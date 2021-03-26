AROUND TOWN
Happy campers
RUTLAND — Barbara Champine, of Florence, was the winner of the Rutland South Rotary Club raffle of a new 25 foot, 10 inch Riverside Retro Travel Trailer from Dan Kearney’s RV & Lightweight Towable. In addition, Rutland South Rotary gave away three cash prizes; the winners were Eric Kaplan, $1,500; Tina Greene, $1,000; and Mike and Laurie Brochu, $500. The raffle raised $39,000 to benefit youth programs in Rutland County.
$1K raised
RUTLAND — Rutland resident Jamisyn Baker raised $1,000 by selling “Purple Warriors” bracelets to support the fight to end Alzheimer’s. Baker is a contestant for Miss Vermont Teen USA 2021.
Her “Purple Warriors” platform is in honor of her Nana who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and for her great-grandmother (“GG”) who passed from Alzheimer’s disease nearly eight years ago. In Vermont alone, there are more than 13,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and more than 25,000 residents serving as unpaid family caregivers.
Baker plans to continue raising funds to go toward the Vermont Alzheimer’s Association Chapter’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Go to act.alz.org/Vermont or visit @jamisyn_baker on Instagram for more information.
COLLEGE NEWS
Haleigh Pelkey, of Brandon, was named to the fall 2020 dean’s list at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester.
AROUND State
Passover celebration
WOODSTOCK — The Woodstock Area Jewish Community/Shir Shalom Congregation invites the public to attend the synagogue’s second online Passover celebration, when local Jews join those around the world to retell the Biblical story of the Exodus. The WAJC/Shir Shalom Passover seder will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 27, led by Rabbi Haigh. Visit shirshalomvt.org or call 457-4840 to find the Zoom link and phone instructions.
Prevention Day
LONDONDERRY — Prevention Works!VT invites community members to participate in Prevention Day 2021 from 12:15 to 2 p.m. Monday, March 29, via Zoom.
The presentation begins with keynote speaker Sen. Kesha Ram, D-Chittenden, followed by a panel discussion with prevention coalition staff from around Vermont who will share learning about their community’s interest and concerns around retail cannabis, educating their communities on the opt-in or opt-out options for Town Meeting Day and beyond. Panelists include: Ann Gilbert from Central Vermont New Directions, Cassandra Holloway from Building a Positive Community in the Brattleboro Area and Jesse Brooks from United Way of Addison County. The panel discussion will be followed by small group breakout discussions on alcohol policy, youth engagement and ACT 164 next steps and opportunities.
Free registration at bit.ly/0329Prevention. Email beth.pwvt@gmail.com for details.
Trout season
MONTPELIER — Vermont’s traditional trout fishing season opens Saturday, April 10, and despite lingering snow cover, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says anglers can still have fun and be successful early in the season while following COVID-19 safety precautions.
Gardening education
For more information, email cindy.heath@uvm.edu or call (603) 543-1307. To request a disability-related accommodation, contact her two weeks prior to the day of the session.
Unitarian Universalism
CHESTER — The public is invited to join the Rev. Dr. Nancy Jay Crumbine for a Zoom “Conversation for the Curious: What the heck is Unitarian Universalism?” from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 20. The conversation will include how Unitarian Universalism differs from other religions, why those differences are important, why humility and doubt are a source of joy, where social justice fits in. Email chestervtuu@gmail.com for more information and the Zoom address for this event.
“Poetry Without Tears”
WATERBURY CENTER — At 7 p.m. Friday, April 23, Guilford poet Verandah Porche will lead a free, virtual interactive poetry workshop. This event is organized by the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) and is open to teens and adults. Visit www.clifonline.org to sign up. Since the fall, CLiF has offered adult programs and book discussions with local authors, in addition to its children’s programming.
Public Places Awards
BURLINGTON — Nominations for the Vermont Public Places Awards program will be accepted until May 7. Landscape architects, planners, municipal officials, architects, engineers, nonprofit and community groups and others wanting to submit a nomination will find details at go.uvm.edu/vtucf-awards along with a list of past recipients.
Nominations may be submitted for projects, such as parks, playgrounds, town forests or planned interiors, or for conceptual studies, master plans or other endeavors that create, preserve or enhance interior or exterior public spaces or connected open spaces. Nominated projects must be located in Vermont and accessible to the public.
Email gwen.kozlowski@uvm.edu or jdonovan@gmavt.net for more information.
Farmers award
MONTPELIER — Vermont Land Trust is accepting applications for the $5,000 2021 Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award granted to a farmer who exemplifies service to community, land stewardship and innovation. A special focus this year will be on response and recovery around the pandemic, as well as issues of racial injustice in Vermont. Applications will be accepted until June 30. Visit www.vlt.org/eric for more information.
