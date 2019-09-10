Around town
TINMOUTH — The Sky Blue Boys, featuring ballads, parlor songs, heart songs and sacred numbers, open the fall season at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Tinmouth Old Firehouse, 9 Mountain View Road at the intersection of Vermont 140. Donation is $10-15.
RUTLAND — Teams from Community Health’s network of medical, dental and behavioral health practices will join walkers in Rutland; for more information, visit www.chcrr.org.
Support suicide prevention: Walk Out of the Darkness Rutland, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Main Street Park in Rutland.
Support Foley Cancer Center's palliative care: The Vermont Great 2.4.6.8k, 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Sept. 21, Center Street in Rutland.
Support child abuse prevention: Walk for Children Rutland, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Main Street Park in Rutland.
MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — The 50th annual meeting of the Middletown Springs Historical Society will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Historical Society Building. After the business meeting, historian Philip Crossman will give a presentation, “Frisbie’s Fourth Lecture: Things Left Out of the History of Middletown, Vermont, 1867."
CASTLETON — The Great Courses at the Center program featuring “America and the World: A Diplomatic History” begins at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Castleton Community Center. Free and open to the public, no registration is necessary. For more information, call 468-3093.
SHOREHAM — Online registration is open for Shoreham’s Orchard Run at Apple Fest which begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the elementary school, 130 School Road. To register online, visit friendsoftheplatt.com, or email Molly@shoreham.net.
POULTNEY — The annual meeting of the Poultney Historical Society will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the East Poultney Schoolhouse. The event will feature “Picturing Mount Independence: Maps and Artwork, Then and Now,” by local historian Ennis Duling.
WALLINGFORD — The bluegrass trio, DaddyLongLegs, will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Wallingford Town Hall. Suggested donations of $10 to $15 at the door.
ADDISON -- The 18th annual Dead Creek Wildlife Day will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department’s Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area, Route 17 west of Route 22A. Activities are featured for people who enjoy hunting, fishing, bird watching, or learning about Vermont’s diverse wildlife. All events are free, and a free shuttle bus will provide regular access to nearby field events throughout the day. For more information, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
Births
Bryland J. Turco
A son, Bryland Jacob, was born Aug. 20, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Taylor McCarron and Alexander Turco, of Cavendish.
Charlie A. Gates
A daughter, Charlie Ann, was born Aug. 22, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Heather Plude and Michael Gates, of Benson.
Killiam E. Taube
A son, Killian Edward, was born Aug. 23, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Rebecca Coombs and Edward Taube, of Orwell.
Zayn L. Baker
A son, Zayn Lawrence, was born Aug. 31, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Stephanie Baker, of Pittsford.
Hunter T. Wade
A son, Hunter Todd, was born Sept. 1, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Patience Carpenter and Peter Wade Jr., of Wells.
Knox C.S. Snyder
A son, Knox Clarence Scott, was born Sept. 3, 2019, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, to Clinton and Miranda (Cary) Snyder, of Orwell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.