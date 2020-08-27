Around town
POULTNEY — Slate Valley Trails (SVT) will host its inaugural trail run race and fundraiser, the Slate Valley Scramble, on Saturday, Sept. 5. The race offers an 8k and half-marathon entirely on single-track and double-track trails The race will begin and end at the Fairgrounds Trailhead, 131 Town Farm Road in Poultney. The registration deadline is 5 p.m. Sept. 4. Visit runreg.com/slate-valley-scramble for more information, to register and to volunteer.
RUTLAND — Grace Congregational Church welcomes the Rev. Dr. Alberta Wallace as interim minister. Her 18 years in ministry includes most recently at the First Congregational Church of Wakefield, New Hampshire. Her educational background features a degree in sociology and psychology, a master’s degree in social work, many levels of ministerial training, and a doctorate of ministry focusing on leadership development and transitional ministry for churches.
RUTLAND — The Rotary Club of Rutland has established a 2020 scholarship award for local students. The club will work with Rutland Regional Medical Center to award the $2,000 scholarship to a deserving candidate enrolled at Castleton University or Vermont Technical College pursuing a career in health care with preference toward nursing, or candidates enrolled at Stafford Technical Center to achieve LNA licensure. Deadline for submission is Sept. 15. For more information, visit bit.ly/2020NurseScholarship or call 747-3634.
CLARENDON — Bailey Memorial Library in Clarendon is open to the public and is still also doing curbside service. The library computers are available again for public use. Masks are required when inside the library. Some are available for those who forget. Check it out Monday 5-7 p.m.; Tuesday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 111 Moulton Ave., North Clarendon. For more information, call 747-7743.
PAWLET — Pawlet Public Library’s recent summer reading camp, Imagine: Five Days of Fantasy and Wonder, was focused on the statewide theme of Imagine Your Story and co-sponsored by the Vermont Department of Libraries. Ten children, ages 6-10, enjoyed stories about castles, fairies, gnomes, Japanese Oni monsters, dragons and unicorns. visit www.pawletpubliclibrary.wordpress.com for more information about the library’s phased reopening plan.
JEFFERSONVILLE — Sundog Poetry Center announces the inaugural book award for a first or second poetry manuscript, in partnership with Green Writers Press, who will design, print and distribute the book nationwide. The final judge is Vermont poet laureate and award-winning poet, Mary Ruefle. Open to all Vermont-based poets, submissions will open Sept. 1 and close Oct. 31. For more information, visit www.sundogpoetry.org or email sundogpoetry@gmail.com.
BURLINGTON — University of Vermont Extension 4-H Edible Art Contest winners are:
Cake Decorating — Lucia Hackerman, Charlotte; Runner-up, Isabella Lamonda, Orleans.
Main Course Plating — Uma Chirkova, Newbury; Runner-up (tie), Annabelle Astin, Wallingford, and Blake Bentley, Jericho.
Dessert Plating — Misha Chirkov, Newbury; Runner-up, Cora Burkman, South Burlington.
Food on the Vine or Shelf — Lucia Hackerman, Charlotte; Runner-up, Isabella Lamonda, Orleans.
Silly/Fun Food — Karanpartap Singh, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Runner-up, Archie Evans, Charlotte.
Births
Rutland Regional Medical Center
A son, Riley James Babin, was born Aug. 14, 2020, to Terri Bitler and Darren Babin of Tinmouth.
A daughter, Ruby Rhae MacNaughtan Bazan, was born Aug. 16, 2020, to Emily Owens and Michael Bazan of Manchester Center.
A son, Malik Jamal Hughes Jr., was born Aug. 21, 2020, to Megan Loso and Jamal Hughes of Center Rutland.
A daughter, Winter Loraine Friot, was born Aug. 22, 2020, to Amy Chauvin and Rodwin Friot of Rutland.
