AROUND TOWN
Community support
CHITTENDEN — The Chittenden Dammers Snowmobile Club recently presented a $1,000 donation to the Chittenden Fire Department. Chittenden is one of the 96% of rural Vermont towns where volunteer firefighters protect and provide service.
The Chittenden Dammers develop and maintains approximately 45+ miles of trails across both state and U.S. Forest Service land, as well as private properties. The trail system is utilized year-round by residents, nonresidents and tourists for outdoor activities. As part of the overall mission, the Chittenden Dammers commit to support local organizations and charities in the community and will conduct a volunteer day this spring at Rutland County Humane Society in Pittsford.
Evening of songsRUTLAND — Grace Church presents Spark of Creation, Friends Singing Together, at 6 p.m. March 13 in the Grace Church Sanctuary, 8 Court St., Rutland. Julia Wyman, Tegan Waite and Ryan Mangan join members of Grace Church’s Joyful Noise and Castleton University’s Chamber Singers for an evening of popular contemporary songs.
Live poetry
CHESTER — The Thursday-evening Stone Village Poetry Experience coming in March, April and May is co-sponsored by Chester’s Whiting Library and the First Universalist Parish of Chester. Poetry Experience will offer monthly poetry slams from 7 to 9 p.m. on March 17, April 14, and May 5; and poetry-writing workshops from 7 to 9 p.m. on March 31, April 28, and May 19. Email tuckerman@terrigenous.com or nickboke@gmail.com or whitinglibrary1@gmail.com for more details.
CAP training
BENNINGTON — Vermont Wing Civil Air Patrol cadets recently worked with the Vermont Army National Guard in cold weather search-and-rescue training. Vermont Wing members who participated included C/A1C Halie “Frosty” Foster, C/Amn Conner Randall, C/A1C Olivia Chase, from Bennington Composite Squadron; Captains Jonathan Mercer and Hal Friday, of Bennington Composite Squadron; and 1st Lt Jerimiah Johnson, C/Amn Brynja Larson, C/MSgt Weyland Larson, from Rutland Composite Squadron.
Audubon walk
WEST RUTLAND — Join Audubon for the full 3.7 mile West Rutland Marsh Monitoring Walk loop in this National Audubon IBA (Important Bird Area), or go halfway. Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome! Meet at 8 a.m. March 19 at the Marble Street marsh boardwalk. For more information, email birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org online.
AROUND STATE
Animation festival
LYNDONVILLE — The seventh annual Vermont Animation Festival, hosted by Northern Vermont University in partnership with Catamount Arts, will be held March 25-26 on the NVU-Lyndon campus. Activities include workshops, a film screening and an artist talk by keynote speaker and visual storyteller Jo Dery. Submissions of animated films will be accepted through March 4 for festival viewing and judging; films from students and emerging animators are welcome. Visit VTAnimationFestival.org for more information.
Internship fair
BURLINGTON — High school and college students interested in exploring internship and job opportunities in the animal sciences are invited to the Animal Science Internship Fair drop-in event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 19, at UVM’s Paul R. Miller Research and Education Center, 500 Spear St., South Burlington. Students will meet with animal industry professionals from horse farms, nonprofit animal rescues, veterinary practices, dairy farms, the UVM Morgan Horse Farm and other businesses. Both paid and unpaid internships and jobs are available for summer or fall 2022 in Vermont and other states.
Admission is free. COVID safety protocols will be followed with masks required. Email ckrohan@uvm.edu for more information.
COLLEGE NEWS
University of Maine fall 2021 dean’s list includes Ashley Carrara, Mallory Lufkin, both of Brandon; Davan Murphy, of Brownsville; Paul Aquadro, of East Dummerston; Noelle Surat-Mosher, of Norwich; Amelia Mattrick, of Rochester; Kjer Conway, of Rutland; and Olivia Rockwood, of Windsor.
Emery A. Letendre, of Middletown Springs, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list first honors at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.