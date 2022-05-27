BIRTHS
Rutland Regional Medical CenterA son, Avery Michael Rogers, was born May 20, 2022, to Ciara Kuc and Kade Rogers, of Rutland.
YOUTH NEWS
Author visit DANBY — Currier Memorial School students in pre-K through fifth grade enjoyed poetry workshops with Vermont author and poet Ted Scheu in the school library May 12. Children experienced rhyming together and writing poems as groups and individually. Funding for this event was provided through an extension grant of the the CLiF Literacy foundation. For more information on the author, visit poetryguy.com online.
Anti-vapingRUTLAND TOWN — ‘Why do some people think vaping isn’t as bad as cigarettes?’ That is only one of the questions asked by Rutland Town School fifth-graders after viewing a series of anti-vape videos created by Stafford Technical Center video students for the Rutland Regional Medical Center. More than 20 students attended the presentations and asked questions of the teenage video producers ranging from what a PSA is, how to get the message across and inquiries about the dangers of vaping to the young mind and body.
COLLEGE NEWS
GraduatesKyla Dodge-Goshea, of Brandon, graduated from Lasell University in Newton, Massachusetts, and was part of Lasell University’s School of Fashion annual RUNWAY production.
Madison Coombs, of North Chittenden, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in engineering science from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts.
Academic honorsNazareth College in Rochester, New York, named Bradie Harris, of Bellows Falls, to the spring 2022 dean’s list.
Charlie Hubbell, of Rutland, music education major at Grove City (Pennsylvania) College, was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list with high distinction.
Free courses
BURLINGTON — Vermont residents seeking to build new career skills can take up to two free courses at the University of Vermont beginning this summer. The university’s Professional and Continuing Education (PACE) division will coordinate the courses, including non-credit certificate programs and courses that earn college credit. Course registrations open July 1, by visiting upskillvermont.org online.
AROUND TOWN
Memorial DayMIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Middletown Springs Memorial Day Parade “Patriotism Through Sacrifice” is set for 3 p.m. Sunday, May 29. If you would like to be in the parade, email mykidsandi@aol.com or call (802) 282-8428.
WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland’s Memorial Day Celebration will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, with a parade through town, followed by an awards ceremony and picnic at the American Legion. The parade route will begin at Noonan Lane, north on Clarendon Avenue, west on Main Street to Marble Street. Taps will be sounded and a gun salute will be performed at the WWII Memorial at the Town Hall. The parade continues west on Marble Street to Barnes Street to the cemeteries, where a gun salute and taps will sound again, continue east on Main Street to the West Rutland School, south on Clarendon Avenue, ending at Noonan Lane. If you or your business would like to participate in the parade, call the town offices at (802) 438-2263.
Many thanks to West Rutland American Legion Post #87, West Rutland American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion for their sponsorship of Memorial Day events, as well as Fabian Earth Moving, Stewart’s Shops, Gawet Marble & Granite and numerous individuals who have made this celebration a reality.
WEST RUTLAND — The Town of West Rutland honors its Killed In Action military with a display of banners to be installed along Main Street, in time for Memorial Day.
The banners, created by Awesome Graphics, are a gift from the WWII committee that created the monument on the Town Hall green. In addition to the banners, a commemorative booklet will feature a photograph of each man, with a summary of biographical information. These booklets will be available at no cost and can be picked up at the Town Hall any time after Memorial Day.
During the 20th-century American wars, close to 900 West Rutland men and women served their country. Incredibly, only 15 lost their lives in military action.
Board gamesRUPERT — Board Game Night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday nights beginning June 1 is back at the Sheldon Store, 2824 Route 153, Rupert. Board games include chess, checkers, Scrabble, Apples to Apples, or bring your own and teach others how to play. Coffee/tea provided, bring a snack to share if desired. Donations are appreciated, but not required. Masks are optional if fully vaccinated. For more information, email rupertvillagetrust@gmail.com
Sharks here?GRAFTON — The new exhibit at Vermont Museum of Mining and Minerals answers the question, were there ever sharks in Vermont? In 1847, railroad workers in Rutland discovered a whale skeleton. On display at the museum are fossil shark teeth, including a 220-million-year-old tooth from a Megalodon. The exhibit also includes a model shark, teeth from various other shark species and a genuine shark jaw.
The Vermont Museum of Mining and Minerals is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, June 3 through mid-October (closed Aug. 12) at 55 Pleasant St. in Grafton. Admission to the museum is free.
Pork supperPAWLET — The next pork supper is scheduled for Saturday, June 4, hosted by Pawlet Community Church, 38 Vt. Route 133 at the junction of Route 30 in Pawlet Village. Indoor seating starts at 4:30 p.m. The state mask mandate is followed currently making masks optional. For to-go orders, call (802) 325-3022; pickup any time after 4:30 p.m. Note: There will be no July supper.
Cost of dinner is $12 Adults, $6 age 12, free age 5 or younger. Menu includes roast pork baked with topping, stuffing, mashed potatoes with gravy, hot vegetables, cabbage salad, applesauce, fruited Jell-O, rolls/butter, hot and cold beverages, dessert this month is a brownie and ice cream with chocolate syrup.
Community servicePITTSFORD — Members and friends of Chittenden Dammers snowmobile club held a May 14 volunteer day at Rutland County Humane Society in Pittsford. The project included clearing brush, installing trail signs, doing painting projects, hanging gutters and downspouts, and upgrading of landscaping, including edging, seeding, planting shrubs and installing of fabric and gravel.
Chittenden Dammers would like to thank J.P. Carrara & Sons, Casella, LaValley Building Supply, Mark Larson, Pratico’s Landscaping & Fence Co., Alan Roberge, Mac Equipment & Steel Co., Amy and Aaron Carr, Goodro Lumber, The Home Depot and Paul Vazzano for their generous donations of labor and supplies, including gutters, topsoil, surepac, shrubs, edging, grass seed, landscape stone and other items.
Ukrainian reliefRUTLAND — Rutland South Rotary Club raised more than $3,000 at its “Unite with Ukraine” Coin Drop held Saturday, May 21, from donations collected on Upper Merchants Row and at the Rutland Farmers Market.
AROUND STATE
Hearing aid billThe coalition of Vermont organizations, Hear! Hear! Vermont, celebrates as bill H.266, requiring insurance companies to cover the cost of hearing aids, passed the House and the Senate on April 29 and was signed by Gov. Phil Scott on May 11. The new law will go into effect by Jan. 1, 2024. Medicare, which is federally funded, will not be affected by H.266. The coalition includes the Community of Vermont Elders (COVE), AARP-VT, Vermont Chapter of Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA VT), and others.
Caregivers and depressionDepression is a serious and common challenge facing more than 16 million Americans who care for a family member with Alzheimer’s disease. As part of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is providing tips to help caregivers combat depression.
— Ask family members and friends for support. Many may be eager to help but not know how. Be specific and let people know what you need.
— Try relaxation exercises, such as meditation and yoga.
— Do physical activities, mind and body are interconnected.
— Take time for yourself. Even something simple like going for a walk can be relaxing.
— Look into respite care, so you have time for things you need to do and want to do. Respite care can be provided at home, in a health care facility or at an adult day center. To find respite care services in your area, contact AFA’s Helpline at (866) 232-8484.
— Try journaling to express all your positive and negative thoughts. By writing about your feelings, you may also become more aware of the stress you feel.
— Join a caregiver support group. You will be with other people who understand exactly what you are going through and can share emotions and support, as well as practical advice and resources, in a safe and understanding environment. AFA currently offers free weekly telephone-based caregiver support groups.
— Get a good night’s sleep, and speak with your doctor if you are struggling with sleep problems.
— Pay attention to nutrition. A diet rich in fresh fruits, vegetables and healthful fats, while low in processed foods, may help with depression symptoms.
VTF&W
Help turtlesDrivers should be alert, especially near ponds and wetlands, as Vermont’s turtles will be on the move this spring. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is asking for the public’s help in keeping them safe. Female turtles will be looking for places to deposit their eggs, sometimes choosing to lay them along the shoulders of roads, which can bring them into the path of motor vehicles.
Turtle-nesting activity peaks between late May and early June. Most turtles can be picked up and carried across the road. However, if the turtle has no colorful lines, spots or other markings, it is probably a snapping turtle, so people should stay alert to avoid being bitten. Snapping turtles’ necks are long. Instead of picking up the snapper, try pushing the turtle across the road with a shovel or pulling it across the road on a car floor mat.
Avian fluHighly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), commonly called avian flu, continues to spread among Vermont’s wild bird population since its initial detection in a pair of bald eagles on April 8. HPAI has now been detected in four bald eagles, one red-tailed hawk, three Canada geese, one wood duck and one turkey vulture, in Vermont. Infected birds have been found in all regions of the state.
The latest guidelines for identifying and reporting possible cases of HPAI can be found in the Wildlife Health Bulletin on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department web page. Those seeking information about avian influenza in domestic birds, including biosecurity guidelines and reporting, should contact the Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets’ Animal Health Office at (802) 828-2421.
