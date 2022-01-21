BIRTHS
RRMCA daughter, Jocelyn June Burnor, was born Jan. 2, 2022, to Emma Kelley, of Florence, and Raymond Burnor, of Danby.
YOUTH NEWS
Tree story contest
Grade K-8 students, including homeschoolers, are invited to share their appreciation for forests and trees by creating an original story and artwork for the Growing Works of Art contest, “Sharing your TREE-mendous story.” The contest is sponsored annually by the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program, a partnership between University of Vermont Extension and the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, as part of its Arbor Day activities.
The winner in each age group will receive a Vermont State Park punch pass and will appear on Across the Fence, UVM Extension’s weekday program on WCAX-TV (if possible in 2022). Winning entries will be announced on Vermont’s Arbor Day, which is May 6 this year, and will be featured on the contest website.
The contest entry deadline is March 11. For more information, visit go.uvm.edu/growingart or email gwen.kozlowski@uvm.edu or call (802) 651-8343, ext. 506.
COLLEGE NEWS
Fall 2021 academic honors at Castleton University include:
President’s list — Olivia Depatie, Emma Falquero, Christian Polli, all of Brandon; Emily Bouchard, Emily Buchtman, Raphael Eckmann, Ikechukwu Ekeji, Camille Jackson, Cassidy Lanfear, Luke McGee, Lorenzo Mencaccini, Karoline Rettenbacher, all of Castleton; Cristina Moreno Jacome, Jade Sleeper-McQuilkin, Colleen Sommer, all of Fair Haven; Katherine Ripley, of Leicester; Sarah McHugh, of Mount Holly; Colt Billings, Abigail Daniels, both of North Clarendon; Lauryl Blanchard, of Pittsford; Amber Baptie, Bryanna Gloss, Alyssa McMahon, Jacob McMahon, Anita Williams, all of Poultney; Miranda Martin, Maeve Sheehe, both of Proctor; Logan Dikeman, Jon Harding, Jacob Henderson, Makenna Hubert, Eric Maxham, Sierra Maxwell, Tessa McLaughlin-Leite, Jessica Neilson, Kyra Payne, Ashley Pearo, Trinity Robichaud, Leah Romano, Lanie Sinclair, Kaylee Svitak, Alea Valente, Bailey West, all of Rutland; Tessa Davenport, of Wallingford; and Mallory McGuiness, Phillip Wedin, both of West Rutland.
Dean’s list — Abigail Joslyn, of Bellows Falls; Ethan Ringquist, of Bomoseen; Molly Fisher, Timothy Kittler, Sydney Singh, Brianna Stevens-Clark, Miranda Stoutes, Alexandra Williams, Julianna Williams, all of Brandon; Jake Apjohn, Isabella Carrara, Halle Coloutti, Molly Durling, Tiffany Ervin, Birgit Kinneberg, Diana Martinez Mantrana, Heather Moore, Rafael Robles, Danielle Sweeney, Wangchen Tsering, all of Castleton; Eileen Rounds, of Center Rutland; Daiton Amsden, Daniel Forti, Garrett Petrossi, all of Danby; Olivia Bowen, James Henderson, Taryn Van Guilder, all of Fair Haven; Haley Conway, of Florence; Jordyn Bessette, of Leicester; Lauren Sampson, Jade Weinberg, both of Mendon; Elizabeth Bardin, of Middletown Springs; Ashlynn Rumrill, of Mount Holly; Noah Crossman, of North Chittenden; Lucas Billings, Kassidy Buley, Megan Chapin, Kiera Loomis, all of North Clarendon; Courtney Brigham, of Orwell; Wendy Carvey, Kristin Markie, Kailey McRae, Sarah Wallis, all of Pittsford; Olivia Cook, Taylor Dunlap, Lucas Milazzo, Lea Riell, Lauren Schreiber, Cameron Wescott, all of Poultney; Allison Almond, Debra Kingsbury, Paige Mattson, Amanda Reynolds, Janaya Richardson, Katelyn Storey, all of Proctor; Grace Cahill, Troy Walker, both of Rochester.
Also, Jessica Alexzandrikc, Holly Anderson, Zachary Arsenault, Thomas Baillie, Pearl Bellomo, Mallory Bigelow, Ashley Cassarino, Leigha Charron, Ethan Coarse, Kassidy Collett, Martina Comas-Altland, Lily Crowley, Vanessa Dumas, Emma Gilmore, Jasmin Gomez, Benjamin Honsinger, Camryn Kinsman, Janae Lamb, Rachael Lee, Elise Magro, Emelia McCalla, Maxwell McCalla, Makenzie McMullen, Naomi Merrill, Nathanial Pare, Alana Pearo, Justine Peters, Rylee Plante, Meighan Rice, Cameron Rodrigue, Grace Russell, Jackson Washburn, Cody Welch, Garrett Wilcox, all of Rutland; Audrey Knapp, of Sudbury; Allison Nemeth, Jaron Rochon, both of Tinmouth; Evan McPhee, of Wallingford; Paige Torres, of Wells; Olivia Burnham, of West Pawlet; Drew Frankenberg, Hunter Lanfear, Isabell Lanfear, Kyle Laughlin, Emily McLaren, Jordan Perry, Morgan Seward, Rylee Tiraboschi, all of West Rutland; and Jocelyn Noble, of Whiting.
Fall 2021 academic honors at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, include Kelsey Gale Sheehe, of North Clarendon, applied mathematics and statistics major, named as presidential scholar. Dean’s list names Luc August Carmel, of Chittenden, innovation and entrepreneurship major; Taylor Scott Manley, of North Clarendon, computer science major; and Adelaide Leslie Oakman, of West Haven, software engineering major.
Charlie Hubbell, of Rutland, Music Education major, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list with high distinction at Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania.
Logan Kinsman, of Rutland, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Alexander Aiken, of Rutland, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island.
Owen Perry, of Rutland, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Siena College in Loudonville, New York.
Bradie Harris, of Bellows Falls, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Nazareth College in Rochester, New York.
Nessia Crispe, of Danby, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Grace Tate, of Proctor, and Jillian Sherwin, of Rochester, were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois.
AROUND TOWN
Medicare information
BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging (SVCOA) announced its schedule of free, virtual Medicare informational sessions to be held throughout 2022. Each Medicare class will cover a range of topics, including Medicare Part A and Part B, Medicare Part C (Medicare Advantage Plans), and Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage. Educational sessions will also cover Medicare Supplemental Insurance (Medigap), enrollment periods, and coming off of employer-based insurance.
All classes will be held virtually via Zoom, and are from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 25, Feb. 23, March 30, April 27, May 25, June 29, July 27, Aug. 31 and Sept. 28.
Preregistration is required. For more information or to sign up for any of the sessions, call 802 442-5436 or email egreaney@svcoa.net.
AROUND STATE
Speaker series
The Vermont Historical Society announced a new virtual program begun Wednesday, Jan. 19, and running through April 27. The Winter Speaker Series features scholars from around the United States and Canada covering social issues relevant to Vermont’s history and beyond, as follows:
— Feb. 16, “Black Politics in the Yankee Republic, 1775-1860” with Van Gosse, featuring notable Black Vermonters like Lemuel Haynes and Alexander Twilight.
— March 23, Rachel Hope Cleves presents “Charity and Sylvia: A Same-Sex Marriage in Early America,” exploring the roles of family, work, religion, love and sexuality in women’s lives at this time.
— April 27, “Room for Improvement: Landscape, Social Uplift, and the Changing Nature of Vermont,” is presented by Sara M. Gregg.
Visit vermonthistory.org/calendar for more information and program registration.
Waterfowl blinds
Waterfowl hunters who did not remove their hunting blinds from state waters earlier must do so before Feb. 15 on Lake Champlain or May 15 on inland waters, according to a reminder from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
State law requires removal of the blinds before these deadlines to protect natural areas and to prevent boating accidents after the ice melts.
