BIRTHS
A daughter, Julia Erin Baird, was born Feb. 17, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Christopher and Kaitlynn Baird, of Rutland.
A daughter, Paisley May Hutchins, was born Feb. 17, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Sierra Quenneville and Colby Hutchins, of Brandon.
YOUTH NEWS Principal’s list
Winter 2021 Proctor Junior-Senior High School
Grade 12: Brennon Crossmon, Hope Kelley, Taylor Kennedy, Conner McKearin, Hailey Omand, Sawyer Perkins, Camden Richardson, Janaya Richardson, Katelyn Storey, Caleb Stuhlmueller, Rachel Stuhlmueller, Lucy Tate, Sydney Wood.
Grade 11: Ashley Coltey, Laci French, Xavier Lawson, Maggie McKearin, Sean Oberg, Katelynn Regula, Jasmine Traverse.
Grade 10: Bryson Bourn, Jenna Davine, Reagan Dean, Valerie Johnson, Ryan Keener, Lucas Merrill, Virginia Oberg, Aidan Page, Bode Richardson, Elijah Rue, Haili Sloan, Zachary Stuhlmueller, Alexandra Ward.
Grade 9: Nathan Cameron, Cameron Cannucci, Makayla French, Olivia Gianni, Cadence Goodwin, Brookelyn Kimball, Grace King, Brighton McKeighan, Shelby Moody, Isaac Parker, Gibson Wink.
Grade 8: Kaden Austin, Emily Burns, Brendan Coltey, Sarah Cook, Mitchell Knowles, Grace Oberg, Christopher Reed, Zoe Reynolds, Aleea Richardson.
Grade 7: Aaron Brock, Riley Cannucci, Reagan Phelps.
Youth video contest
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Jump$tart Coalition is partnering with the Vermont Access Network, the State Treasurer’s office, and Front Porch Forum to announce an original video contest for youth, with the goal to help them better understand the importance of managing money responsibly.
This year’s theme: “Save for a Rainy Day.” As of 2018, 49% of Vermonters lack a rainy day fund to cover expenses for three months, in case of emergencies such as sickness, job loss, or economic downturn.
The contest is open to middle school and high school students, including home-schooled students. Videos may be submitted by a team or individually. The winning entries will be awarded $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place. The deadline for student submissions is April 15.
For more information, visit Student Video Contest – VERMONT JUMP$TART COALITION (wordpress.com).
State of the Union essay
BURLINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) announced the winners of his 11th annual State of the Union essay contest, which gives Vermont high school students an opportunity to describe pressing issues they would prioritize as president of the United States. The winners of this year’s essay contest are:
First Place — William Taggard (Brattleboro Union High School, Junior);
Second Place — Emilia De Jounge (Burr and Burton Academy, Sophomore);
Third Place — Simon Rosenbaum (Vermont Commons School, Junior).
COLLEGE NEWS
The University of Maine fall 2020 dean’s list includes students from:
Addison County — Jay Jacobson, of Leicester; Sam Weaver, of North Ferrisburgh.
Rutland County — Kjer Conway, Maia Conway, both of Rutland; Wyatt McDermott, of Wells.
Windham County — Leif Bigelow, of Guilford.
Windsor County — Ethan Rhoad, of Brownsville; Sage Allen, of Ludlow; Amelia Mattrick, of Rochester; Andrew Czwakiel, of Springfield; Olivia Rockwood, of Windsor.
AROUND VERMONT 1099-G forms update
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Department of Labor (VDOL) is finalizing validation efforts and working with the Department of Buildings and General Services to print and mail new 1099-G tax forms by the beginning of next week, March 1, to all 2020 unemployment insurance claimants.
This is a result of the processing issue that occurred Jan. 29, when a series of incorrect 1099-G tax forms were sent to unemployment insurance claimants from the VDOL. On Feb. 1, the VDOL began receiving reports some 1099-G documents contained information for different claimants. The VDOL immediately stopped all 1099-G mailing efforts, launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the processing issue, notified claimants and recalled all VDOL 1099-Gs, and began a plan to reissue new 1099-Gs to all 2020 claimants.
Claimants will receive a 1099-G form for each program they collected unemployment insurance benefits from during the 2020 calendar year. This means many claimants should expect multiple 1099-G forms if they collected benefits for most of the year, especially during the spring, summer and fall, and if their unemployment was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The VDOL administered nine different types of benefits through five different unemployment programs in 2020. Claimants can identify the program their 1099-G is for by using the code in the bottom left-hand corner of the tax document.
001-UI: This 1099-G represents regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits received in 2020, including extended benefit weeks, and the additional $600 added to weekly benefits during April 4 through July 31.
002-PUA: This 1099-G represents Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits received in 2020, including the additional $600 added to weekly benefits during April 4 through July 31.
003-LWA: This 1099-G represents Lost Wage Assistance (LWA) benefits received in 2020. This was a federal program which provided an additional $300 per week to eligible unemployment insurance claimants between Aug. 1 and Sept. 5. This payment was mailed in a check, separate from weekly benefit payments.
004-VSTS: This 1099-G represents Vermont Short Term Supplemental (VSTS) benefits received in 2020. This program provided an additional $100 per week to claimants between Sept. 27 and Oct. 31. This payment was mailed in a check, separate from weekly benefit payments.
005-TREAS: This 1099-G represents a one-time payment of $1,200 issued by the state on April 20. This was for Vermonters who had filed for unemployment insurance benefits between March 15 and April 4 but had not yet received any benefit payments.
Claimants had the option to have personal income taxes withheld when they enrolled in UI and PUA. However, taxes were not withheld from LWA, VSTS or TREAS payments. That means claimants who received these benefits will need to pay state and federal income taxes on them.
Personal income tax returns are due to the IRS and Vermont Department of Taxes by Thursday, April 15. For taxpayers concerned about meeting the deadline, information can be found at tax.vermont.gov/individuals/file-and-pay/request-extension including how to request an extension to file federal or state personal income tax returns.
Claimants who do not have access to the internet can contact the Unemployment Insurance Clamant Assistance Center at 877-214-3332 and select “Option 1” for updates on the 1099-G issue.
AARP grant applications
BURLINGTON — AARP Vermont invites community organizations and local governments statewide to apply for the 2021 Community Challenge grant program.
Grants fund quick-action projects that can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to several thousand or tens of thousands for larger projects. AARP will prioritize projects that deliver inclusive solutions that meet the needs of diverse populations. The Community Challenge is open to 501©(3), 501©(4) and 501©(6) nonprofits and government entities. Other types of organizations will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
The application deadline is 8 p.m. April 14, and all projects must be completed by Nov. 10. Visit www.AARP.org/CommunityChallenge to submit an application and view past grantees.
Statewide mural project
MONTPELIER — Registration is now open for communities to join the Vermont Mural Project. The Community Engagement Lab, Juniper Creative Arts and the Vermont Folklife Center are partners on the project which features a collaborative mural-making process to guide communities to build vision statements and action plans to address the social and environmental justice issues they care about.
The Vermont Mural Project is seeking to have at least one mural created in each of the 14 Vermont counties. All of the murals will be temporarily displayed in Montpelier at the One World Festival of Arts & Imagination, in September, presenting a collaborative creative statement of what communities from all corners of the state want for their future. At the conclusion of the festival, each mural will return to its community for permanent installation.
For more information, visit CommunityEngagementLab.org.
EV charging stations
MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott announced that 11 new plug-in electric vehicle (EV) fast-charge stations are scheduled to be installed across Vermont over the next two years. The charge stations will be located in Newport, Enosburgh, St. Johnsbury, Johnson, South Hero, Springfield, Fair Haven, Wilmington, Ludlow, Randolph and Rutland. The chargers will be a part of the Blink Network and available to all EV drivers. When these new stations are completed, nearly every Vermonter will be within 30 miles of a fast-charge station.
The 11 stations are made possible thanks to an agreement between Blink Charging and the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) working collaboratively with the Agency of Natural Resources, the Agency of Transportation (AOT), the Public Service Department, and the Department of Health. The 11 new charging stations will cost $1.7 million and will be paid for using money from the Volkswagen settlement and administered by DHCD. To date, the State of Vermont has invested $2.7 million from the Volkswagen settlement funds to install 86 level 2 and 16 fast charge stations.
The interagency team is working on another request for proposals for six more highway corridor fast-charging stations at strategic locations across the state.
Visit bit.ly/FundingIncentives for more information. At www.driveelectricvt.com more information about electric vehicle incentives and charging options is available.
Remove ice shanties
MONTPELIER — Vermont state law requires ice fishing shanties be removed from the ice before the ice weakens, according the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department. The shanty must be removed before the ice becomes unsafe or loses its ability to support the shanty out of the water, or before the last Sunday in March — the 28th this year — whichever comes first. All contents, debris, wood, and supports must also be removed so they do not become a hazard to navigation in the spring.
The fine for leaving your ice fishing shanty on the ice can be $1,000, and shanties may not be left at state fishing access areas.
