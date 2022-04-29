BIRTHS
RRMC
A daughter, Ainsleigh Maureen Simons, was born April 19, 2022, to Kimberlee and Charles Simons, of Rutland.
A daughter, Eleanor Ellen Wetmore, was born April 22, 2022, to Chani Biser and Nicholas Wetmore, of Rutland.
Gifford Medical Center
A daughter, Natalee Chase, was born April 11, 2022, to Caleb and Dalice (Russ) Chase, of Stockbridge.
A son, Astrophel Osiris Pierce, was born April 14, 2022, to Melvin III and Harlei (Merriam) Pierce, of Woodstock.
YOUTH NEWS
4-H State Day4-H’ers statewide will gather for 4-H State Day on May 7 at the Vermont Granite Museum, 7 Jones Brothers Way, in Barre. Through exhibits, tabletop displays, stage presentations, photography, posters and more, they will share what they have learned through 4-H. Beginning with the opening assembly at 9 a.m., the annual event sponsored by University of Vermont Extension 4-H will conclude with an awards ceremony at 1 p.m. The public is invited. Admission is free.
Video contest
In conjunction with National Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April, the goal of the Vermont Highway Safety Alliance annual video PSA contest was for entrants to research this issue and produce a 25-second video to enact change and spread the message to peers and the public that distracted driving is unacceptable and can have serious consequences. Local contest finalists were Brendan Barrett, Rutland High School, and Colby Perry, Stafford Technical Center. Brayden Shelton, Rutland High School, won an Honorable Mention award.
COLLEGE NEWS
Paige St. Lawrence, of North Clarendon, has been inducted into Alpha Alpha Alpha (Tri-Alpha) Honor Society, a national honor society recognizing the achievements of first-generation students, at College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Carl Pratt, of Rutland, has received the G. Ray Mathus Memorial Award for outstanding achievements in academics, leadership and service, at Troy University in Troy, Alabama.
AROUND TOWN
Cinco de Mayo
BOMOSEEN — Lake Bomoseen Association will begin its 2022 social events with a Cinco de Mayo celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at the Lake Bomoseen Lodge Taproom (in the upstairs banquet hall), Route 30 North in Bomoseen. For more information, call (802) 468-2281.
Astronomy talk
CHESTER — The Southern Vermont Astronomy group invites the public to its monthly meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, via Zoom. Hosted speaker, John Gianforte, of the University of New Hampshire, will talk about the new research and public outreach being carried out from the university’s observatory. He is director of the University of New Hampshire Observatory, astronomer and Extension Associate Professor/Space Science Education, Youth Development and Education State Specialist. Visit sovera.org/events/ for the Zoom link.
Hiking goal
RUTLAND — Randy Crossman, a 63-year-old woodworker and seventh-generation Vermonter, has summited Pico Mountain 300 times in 300 days, nearing his goal to climb 365 times in 365 days. He invites the public to join him at a June 18 event to celebrate his 365th climb, and possibly hike alongside him for some or all of his summit.
Crossman is an avid outdoorsman who committed to this goal to raise awareness and funds for Building Bright Futures (BBF), where his daughter, Dr. Morgan Crossman, serves as executive director. He calls the project “PicoSummit365.” Building Bright Futures is a nonprofit working to improve the well-being of young children (from prenatal to age 8) and families in Vermont, including to advise the governor and Legislature by making recommendations that move the early childhood system toward the goals identified in Vermont’s Early Childhood Action Plan.
The public can sponsor Crossman per hike at bit.ly/365SummitSponsor or mail a check to Building Bright Futures, 600 Blair Park, Suite 160, Williston, VT 05495 (PicoSummit in the memo line).
Thank you
POULTNEY — The Poultney Cemetery Association trustees extend a sincere public thank you to Poultney United Fund nonprofit for its generous $1,000 gift that is very gratefully appreciated.
AROUND STATE
Job fairs
Whether looking for a job or considering a career change, Vermonters can visit job fairs and hiring events held with the support of the Vermont Department of Labor. All events are free and all are encouraged to attend. To pre-register, click the links or call (802) 828-4394. Employers interested in participating are also encouraged to contact the Department of Labor.
Rutland — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, May Job Fest, Depot Park, 49 Evelyn St., visit labor.vermont.gov/event/may-job-fest-rutland online.
Springfield — 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, River Valley Employment Fair, Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Road, visit www.rivervalleyemploymentfair.org online.
Middlebury — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 19, May Job Fest, Middlebury Rec Park, 154 Creek Road, visit labor.vermont.gov/event/may-job-fest-middlebury online.
Bennington — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, May Job Fest, Deer Park, 353 North St., visit labor.vermont.gov/event/may-job-fest-bennington online.
Barre — Time TBA, Wednesday, June 1, Central Vermont Job Fair, Barre Auditorium, 16 Auditorium Hill, Barre, visit centralvtjobfair.com online.
Gardening questions
Wondering when to plant your tomatoes? Confused about composting? Or maybe you need some advice on caring for your lawn. University of Vermont (UVM) Extension Master Gardeners are available to answer questions from Vermont gardeners. Volunteers will answer calls on the Master Gardener Helpline (802) 656-5421 from 9 a.m. to noon, Thursdays through Oct. 27.
Questions also may be submitted online at go.uvm.edu/gardenquestion for a speedier response. The online form includes an option for providing up to three photos. Gardeners also are encouraged to use the online system to submit photos of plants damaged by insects and diseases.
Soil tests for home gardens are available through the UVM Agricultural and Environmental Testing Lab. For information, visit pss.uvm.edu/ag_testing for information online. If you have follow-up questions about soil recommendations, upload a copy of your soil test report with the helpline online form.
Commercial growers of vegetables, berries, tree fruit and related crops should contact the UVM Extension Commercial Horticulture Team at go.uvm.edu/hort for information and assistance.
Cancer patient support
The Cancer Patient Support Foundation (CPSF) will hold its 20th Anniversary Celebration from 5 to 9 p.m. May 12, at the Barn at Lang Farm in Essex Junction. The event features food, drinks, music and an auction. Tickets are available at www.cpsfvt.org and cost $60 each.
CPSF is an independent nonprofit organization supporting Vermont cancer patients and their families in a time of extraordinary need, by providing financial assistance, underwriting counseling services, and acting as a resource during diagnosis, treatment and recovery.
CPSF has launched the “Show Some Love at the Pump” campaign encouraging people to donate a tank of gas to a patient in need. When you fill up your tank, donate what you paid so a local patient can drive to treatment. Transportation accounts for a third of the CPSF Emergency Fund that has awarded $2,840,000 since it’s inception. Each year, nearly $160,000 is awarded to over 500 local families.
Work-cation weekends
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is looking for volunteers to help get the Green Mountain Conservation Camps ready for the 2022 season. This year, the GMCC Kehoe work-cation weekend will be May 14-15 on Lake Bomoseen in Castleton; and the GMCC Buck Lake work-cation weekend will be May 21-22 in Woodbury.
The Conservation Camps are looking for help with general repairs, construction, landscaping, painting, cleaning, firewood, and gardening. Volunteers can participate for as long as they are able to. They are welcome to stay overnight in onsite cabins or they can bring their own tents. Lunch and dinner will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own tools, but the camps will have some available.
This is a community service opportunity for Boy Scout and Girl Scout groups, as well as high school and college clubs. For more information and to register as a volunteer, email Hannah.Phelps@vermont.gov or call (802) 249-4199.
Miss Vermont
The 2022 Miss Vermont and Miss Vermont’s Outstanding Teen competitions were held at Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph.
Alexina Federhen, of Bennington, was selected as Miss Vermont 2022. She is a 25-year-old Cornell University graduate and is currently a Boston University MFA candidate. Her Social Impact Initiative is “Speak Out, Reach Out: Supporting Mental Health Awareness.” For the talent portion of competition, Alexina presented a vocal presentation to “Turning Tables” by Adele. She has written a book about mental health which is being distributed in Vermont schools. As Miss Vermont 2022, Alexina was awarded a $7,000 scholarship, a $5,000 Ellis Strategies In-Kind Scholarship, a $500 expense allowance and was the overall Red Carpet winner which came with a $100 cash award. She will compete at the 101st Miss America Competition in Uncasville, Connecticut, next fall.
Miss Vermont’s Outstanding Teen 2022 is Abagail Hunter, a 17-year-old high school senior from Poultney. She is a dancer and performed to the song “They Just Keep Moving the Line” from Smash. Abagail’s Social Impact Initiative is “Pursue the ARTS – Building Acceptance, Respect, Tolerance and Safety.” She works to collect both dance and performance costumes, as well as sports equipment, for children and teens who might not otherwise be able to participate in the arts and sports. Abagail was awarded a $2,000 scholarship, a $5,000 Ellis Strategies In-Kind Scholarship, a $500 expense allowance, the $100 Overall Fitness Award and was given the $100 Spirit Award by her fellow candidates. She will be competing at Miss America’s Outstanding Teen in Dallas, Texas, in August.
Deerfield signs
Informational signs highlighting the presence of wild native brook trout in the upper Deerfield watershed will be posted thanks to a multi-party initiative. Native Fish Coalition partnered with U.S. Forest Service, Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife and Connecticut River Valley Trout Unlimited on this project. The upper Deerfield watershed includes 71,000 acres in Windham and Bennington counties, home to the wild native brook trout, Vermont’s official State Cold Water Fish. This species thrives in cold, clean water and healthy forests.
