online.
Farm succession
Land For Good is hosting a two-day Farm Succession Training for Legal & Financial Professionals Sept. 21 and 23 via Zoom to build professional support for retiring Vermont farmers who have identified a need for help to prepare for, plan and navigate the process of farm business succession. Farmers age 65 and older operate nearly 30% of the state’s farms.
Full price of this multi-session training helps cover costs of planning and delivery at $225. Half-price discounts and additional scholarships are available at time of registration. For more information or to register, visit landforgood.org/professional-training or call (603) 357-1600.
Old Cemetery meeting
VERGENNES — Vermont Old Cemetery fall meeting will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at St. Peter’s Parish Hall, 85 South Maple St., Vergennes. Featured speaker is is Lindsay Varner, Ph.D., Rokeby Museum director. If staying for $13 per person lunch, make check out to St. Peter’s Church Cemetery and send payment to: Jeanne Jackson, 420 Jackson Road, Panton, VT 05491-9734.
Recovery challenge
MONTPELIER — Vermont’s recovery community launches “Recovery Awareness Challenge” throughout September with matching gift support from the Hoehl Family Foundation. September is National Recovery Month which promotes the societal benefits of prevention, treatment and recovery for mental and substance use disorders; celebrates people in recovery; lauds the contributions of treatment and service providers; and promotes the message that recovery in all its forms is possible.
Recovery Vermont will act as the fiscal agent and will process all gifts, pay related fees, and coordinate the distribution of all funds raised during Recovery Month; 100% of all funds will be distributed among Vermont’s 12 recovery centers and 17 certified recovery residences. Additionally, the Hoehl Family Foundation will match each dollar donated, up to $15,000, to help realize the challenge’s goal of raising $30,000. For more information, visit recoveryvermont.org/donate online.
Mini-grants
WAITSFIELD — Lawson’s Finest Liquids is accepting applications for its “Super Sessions” mini-grant program initiative to motivate people to make a positive impact in their communities. Individuals and organizations looking to apply must be located within Lawson’s Finest’s nine-state distribution area (New England, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania). The application must be received by 5 p.m. Oct. 31. Visit www.LawsonsFinest.com for more information.
Placemaking projects
BURLINGTON — AARP Vermont announced a community program to issue grants of $24,000 among six Vermont towns or cities. The goal is to jumpstart Winter Placemaking Demonstration Projects to create public spaces and streets that are safe and accessible for everyone. Email applications should be received by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at kstoddardpoor@aarp.org.
Weight loss queen
LYNDONVILLE — Sue Salls was crowned Vermont Queen of Weight Loss through Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) noncommercial weight loss education and support organization. She lost 26.8 pounds, more than any other female TOPS member in the state. Salls attributes her weight loss success to support from fellow TOPS members along with portion control and regular exercise.
Cultural facilities
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Art Council has awarded over $300,000 in Cultural Facilities Grants to 17 Vermont arts and community organizations, investing in the state’s aging cultural infrastructure. FY2022 Cultural Facilities Grant recipients:
Bennington Museum: $15,575 to support electrical upgrades in two museum galleries and replacement of five outdated electrical panel boxes.
Broad Brook Community Center, Guilford: $30,000 to support insulation throughout the building.
Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium, St. Johnsbury: $26,700 to support the installation of a three-stop elevator.
Friends of Dog Mountain, St. Johnsbury: $12,935 to support the installation of HVAC in the gallery and environmental controls and storage for the art collection in the barn.
Friends of the Union Meeting Hall Inc., Ferrisburgh: $26,400 to support a new accessible entrance on the north side of the building.
Henry Sheldon Museum, Middlebury: $20,067 to support the installation of a new boiler.
Main Street Arts, Saxtons River: $26,700 to support renovations to the education room.
Middlebury Studio School: $10,880 to support the installation of an accessible restroom.
River Arts of Morrisville Inc.: $15,034 to support the replacement of a failing elevator.
Sheldon Historical Society: $15,798 to support the installation of an accessible restroom and lift to the second floor.
Strafford Historical Society: $18,040 to support the installation of a new HVAC system.
Swanton Public Library:$3,756 to support the installation of audio/visual equipment and room darkening blinds.
Town of Fair Haven: $16,910 to support the installation of an accessible restroom on the second floor of the Fair Haven Town Hall.
Town of Franklin: $10,822 to support the installation of a sound system with assistive listening devices and acoustic curtains for the windows in the Franklin Town Hall.
Town of Rockingham, Bellows Falls: $21,222 to support LED theater lighting, winched piping, and a light board in the Bellows Falls Opera House.
Vermont Granite Museum of Barre: $26,700 to support the construction of three classroom spaces within the museum.
Wardsboro Public Library: $3,606 to support the installation of audio/visual equipment and an assistive listening system.
