BIRTHS
Rutland Regional Medical CenterA son, Axl James Taranovich, was born June 17, 2022, to Schuyler Benoit and Josh Taranovich, of Proctor.
YOUTH NEWS
Principal’s list
PROCTOR — Proctor Jr. Sr. High School spring principals list names Valerie Johnson, Grade 11; Makayla French, Grade 10; Zor Reynolds, Aleea Richardson, both Grade 9.
Pajama ProgramRUTLAND — The VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region partners with Pajama Program, a national nonprofit organization that promotes and supports a comforting bedtime routine and healthy sleep to help children thrive. Pajama Program donated 110 sets of pajamas and age-appropriate books for children who receive nurse home visits in either Strong Families Vermont or Children’s Integrated Services. Both of these programs are part of the agency’s Maternal Child Health division, which provides various services from prenatal education through early childhood.
COLLEGE NEWS
Spring 2022 GraduatesIan Reilly, of Rutland, graduated with a Master of Science from the School of Public Health at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.
Graduates of Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, include Luc August Carmel, of Chittenden, with a bachelor of science in innovation and entrepreneurship, communication minor; and Connor A. Hill, of Poultney, with a master of business administration and a certificate in global supply chain management.
Dakota McFarren of West Rutland, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Middle/Secondary Education from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Academic honorsCommunity College of Vermont
President’s list — Julia Posch, of Fair Haven; Logan Hayes, of Goshen; Baylee Ickes, of Poultney; Kelly Mahoney, of Rutland; William Barber, of Salisbury.
Dean’s list — Owen Doran, of Benson; Mikayla Johnson, of Center Rutland; Veronica Daniel, of Fair Haven; Tanya Gambardella, Justin Koontz, both of Middlebury; Deirdre Thacker, of Poultney; Teresa Ennis, Caden Lapenna, Taylor Surething, all of Rutland; Elias Nemeth, of Tinmouth; Joann Gorey, of Wells.
Student honors list — Emily Glover, of Benson; Rebecca Burtt, of Bomoseen; Ruby Carter, Ryan Francoeur, Crystal Garvey, all of Brandon; Abigail Bailey, Matthew Burkins, both of Bridport; Boadu Kwapong, Andrea Shahan, both of Chittenden; Angel Hurd, Kathryn Hutchins, both of Fair Haven; Christopher Genier, of Forest Dale; JoAnna Dayton, Carson Neil, both of Killington; Dillan Coburn, Athena Lenser, Donna Stanley, all of Mendon; Kelly O’Keefe, Shannah Weller, both of Middlebury; Luke Harrison, Rose Millette, both of Mount Holly; Patti Fillioe, Will Gregory, both of North Clarendon; Jamilah Mishoe, of Orwell; Svea Miller, of Poultney; Kellie Bride, Rosaree Gatchalian, both of Proctor; Allison Bannester, Hayley Bertrand, Sara Doenges, Ashton Gabbeitt, Sarah Gordon, Melissa Hoover-Brown, Peter Italia, Joshua Jewett, Amber LaFlamme, Breanna Lapre, Stephanie Secoy, Frances Sun, all of Rutland; Cynthia Van Dien, of Shrewsbury; Amanda Vumbaco, Danielle Woodman, both of Wallingford; Alanna Martin, of West Pawlet; Erin Borah, Crystal Hartman, Torianna Tifft, all of West Rutland; Katie Mitchell, of Whiting.
Lauren Calvin, of Rutland, communication sciences and disorders major, was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
AROUND TOWN
July 4thPOULTNEY — The celebration starts with the 10th annual Lake St. Catherine Boat Parade at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 2. Monday, July 4 beginning at 8 a.m. features the 20th annual Martin Devlin Memorial Fun Run starts at Poultney Elementary School, pre-register at martindevlin5k2022.racewire.com; 8 to 10 a.m. pancake breakfast at Poultney Methodist Church on Main Street; 9 a.m. town parade line-up in East Poultney, register at poultneyrecreation.com or poultneyareachamber.com; 10 a.m. magic show on the green by the Lihigh School in Depot Park, Main Street, Poultney; the Bhakta family will hold a barbecue on the campus after the parade, proceeds benefit Green Mountain Community School; 5:30 p.m. entertainment events at Poultney Elementary School; 8 p.m. dance party and fireworks show starts at dusk at the field; funding donations welcome.
Honoring DavenportBRANDON — To honor the 220th anniversary of Thomas Davenport’s birth, Brandon will hold the first Davenport Electric Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 9 at Estabrook Park. Working from his Brandon blacksmith shop in 1834, Davenport and his wife, Emily, invented the first electric motor, America’s first electric vehicle, a demonstration train running on a circular track and, in 1840, America’s first electric printing press. Visit www.davenportevfest.com for more information.
Second SeedPAWLET — Pawlet Public Library launched a new seed library in April. You can “borrow” seeds with your library card. The next Second Seed Saturdays workshop, “Learning and Working with Herbs,” will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon, July 9. Email pawletpub@gmail.com or visit pawletpubliclibrary.wordpress.com/ for more information.
Gifford fundraiserRANDOLPH — Gifford’s largest fundraiser, The Last Mile Event benefiting end-of-life care patients and their families, will be held over two weekends: Saturday, Aug. 13, features a bicycle ride; Friday, Aug. 19, is a 5K and 1- or 2-mile walk; and the 80-mile motorcycle ride takes place on Saturday, Aug. 20. Proceeds assist families whose loved ones are in life’s last mile, with meals, travel accommodations, coordinating special events, transportation to appointments, in-home care, funeral expenses or just one final wish being fulfilled.
Check-in for the bicycle ride is 8 a.m. Aug. 13 at Randolph Rec. Field, $25 per person. The walks and 5K check-in starts at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at Gifford Park in Randolph, $25 per person. Registration for the Aug. 20 motorcycle ride and barbecue begins at 8:30 a.m. at Gifford Park, with an entrance fee of $50 per driver and $75 per driver and passenger. Participation in the ride, run or walk can be made virtually anytime before Aug. 20.
Visit lastmileride.com for more information. Look for updates on Facebook @lastmileride and Instagram @lastmileride_vt.
PickleballRUTLAND — The Rotary Club of Rutland will host the Build Better Friendships Pickleball Tournament in partnership with Vermont Sport & Fitness and Rutland Recreation & Parks Department to be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11. Tournament registration will open soon. Visit www.rutandcityrotary.org to register.
Pickleball a hybrid of tennis, ping pong, badminton, played with a paddle and a perforated plastic ball. Rutland is suited for a large pickleball tournament and the Rotary Club of Rutland aspires to make Rutland Pickleball Central in Vermont. The courts at Vermont Sport & Fitness, Rutland Recreation & Parks Department, and Monsignor Connor Park (aka Meadow Street Park) provide for 80 players per round plus spectators. This will be a non-sanctioned fun tournament open to all players.
Car donationRUTLAND — Tiffany Monem, of Rutland, was awarded a 2008 Toyota Yaris from the Burlington-based nonprofit Good News Garage, bringing relief from her family’s transportation struggles. The organization was founded in 1996 as one of the nation’s first charitable car donation programs.
A national car shortage is driving up new and used car prices to record highs. Many low-income families are unable to afford reliable vehicles, without which they cannot maintain steady employment. Good News Garage awards cars to Vermont residents through a partnership with the state’s Reach Up agency. Visit www.GoodNewsGarage.org for more information.
Thank-you POULTNEY — Poultney Welsh Church Preservation Alliance extend heartfelt thanks to the community-at-large who donate annually to Poultney United Fund that recently gave $250 to the Alliance for its building restoration needs.
AROUND STATE
Cultivating peaceCultivating Peace Vermont will sponsor a virtual meditation circle in the tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh from 10 a.m. to noon, June 26, via Zoom. The session will include silent and guided sitting meditation, walking meditation, a reading and a discussion from the book “Fear” by Thich Nhat Hanh. For a recitation of the Five Mindfulness Trainings, join online by 9:45 a.m. For more information, visit Cultivating Peace Vermont website or email marymullaney53@gmail.com.
Backyard burningWith spring and summer cleaning underway, the Department of Environmental Conservation wants to encourage Vermonters to follow a few guidelines for on-premise or backyard open burning of brush, deadwood or tree cuttings collected from normal property maintenance, as long as no public or private nuisance, such as excessive smoke, is created.
— Allow green materials to dry prior to burning.
— Consider the wind speed and direction before beginning the burn.
— Postpone burning if atmospheric conditions are not favorable to disperse the smoke (see Using Air Quality Forecasts webpage bit.ly/AirQualityForecasts).
— Ensure the fire burns hot.
— Obtain a local burn permit from the town fire warden (see the Fire Warden Directory bit.ly/WardenDirectory to find their contact information).
Swimming hole safetyAs temperatures start to climb, more people are visiting Vermont’s lakes, rivers and swimming holes. State health officials are reminding everyone that, when in and around these natural waters — especially swimming holes, it is important to take precautions, check the weather and be aware of the conditions. The Health Department offers these recommendations:
— Avoid drop-offs and hidden underwater obstacles in natural water sites.
— Do not dive into water. Always enter water feet-first.
— Consider recent weather conditions. Heavy rainfalls can create potentially dangerous conditions in swim holes, streams, rivers and waterfalls. High water conditions and strong undercurrents can linger several days after a storm, so swimmers need to assess the water depth and flow.
— Never swim alone. Swimming alone is never a good idea, especially not in natural water bodies like swim holes.
— Be aware of rapidly changing weather conditions. Check the weather forecast and watch for signs of change such as sudden storm clouds and high winds.
Visit healthvermont.gov/watersafety for more information.
Permit toolMONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources’ Permit Navigator tool is a free service that offers guidance to Vermonters on what state environmental permits may be needed for their projects. Vermonters can use the Permit Navigator (bit.ly/PermitNavigator) to make informed decisions about their project, including the cost of permitting and length of time required to follow state environmental regulations.
This summer, Community Assistance Specialists will also host online office hours for anyone to receive a Permit Navigator demonstration and ask any questions. Office hours are held every other week at 1 p.m. Wednesdays until July 20. Visit bit.ly/NavigatorTraining and bit.ly/AssistanceSpecialist for more information.
VTF&W
Turkey brood survey
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is seeking the public’s help with monitoring wild turkeys starting July 1. If you see a flock of turkeys in Vermont during July and August, the department asks you to go to the turkey brood survey on its website at www.vtfishandwildlife.com and report your observations, including where and when you observed the turkeys along with the number of adult and young turkeys, or poults you observed.
New hunting laws The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says three new hunting or trapping related laws passed by the Vermont Legislature during the 2022 session are going into effect — Hunting coyotes with dogs, and training dogs to hunt coyotes, will be temporarily banned in Vermont starting July 1; the retrieval and use of game and furbearing animals by hunters and trappers are now required with some exceptions; and the Fish and Wildlife Department is beginning a process with the Fish and Wildlife Board and Legislature to identify and implement new best management practices for trapping in the state.
Per S.281, hunters will only be able to pursue and take a coyote with dogs if they are on their own property and acting in defense of a person or property, or if they have signed permission from a landowner who has a legitimate defense of persons or property concern. This moratorium on pursuing coyotes with dogs will last from July 1, until the board is able to put rules in place requiring permits.
Per H.411, the requirement for retrieval and use of certain wild animals when legally taken is now in effect. The covered wild animal must be processed as food, fur, hide, or feathers, or used for taxidermy. This does not apply to a coyote that has been legally shot. A coyote or its parts, or parts of any of the other covered wild animals, may not be left along a public right-of-way or highway, on posted property without landowner permission, or where otherwise prohibited by law.
Per S.201, the department has begun a process to identify new best management practices that modernize trapping and improve the welfare of wildlife taken with the use of traps. Updated trapping regulations from this process are not expected until the 2023 hunting and trapping season at the earliest; no changes to trapping regulations are in effect for the 2022 season.
Links to the new laws are available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website.
