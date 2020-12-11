AROUND TOWN
Holiday Jukebox
MIDDLEBURY — Town Hall Theater will stream online Christmas music videos Dec. 24-26 under the title, Holiday Jukebox. The ticket price is $10 per household, with proceeds benefiting Addison County Food Shelf at HOPE. Tickets are on sale now at www.townhalltheater.org.
On the bill are The Clint Bierman Family, Francois Clemmons, the Middlebury Congregational Church Choir, The Bengsons, Dayve Huckett & Molly McEachen, Maiden Vermont, Josh Panda and Ashley Betton, Honey in the Hive — The Bolton/Munkres Family Band, Nate Gusakov and Mindy Hinsdale Bickford.
AARP grants
Area communities have received $3,000 each in grants from AARP Vermont as Winter Placemaking Demonstration Projects to focus on creating public spaces and streets that are safe and accessible for everyone. This year’s recipients include:
Poultney — REclaimED (Makers Space) will build a Rest & Recharge station along the D&H Rail Trail at 169 Main St. in downtown Poultney. During winter, the structure will offer self-serve hot drink making. It will be accessible year round for information, relaxation and art.
Wilmington — Wilmington Works will create a winter park by leveraging recreation opportunities at existing fields and trails at the Old School Community Center Recreation Field/Buzzy Towne Park. They will clear a ¼-mile walking loop and organize pop-up winter activities. Temporary warming shelters will be set up in the baseball dugouts with benches and lighting.
Grants awarded
MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott and the Department of Buildings and General Services announced the recipients of this year’s Building Communities Grants for Facilities. These grants will fund $600,000 in construction and capital improvements for 68 projects across Vermont, including:
Human Services Facilities — Making Americans with Disabilities Act improvements and kitchen upgrades at Martha’s Community Kitchen in St. Albans, Jenna’s Promise in Johnson and Good Samaritan Haven in Barre; replacing flooring at the Brandon Senior Center; and installing an emergency generator at Rochester Community Care Home.
Educational Facilities — Renovating the education barn at the Green Mountain Audubon Center in Huntington; doubling the child care capacity for toddlers at Craftsbury Saplings; updating the Learning Together Kitchen at the Sunrise Family Resource Center in Bennington; and creating a training facility at Betty’s Bikes in Burlington.
Recreational Facilities — Refurbishing the lodge at Northeast Slopes in East Corinth; installing fencing for a new dog park in Monkton; replacing floating docks at the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum in Vergennes; installing benches along the bike path in Springfield; and constructing a new park in Poultney.
Regional Economic Development — Upgrading the brewery and taproom at Farm Road Brewing in Bennington; purchasing a flash freeze tunnel for Vermont Organics Reclamation in St. Albans; and purchasing new energy efficient refrigeration equipment at Currier’s Quality Market in Glover.
AROUND STATE
Hearing loss
Community of Vermont Elders launched a new promotional campaign “Hearing Loss Thursdays” to raise awareness about the thousands of Vermonters living with untreated hearing loss. The nonprofit group, which focuses on issues affecting older people, will publish a blog each Thursday on vermontelders.org to help draw attention to the cause. For more information, visit vermontelders.org.
Komen registration
Susan G. Komen for VT-NH announced registration is now open for the 2021 Komen Virtual Snowshoe events. Registration is free and while fundraising is not required, it is strongly encouraged.
For the safety of Komen constituents, many of whom are immune-compromised, and because of in-person events facing restrictions as consequence of COVID-19, all snowshoe participants will be asked to #SnowshoeWhereYouAre for the 2021 Komen Vermont Virtual Snowshoe on Jan. 17 and for the 2021 Komen New Hampshire Virtual Snowshoe on Feb. 6.
Visit komennewengland.org/snowshoe if interested in forming a team or registering as an individual or donating.
‘Better Places’
MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott, the Agency of Commerce and Community Development and the Vermont Community Foundation announced $90,000 in grant funding to launch Better Places, a statewide initiative to speed economic recovery by creating places in downtowns and village centers to safely serve residents and visitors this winter and into the coming year.
Municipalities, nonprofits and other community groups may apply to ACCD for grant awards of up to $20,000. Program guidelines, application and FAQs are on the Better Places website, accd.vermont.gov/community-development/funding-incentives/better-places. Applications are due Jan. 22, and awards will be announced in mid-February.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.