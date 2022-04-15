YOUTH NEWS
ScholarshipVermont high school students looking for a scholarship to help pay for college can apply to League of Women Voters of Vermont Education Fund, Winona Smith Scholarship program, bit.ly/LWVScholarshipDetails online. Applications are due on May 1. For more information, email lwvofvt.edfund@gmail.com.
AROUND TOWN
Walk/Bike Summit
MIDDLEBURY — The Vermont Walk/Bike will be held May 6 at the Town Hall Theater in Middlebury, with activities throughout the community. This biennial event promotes safe, healthy, livable communities for people walking, biking and using public transportation. It is open to community members, employers, planners and researchers statewide who care about this topic. Creating more opportunities to walk and bike not only creates more livable communities, but also keepsVermonters healthy. Visit VTWalkBikeSummit.com for more information or to register.
Call for vendors
WEST RUTLAND — The Town of West Rutland has scheduled its annual Townwide Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14. West Rutland residents can register their sale with the town by May 9, to be included on the townwide map. Vendor space is also available for rental on the Town Hall lawn: a 10 foot by 10 foot space is $20 (bring your own tables). For more information, call (802) 438-2263.
Poultney Cemetery
POULTNEY — Monument restoration work begun in 2021 will start again soon, weather permitting. Volunteers will focus on the old cemetery section which abuts to Beaman Street at the property’s entrance area. If you are willing to volunteer, call (802) 779-5534. Monetary tax-deductible gifts used for cleaning and other supplies needed for this work, are also appreciated. Checks made payable to Poultney Cemetery Association may be mailed to Poultney Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 63, Poultney, VT 05764-0063, with “Monuments” noted in the memo line. To purchase Poultney Cemetery plots, also call (802)-779-5534.
Thank you letter
In celebration of April as National Volunteer Month, Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging (SVCOA) would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank the dozens of compassionate, hardworking and committed volunteers who assist the agency and its clients each and every year.
SVCOA’s volunteer team, which includes members of all ages from across both Bennington and Rutland counties, is essential to ensuring key services are delivered, day in and day out, to thousands of older Vermonters across our service area.
From supporting older Vermonters through basic social interaction and companionship, to helping with SVCOA’s Meals on Wheels and grocery shopping programs, home maintenance or modification projects, transportation assistance and money management service, among other supports, as well as serving on our Board of Directors and Advisory Council, SVCOA’s volunteer team truly does it all and we are so grateful for their contributions to the agency and the communities it serves.
Additionally, SVCOA’s volunteer team has stepped to the plate and delivered throughout the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic, providing critical support and assistance, both internally and externally, during one of the most challenging times in the organization’s history.
We extend our sincerest thanks and appreciation to all of the generous volunteers who help make SVCOA’s work possible, and hope the community will join us in celebrating their efforts.
Lastly, as demand on the agency’s services continues to grow, SVCOA is always looking for new volunteers. If you or someone you know might be interested in helping out and positively impacting the lives of older Vermonters in our area, give us a call at (802) 786-5990 — we’d love to chat with you!
— Pam Zagorski, of Bennington, is Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging executive director.
AROUND STATE
VA Auto Show
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — In conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Month (May), White River Junction Veterans Affairs (VA) Healthcare System and the New England Ram Club are raising awareness of the mental health resources available for veterans and civilians by hosting an auto show. “A Beacon of Hope Auto Show” will be held from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 14 in the front parking lot of the VA Medical Center, 163 Veterans Drive in White River Junction.
Mental health and suicide prevention resources will be available from the VA Medical Center and community organizations. A blessing of the bikes and vehicles will be offered at 11 a.m. by VA Chaplain Lorna Graham. It is open to all makes, models and motorcycles. Visit tinyurl.com/yc63cbuk to register a vehicle and/or motorcycle.
