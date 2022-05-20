YOUTH NEWS
4-H HorseBURLINGTON — 4-H’ers took part in two competitions: horse judging at the Blackrose Morgan Farm in Colchester, and hippology at Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction
Placements in the judging contest were —
8- and 9-year-olds: Leigh Ann Judd, Wolcott (first); Josephine Kascha-Hare, Milton (second); Elizabeth Foreman, Fairfax (third); and Nora Kidder, Cambridge (fourth).
10- and 11-year-olds: Paityn Paradee, Swanton (first); Claire Romano, Fairfax (second); Natalie Chevalier, Franklin (third); Gabrielle Senecal, Fairfax (fourth); Brooklyn Miller, Craftsbury (fifth); Elyse Thurber, Bellows Falls (sixth).
12- and 13-year-olds: Kelsey Paradee, Swanton (first); Emma Sibley, Georgia (second); Madeline Langlois, Westford (third); Sydney Gorton, Milton (fourth); Sara DiStasio, Londonderry (fifth); Reese Kilburn, Williston (sixth); Riley Mitchell, Northfield, Massachusetts (seventh); Autumn Dailey, Walden (eighth); Hannah Gendreau, Orwell (ninth); Madison Trudell, Fairfax (10th).
Seniors (14 and older): Ella Dubin, Northfield, Massachusetts (first); Allessandra Hoffman, Milton (second); Madison Markwell, Vernon (third); Britney Zager, Gill, Massachusetts (fourth); Jenna Dolloph, Grafton (fifth); Haileigh Demers, Westford (sixth); Shyanne Wedge, Shoreham (seventh); Logan Claypool, Milton (eighth); Jasmine Ackley, Vernon (ninth); Rose Ouimette, Rutland (10th).
Winners in the hippology contest were —
8- and 9-year-olds: Nora Kidder, Cambridge (first); Josephine Kascha-Hare, Milton (second); Elizabeth Foreman, Fairfax (third); Leigh Ann Judd, Wolcott (fourth)
10- and 11-year-olds: Paityn Paradee, Swanton (first); Brooklyn Miller, Craftsbury (second); Claire Romano, Fairfax (third); Natalie Chevalier, Franklin (fourth); Elyse Thurber, Bellows Falls (fifth); Gabrielle Senecal, Fairfax (sixth).
12- and 13-year-olds: Emma Sibley, Georgia (first); Jackson Tylenda, Essex Junction (second); Sydney Gorton, Milton (third); Kelsey Paradee, Swanton (fourth); Madeline Langlois, Westford (fifth); Autumn Dailey, Walden (sixth); Sara DiStasio, Londonderry (seventh); Reese Kilburn, Williston (eighth); Hannah Gendreau, Orwell (ninth); Madison Trudell, Fairfax (10th).
Seniors (14 and older): Allessandra Hoffman, Milton (first); Madeline Tylenda, Essex Junction (second); Haileigh Demers, Westford (third); Ella Dubin, Northfield, Massachusetts (fourth); Maddie DiStasio (fifth) and Megan Carson (sixth), both from Londonderry; Jenna Dolloph, Grafton (seventh); Shyanne Wedge, Shoreham (eighth); Britney Zager, Gill, Massachusetts (ninth); Rose Ouimette, Rutland (10th).
The contests were hosted by Chittenden County 4-H in collaboration with University of Vermont Extension 4-H.
4-H State Day
BARRE — 4-H club members shared their 4-H story through stage presentations, demonstrations, action exhibits, photographs and more, May 7, 4-H State Day, held at the Vermont Granite Museum in Barre.
4-H’ers and exhibits selected for Eastern States Exposition, listed alphabetically, are:
Action exhibits — Blazing Bridles 4-H Club, Danville (“Horse Tail Hooks”); Blazing Bridles 4-H Club, Danville (“Horse Tails”); Border Livestock, Derby (“Lil’ Bugs in a Bottle”); Caspian Critters 4-H Club, Greensboro (“Fabulous Four Steps to Felting”); Kingdom Hoofbeats, Derby Line (“Hoofbeat Keepsakes”); Kingdom Hoofbeats, Derby Line (“Land of the Hoofbeats”); Whispering Pines 4-H Club, Westford (“Corky Creations” – how to make a cork hot mat).
Demonstration (team) — Kaylee Demars, St. Johnsbury, and Macy Roy, Barnet (“How to Make Slime”); Greensboro, and Bryce LaBerge, Greensboro Bend (“Setting Up Your Backyard Flock”); Maegan and Sarah Roy, Barnet (“How to Make Horse Treats”).
Fashion revue — Samantha Flint, Brookfield (prom outfit).
Photography — Maddie DiStasio, Londonderry (“Sun Sets on Winter”); Whitney Dunklee, Vernon (“Unexpected Visitor”); Sydney Gorton, Milton (“Summer Days with Maple”); Brailey Livingston, New Haven (“Peridot’s Twilight”); Madison Markwell, Greenfield, Massachusetts (“Calm Before the Storm”); Amalie Pratt, Morrisville (“Sports With Dogs”); Britney Zager, Gill, Massachusetts (“Ruby”).
Posters — Jude Badillo, Rutland Town (“Sugar On Snow”); Hailey Chase, Bristol (“Angel Wing Begonia”); Benjamin Choquette, Westmore (“The Parts of a Guitar and What They Do”); Sydney Gorton, Milton (“Perfect Poitou”); Isabella Lamonda, Orleans (“Loons”); Karissa Livingston, New Haven (“Moo Muse”).
Stage presentations (individual) — Annabel Carson, Londonderry (fiddle tunes); Elizabeth Choquette, Westmore (“Lost Boy,” dance); Isabella Lamonda, Orleans (“Walk Like an Egyptian,” dance); Adeline White, Pittsford (“Never Enough,” song).
Tabletop display — Rylie Mitchell, Northfield (“Thrush”); Liam Palmer, Williston (“L’Anseaux Meadows”); Britney Zager, Gill, Massachusetts (“Equine Infectious Anemia”).
Art contest
To help recognize the importance of trees, Grade K-8 students throughout Vermont were invited to submit an original story and artwork for the annual Growing Works of Art contest, “Sharing your TREE-mendous story.” A total of 355 students from 14 schools and 23 families (home school and public school students working independently) entered the contest. To view the winning entries for 2022 and previous years, visit go.uvm.edu/gwa online. This year’s winners are:
Kindergarten — Jackson Partlow, Roxbury Village School, Roxbury.
First Grade — Auden Rubin, Woodstock Elementary School, Woodstock.
Second Grade — Elet McCusker, Rochester Elementary School, Rochester.
Third Grade — Elise Menguc, home school student, Orwell.
Fourth Grade — Elsa Mueller, Benson Village School, Benson.
Fifth Grade — Shea Bellezza, Shelburne Community School, Shelburne.
Sixth Grade — Krish Dahal, Mater Christi School, Burlington.
Seventh Grade — Celeste Hines, Mater Christi School, Burlington.
Eighth Grade — Taylor Tritt, Mater Christi School, Burlington.
The contest is sponsored annually by the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program, a partnership between UVM Extension and the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.
Citizen scholarshipRUTLAND — Brady Geisler was named Good Citizen Scholarship Contest Winner for Vermont at the Board of Management meeting of the Vermont State Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, held recently.
He received this award based on letters of reference, school activities, service to community, school transcript, his responses to contest questions and his future plans. The Vermont State Society awarded Brady a certificate, pin and a $500 cash award in recognition of his achievement and as a student who exemplifies the DAR good citizen qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. He is the son of Thomas and Michele Geisler, of Rutland, and is a senior at Rutland High School.
Black history
RUTLAND — Two local high school students have been declared the winners of the second annual Black History Month contest, sponsored by the Rutland Area branch of the NAACP and the Vermont Student Anti Racist Network (VSARN). The contest challenged students to respond to a prompt in a written or visual arts form, with a $500 prize in each category. This year’s prompts invited students to choose from a number of laws and policies, such as qualified immunity or bans on so-called “Critical Race Theory,” and demonstrate how that policy perpetuates systemic racism.
The winner in the visual art category was Christelle Poteau, 17, of Mount St. Joseph Academy, with a digital art piece, “Mistakes are there to be learned from,” which references the banning of books. Addie Lentzner, 17, of Arlington High School, won the written category, writing about the importance of schools teaching anti-racist education.
Financial literacy
RUTLAND — Lori Belding of Bar Harbor Bank & Trust awarded Stafford students Garrett Owens (10th, homeschool) and Corrigan Hanna (12th, RHS) checks for $100 and $250 for their videos coming in third and second in the bank’s annual “Money Matters” financial literacy contest in collaboration with Vermont Jumpstart Coalition. The contest theme this year was “What does money mean to you?”
Free workshop
WEST RUTLAND — The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center will offer local young people (age 13-19) the chance to carve and build a stone bench to be installed in Rutland County. The workshop, scheduled for Mondays through Fridays, June 27 through July 8, is free and limited to 10 students. To apply, send a brief statement explaining how this experience will benefit you to: info@carvingstudio.org or CSSC Bench Project, P.O. Box 495, West Rutland, VT 05777.
Safe Sitter
RANDOLPH — A Safe Sitter course for young teens will be held Saturday, June 11, at Gifford Health Care in Randolph. Anyone in grades six through eight is eligible. The one-day babysitting course provides hands-on practice in lifesaving techniques to young teens so they are equipped with the skills and confidence to act in an emergency. The cost of the course is $35 per student. Call (802) 728-2377 to register your child by Wednesday, June 8.
COLLEGE NEWS
Anthony Strangeway Jr., of Rutland, graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in Outdoor Education from Sterling College in Craftsbury Common.
Winter 2022 academic honors at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester include:
President’s list — Stephanie McGrath, of Brandon; Mykle Lape, of Center Rutland; Elise Hope, Lisa Navarrete, both of Chittenden; Trever Robbins, of Fair Haven; Lexi Sadakierski, of Florence; Angelina Amadeo, of Killington; Kathryn Mallette, of Middletown Springs; Megan Combatti, Heather Lyman, both of Rutland; and Holly Carroll, of West Pawlet.
Dean’s list — Ozzee Haskell, of Bellows Falls; Virginia Grey, of Fair Haven; Benjamin Ewald, of Leicester; and Jenna Atkinson, of Rutland.
Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts, has inducted Lily Turner-Burrell, of West Rutland, into Beta Beta Beta, the International Biology Honor Society.
AROUND TOWN
Ukraine benefit
RUTLAND — Rutland South Rotary’s “Unite with Ukraine” coin drop will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, rain or shine, on Upper Merchants Row, downtown Rutland and at the Rutland County Farmers Market.
Luncheon date
RUTLAND — Trinity Episcopal Church is hosting a mac & cheese luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21.
MILITARY NEWS
Veteran honored
WASHINGTON, D.C. — More than 500 Vietnam veterans, including one from Vermont, will be inducted into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s (VVMF) In Memory Program in 2022. Since the Vietnam War ended, thousands of Vietnam veterans have suffered from exposure to Agent Orange, PTSD and other illnesses as a result of their service. The In Memory program enables the families and friends of those who came home and later died, the opportunity to have them be forever memorialized.
The 2022 In Memory inductee from Vermont is Norman Henry LeBrun, U.S. Air Force, of Mount Holly, April 19, 1932 – Nov. 28, 2020.
On June 18, VVMF will host the 2022 In Memory ceremony on the East Knoll of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, and it will be shown live on VVMF’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/VietnamVeteransMemorialFund) beginning at 10 a.m. ET June 18, 2022. For more information or to apply to have your loved one honored in 2022, visit: www.vvmf.org/inmemory.
VVMF has created a personal remembrance page for each honoree in the In Memory Honor Roll at www.vvmf.org/honor-roll online. Their photos will also be displayed around the country when VVMF’s mobile exhibit, The Wall That Heals, is on display in an honoree’s home state.
VTF&W
Stay away
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says deer fawns are being born this time of year and asks that people avoid disturbing or picking them up. Most deer fawns are born in late May and the first and second weeks of June, according to Vermont deer biologist Nick Fortin.
— Deer nurse their young at different times during the day and often leave their young alone for long periods of time. These animals are not lost. Their mother knows where they are and will return.
— Deer normally will not feed or care for their young when people are close by.
— Deer fawns will imprint on humans and lose their natural fear of people, which can be essential to their survival.
— Keep domestic pets under control at all times. Dogs often will kill fawns and other baby animals.
For the safety of all wildlife, taking a wild animal into captivity is illegal in Vermont.
Free fishing
Vermont’s annual, statewide Summer Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 11, this year, highlighted by a free family fishing festival in Grand Isle, as well as opening day of the state’s regular bass fishing season.
“Grand Isle Family Fishing Festival” will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ed Weed Fish Culture Station, 14 Bell Hill Road in Grand Isle. This event offers basic fishing instruction and the chance for kids to catch big trout in a hatchery pond. No prior fishing experience is needed, and Vermont Fish and Wildlife will supply participants with fishing rods, reels and bait. Visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com for more information.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutland.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.