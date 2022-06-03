VTF&W
Instructor training
ADDISON — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering a New Instructor Training Course for people interested in volunteering to teach hunter education courses in Vermont. The training will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area Visitor Center in Addison. For training event registration, visit register-ed.com/events/view/178685 online or call (802) 828-1193 prior to the course date.
Delay mowing
Bobolinks, Savannah sparrows and eastern meadowlarks are in decline due to the loss of appropriate grassland habitat. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is encouraging landowners to help these beloved species by waiting a little longer to mow their fields, preferably after Aug. 1, to give these birds a chance to complete their nesting season.
Bobolinks build nests among the grasses and wildflowers of fields and meadows. When bobolinks are present, other grassland bird species such as Savannah sparrows and grasshopper sparrows, may also be nesting among the grasses. Deer fawns, wild turkey chicks and other animals take refuge in the grass and are also at risk by mowing too early.
BIRTHS
Gifford Medical CenterA son, Oakley Evans, was born May 18, 2022, to Lynn Wade and Jeremy Evans, of Wallingford.
Rutland Regional Medical Center
A daughter, Alexis Gretchen Lewis, was born May 27, 2022, to Riley and Katherine Lewis, of Danby.
YOUTH NEWS
Vermont Day
Nearly 50 students from Woodstock Union High School and Twinfield Union School traveled to the non-partisan Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate in Boston as part of “Vermont Day,” an educational visit organized by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for Vermont students to learn firsthand about democracy and the Senate legislative process. Schools and students interested in participating in the next “Vermont Day” during the fall 2022 semester can contact Senator Sanders’ office toll-free at 1-800-339-9834.
4-H Horsemanship
RUTLAND — The Rutland County 4-H Horsemanship Clinic was held May 21-22 at the Vermont State Fairgrounds to celebrate horses and broaden knowledge and skill sets. Kristen McLaughlin, Tuff-Riders 4-H Club leader, and Tracey Stubbins, Wind Riders 4-H Club leader, both from Rutland, planned and facilitated the clinic.
Participating in the English riding activities were Vivian Bhakta, Poultney; Charlotte Bilodeau, Rose Ouimet and Charlotte Thompson, all from Castleton; Olivia Bullock, Rutland; Seanna Erickson, Florence; Lyla Jones, Whitehall, New York; Carmen McKirryher and Johanna Stone, both from West Rutland; and Reid Priestley, Springfield. They received instruction from Sara Giard, New Haven, learning groundwork, jumping, horse care and how to control their horses with verbal and nonverbal communication.
Sarah McKeighan, Rein or Shine 4-H Club leader and owner of Trinity Stables and Arena in Florence, led the western riders through Western/Gymkhana patterns and barrel work. This group also worked on verbal and non-verbal communication with their horses. They were Kelsey Davis, Joseph McKirryher and Amie Thurston, all from West Rutland; Addison Erickson, Florence; Emma Haley, Middletown Springs; Brie Pikkarainen, East Wallingford; and Teigan Williams, North Clarendon.
Participants without horses used hobby horses to try English-style jumps, Western-style patterns and games including show jumping, pole bending, racing around rodeo barrels, gymkhana formations and navigating a trail course. Youths in this group included Luci and Jude Badillo, Landon Bullock, Wesley Griffin, Yireh Robichaud and Lucia Stubbins, all from Rutland; Kaylee Nicklaw, Leicester; Eliza Peer, West Rutland; Ashlynn and Jenna Pikkarainen, East Wallingford; Kien Priestley, Springfield; Alexandria Ryan, Castleton; and Harriet Sterling, Fair Haven.
Both the mounted and unmounted groups heard about stable management from Sue Cook, Castleton. Julia Adams, Shrewsbury, organized a practice horse quiz bowl. Both women are leaders in the Horsepower 4-H Club in Castleton.
Betsey Mayer, Pittsford, introduced the youths to roping tricks and techniques to successfully snag barrels and straw bales.
COLLEGE NEWS
NVU students honored
LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University broadcast and digital journalism students excelled in the Multimedia Journalist category in the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Boston/New England Chapter of the 2022 College/University Student Production Awards.
Alexandra Huff, ’23, a digital communications and broadcast and digital journalism dual major, won the Multimedia Journalist category for “Locally Social,” a story about the St. Johnsbury coffee shop of the same name, and was awarded Honorable Mention in the News Report-Serious News category for her story about the unification of three state colleges to form Vermont State University.
Nick Fish, ’22, broadcast and digital journalism, won two Honorable Mention awards for his work. One award was in the Sports Story or Segment category for his piece “World Cup Skiing at Killington,” and the second was in the Multimedia Journalist category for his story about “VT Supports,” a community service project in St. Johnsbury where people come together to pack care packages for soldiers serving in a combat zone.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
COLLEGE NEWS
Graduates
Earning degrees from College of Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, were Estelle Kearns, of Castleton, magna cum laude; and Paige St. Lawrence, of North Clarendon;
Academic honors
University of Vermont spring 2022 dean’s list includes:
Benson — Olivia Lannon, Early Childhood Preschool major.
Bomoseen — Cael Christian, Computer Science major; and Brady Kenosh, Biology major.
East Dorset — Miranda Cully, Political Science major; and Logan Sands, Biological Science major.
Fair Haven — Isabella Carrabino, Secondary Education-Mathematics major.
Killington — Quinn Alper, Forestry major.
Leicester — Anoushka Pschorr, Community-Centered Design major.
Middletown Springs — Oisin Harrington, Wildlife & Fisheries Biology major; and Evelyn Seidner, Environmental Studies major.
Mount Holly – Michael Blais, Professional Nursing major.
North Chittenden — Benjamin Hamilton, Biochemistry major.
North Clarendon — Caden Beamis, Mechanical Engineering major; and William Gregory, History major.
Pittsfield — Mikayla Stolar, Neuroscience major.
Proctor — Emelia Tooley, Professional Nursing major.
Rutland — Kennedy Birdsey, Biology major; Lucia Gallo, Sociology major; Taylor Krupp, Elementary Education-K-6 major; Eliza Ligon, individually designed major; Alexis Patterson, Elementary Education-K-6 major; Greta Solsaa, Global Studies major; Ingrid Solsaa, Psychological Science major; and Alexander Stute, Mathematics major.
Wallingford — Emilie Boulette, Sociology major.
West Rutland — Maxfield Lovko, Biology major; and Maddison McGuiness, Biological Science major.
Whiting — Payton Thurston, Psychological Science major.
Spring 2022 dean’s list at Lasell University in Newton, Massachusetts, names Kyla Dodge-Goshea, of Brandon; and Casey Coughlin, of Rutland.
Spring 2002 academic honors at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, include Kelsey Gale Sheehe, of North Clarendon, applied mathematics and statistics major, as a presidential scholar. Dean’s list named Luc August Carmel, of Chittenden, innovation and entrepreneurship major; Jack Peter Stahura, of Chittenden, engineering and management major; and Taylor Scott Manley, of North Clarendon, computer science major.
EcoGather courses
CRAFTSBURY COMMON — Sterling College offers grant-funded EcoGather online self-paced courses, Food Systems Thinking and Climate + Change, now open for registration, with no prerequisites. EcoGather is a grant-funded program that aims to create a global educational community to help people and their communities become more resilient in the face of the climate crisis. The course tuition is $299. Visit www.ce.sterlingcollege.edu/ecogather for more information.
----------
AROUND TOWN
Book sales
MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Middletown Springs Public Library Book Sale will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at the Historical Society, on the Green. Gently-read books, movies, puzzles and games are featured. Saturday cost is $1 or less per book; Sunday is bag sale, by donation. All proceeds benefit the library. For more information, email middletownspringslibrary@gmail.com or call (802) 235-2435.
RUTLAND — A public book sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11, at Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St. Books, CDs, puzzles, DVDs, books on tape, rare and antique books are featured. Masks are recommended. Sponsored by the Friends of the Rutland Free Library, all proceeds support library activities.
Wallingford Day
WALLINGFORD — Sunflowers is the theme for Wallingford Day on July 16. Features include a town-wide tag sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., food trucks and restaurants, scavenger hunt, music and entertainment, and more. For more information, visit wallingfordday.com online.
Vendors needed
POULTNEY — Seeking vendors of handmade artisanal products for Poultney Summer Artisans Market held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, June 11 through Sept 24. Vendor fee is $20 per space per day. For more information, call (619) 212-3563 or email nomaddeena@gmail.com
Slater volunteers
CASTLETON — Fair Haven Union High School students Nate Young, Vivian Ladabouche, Reilly Marsden and Chicory Greene volunteered a Saturday morning to help prepare the Castleton Community Center garden for planting. They weeded and mulched around 15 raised beds in the garden that will provide fresh salad veggies for the senior meals plus home-grown produce for members who can no longer maintain gardens of their own.
Nursing award
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Hospital announced Lindsey Pollard, RN OCN, as recipient of the 2022 Eileen Austin Neal RN Spirit of Nursing Award. Pollard has been working at Springfield Hospital since 2004. This award was created in 2004 in honor of Eileen Austin Neal, RN, who worked at Springfield Hospital for 64 years and retired in 2005.
----------
AROUND STATE
Hiking season
Memorial Day weekend signaled the end of spring mud season and the start of summer hiking. Trails around the state are now open. The Green Mountain Club (GMC) estimates 200,000 people visit the Long Trail System each year. Trail conditions may vary with the earlier arrival of summer temperatures; be prepared for snow at higher elevations and if you encounter plentiful mud, be prepared to turn around and give the trail a little more time to dry out. GMC early hiking season tips include:
— Let someone know where you’ll be hiking and when you plan to return.
— Pack warmer layers and traction for mountain tops, as summits may still have snow and Vermont’s weather can change quickly.
— Prepare to walk straight through mud and puddles to avoid damaging the surrounding vegetation; waterproof boots are a great start.
— GMC has a busy season of trail work planned, so please use caution around active work areas, including Camel’s Hump and Stratton Pond.
— Carry a map and know which trailhead you need to return to. Cellphone reception is spotty on many trails.
— Pack out your trash, food, dog waste, and gear to help protect Vermont’s special places.
— Have a backup plan when parking lots are full. Taking the trail less traveled is less impactful to the trail environment and offers new views for trail users. Check Trail Finder for nearby hikes.
Hikers can connect with GMC from anywhere by calling, emailing, or messaging us on social media for timely, personalized hiking advice. Hikers can also stop by the Marvin B. Gameroff Hiker Information Center on Route 100 in Waterbury Center, or the volunteer-run Barnes Camp Visitor Center in Stowe, staffed Friday-Monday, for in-person advice.
----------
----------
