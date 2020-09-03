Around town
Everyone Eats
RUTLAND — The Vermont Farmers Food Center (VFFC) has been selected to coordinate the statewide Everyone Eats program in Rutland County. VFFC will distribute the meals from 4 to 6 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from now through Dec. 18, at its downtown campus, 251 West St., Rutland.
Meals will be prepared by independently-owned local restaurants, including Ana’s Empanadas, The Rollin’ Rooster, Little Haveli, Bueno Burrito.
Anyone who has been negatively impacted by COVID-19 is invited to pick up meals. Meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Individuals may pick up meals for all members of their household and can request additional meals to deliver to up to three households. Organizations are invited to request and pick up meals in bulk to deliver to their clients.
VFFC is also coordinating the distribution of meals in towns outside of Rutland City, working with town officials and local restaurants and organizations. We plan to distribute meals around the entirety of Rutland County and will publicize these distributions locally as they are scheduled.
Historical Society
MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — The 51st annual meeting of the Middletown Springs Historical Society will convene at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the Historical Society Building, On the Green, 10 Park Ave. Because of the pandemic restrictions, the meeting will be held outdoors under canopies, rain or shine, observing social distancing. Bring a face mask or shield for times when social distancing is impossible.
A dessert buffet and brief business meeting are featured. Historical Society member Bill Powers will give a slide presentation on the crash of a military aircraft on a remote mountain in Chittenden and subsequent recovery efforts.
College news
Emma Kimmel of Rutland graduated with an Exercise Science degree from Georgia College in Milledgeville, Georgia.
Local residents named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, are Alden Bishop of Chittenden; Caitlin French, Catherine Kluchinski, both of Rutland; and Ursula Martin of West Pawlet.
