AROUND TOWN
Environmental justiceDORSET — Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning welcomes Kate Sinding Daly to talk about the role of environmental justice in addressing the climate crisis. The talk will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Long Trail School in Dorset. The talk will also be offered simultaneously via Zoom video conference. Daly will explore the history and current role of the environmental justice movement. Registration is $18 in advance or $24 at the door. Masks are required to attend in person. For more information or to register, call (802) 867-0111 or visit www.greenmtnacademy.org online.
‘Socks for Souls’
RUTLAND — The Socks for Souls program to collect socks for Rutland County homeless shelters invites donations of new socks of all sizes, multipacks welcomed. Scheduled collection dates will be held between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 and Dec. 4, via a drive-through drop-off in the parking lot at Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West St., Rutland. Mask wearing at the drop-off site is necessary. For more information, call (802) 775-4368 or email office@trinitychurchrutland.org.
Trail and boardwalk
WEST RUTLAND — For the new boardwalk and trail in West Rutland, find the parking area on the east side of Whipple Hollow Road, about half-way between Water Street and Pleasant Street.
In 2019, Rutland County Audubon Society and the Town of West Rutland received a grant from the Recreational Trails Program state-administered fund, to construct Phase 2 of a three-part trail, enabling Rutland County Audubon to monitor marsh birds without traveling on the busy Whipple Hollow Road. Phase 1 had been built with a Wetland Funds grant the previous year in an adjacent meadow and lowland just south of the newest phase.
The pandemic delayed Phase 2 until June 2021, at which time Vermont Youth Conservation Corps was hired to construct the two-part boardwalk through a cedar and hemlock swamp. National Audubon supplied construction equipment for the trail. The Town of West Rutland put in a parking lot and Stafford Technical School’s construction class built a kiosk which will soon provide information about the new trail. Rutland County Audubon continues to add improvements to either end of the trail including trail markers and a rope railing for the boardwalk. Watch for Phase 3 of this project in 2023.
Student volunteersCASTLETON —Members of the Fair Haven Union High School Soccer team volunteered to help winterize the grounds at the Castleton Community Center. Asa Young, Jack Almeida, Nate Young, Patrick Stone, Matthew Finnegan, Nick Carrabino and Noah Beayon raked leaves on the walking trail, covered the park benches and exercise stations, raked flower beds and leaves all around the center, added compost to the vegetable garden beds and covered them with straw, and installed snow fences around the heat pumps. The community feels fortunate to have such exceptional volunteer student help.
AROUND STATE
Nonprofits legislation
Common Good Vermont invites nonprofits statewide to join them virtually for the 2022 Nonprofit Legislative Warm-Up from 9 a. m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 15. This is an opportunity for nonprofit leaders to connect with colleagues about the upcoming legislative session, hear from policymakers, and learn about key nonprofit policy issues at the state and national level. For more information and to register, visit commongoodvt.org/events/vt-nonprofit-2022-legislative-warm-up online.
VTF&W
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has a gift that will continue to give for a full year, on their website:a license gift certificate for hunting and fishing licenses. The gift certificate has a link in the license section of www.vtfishandwildlife.com online. The person who receives the certificate must go to the website to redeem their certificate and purchase their licenses.
