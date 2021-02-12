AROUND TOWN
Local student honored
RUTLAND — Alicia Kailani Caputo, a graduating senior at Rutland High School and Stafford Technical Center, has been named a Career and Technical Education candidate as part of the 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The candidates are nominated based on their accomplishments in career and technical education fields.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program recognizes some of the country’s most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments in academic success, leadership and service to school and community. Annually, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among that year’s senior class. If circumstances permit, all scholars are invited to Washington, D.C., in June for the National Recognition Program, featuring various events and enrichment activities and culminating in the presentation of the Presidential Scholars medallion during a White House-sponsored ceremony.
AROUND THE STATE
Big E
Planning is underway by Eastern States Exposition and the New England 4-H community to create programming and opportunities for the youth organization while keeping participants safe under COVID-19 protocols. A variety of programs and competitions for youth are being considered, including the introduction of a summer 4-H competitive event. More information will be available as plans develop.
COLLEGE NEWS
Estelle Kearns, of Castleton, history major; Paige St Lawrence, of North Clarendon, Spanish and Latin American, Latinx and Caribbean studies major; and Chloe Burkett, of Wallingford, psychology major were named to the fall dean’s list at College of Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Habitat Stamp success
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is encouraging outdoor enthusiasts to include the 2021 Vermont Habitat Stamp among their donations, continuing to build on the fund’s momentum in 2020.
Thanks to the generous donations last year — the highest number of donors and donations since the program began in 2015 — the Habitat Stamp raised more than $241,968 in 2020 and used that money to leverage more than $490,802 in federal funds for habitat conservation in Vermont. The new 2021 stamp is available on the Fish & Wildlife Department’s website and is also available as a voluntary add-on to hunting or fishing licenses when purchased online at www.vtfishandwildlife.com.
Habitat Stamp funds helped the department complete a variety of projects with conservation partners in 2020 to improve streambank and shrubland habitat on 70 acres in Charlotte and Hinesburg. The funds also assisted landowners on 45 properties covering more than 7,165 acres to improve wildlife habitat, as well as protecting trees along streams and rivers, reducing invasive knotweed on state lands along the Little River and White River, and continued floodplain restoration on a 35-acre department-owned streambank parcel along the White River in Bethel.
Habitat Stamp funds were used at the department’s Wildlife Management Areas statewide and, on Aug. 4, the Town Farm WMA in Shrewsbury was dedicated as Vermont’s 100th WMA as the department leveraged its Habitat Stamp program to assist local supporters in raising funds to acquire the property which is now part of a large forest block providing habitat connectivity for wildlife in south central Vermont.
Blood drives
BURLINGTON — Blood donation appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. As a thank you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give this February will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/together.) Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 16-28:
Addison County
Bristol — Feb. 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bristol Recreation Department, 1 South St.
Middlebury — Feb. 17, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Congregational Church of Middlebury, 30 North Pleasant St.
Middlebury — Feb. 26, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Middlebury Parks & Recreation, 154 Creek Rd.
Vergennes — Feb. 24, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Victory Baptist Church, 862 U.S. Route 7.
Bennington County
Bennington — Feb. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Moose Lodge of Bennington, 916 Main St.
Manchester — Feb. 19, noon to 5 p.m., Kimpton Taconic Hotel, 3835 Main St.
Rutland County
Bomoseen — Feb. 18, 12:30 to 5 p.m., Castleton American Legion, 378 Route 4-A West.
Rutland — Feb. 16, noon to 5 p.m., Christ the King, 60 South Main St.
Rutland — Feb. 20, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Godnick Center, 1 Deer St.
West Rutland — Feb. 19, 1 to 5:30 p.m., West Rutland Town Hall, 35 Marble St.
Windsor County
Brownsville — Feb. 16, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., Holiday Inn, 485 Hotel Dr.
Springfield — Feb. 17, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Springfield Elks, 49 Park St.
White River Junction — Feb. 24, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Riverbank Church, 259 Holiday Dr.
VCV Award
MONTPELIER — Vermont Conservation Voters announced this year’s VCV Lifetime Achievement Award winner is former State Representative Mary Sullivan, of Burlington, who retired in 2020. The award is presented bi-annually to a Vermonter with a legacy of championing policies to further environmental protection in Vermont.
In her time as a legislator, Sullivan advocated for a strong, equitable price on carbon pollution; weatherization investments, especially those serving the state’s most vulnerable residents; smart growth policies and programs to enhance our downtowns; a plastic bag ban and toxic pollution reform; and more. In one of her last legislative acts, Sullivan voted in support of critical climate accountability legislation, the Global Warming Solutions Act.
Sullivan spent much of her professional career in the communications field, including nearly 15 years at Burlington Electric Department, before serving twice in the Vermont House of Representatives, representing Burlington. In her first stint, starting in the early-1990s, Sullivan served as chairwoman of the House Natural Resources Committee, including as an ardent defender of Vermont’s landmark land use and development law, Act 250.
When Sullivan assumed office once again in 2015, she served on the House Natural Resources and Energy Committee, the House Transportation Committee, and as co-chairwoman of the Vermont Legislative Climate Solutions Caucus for three years. Sullivan most recently served as the vice chairwoman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife, and on the Joint Energy Committee.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
