BIRTHS
Rutland Regional Medical CenterA daughter, Lily Claire Leichtnam, was born Dec. 31, 2021, to Joel and Teresa Leichtnam, of Rutland Town.
COLLEGE NEWS
University of Vermont fall 2021 dean’s list includes Michael Kautz, of Belmont; Brady Kenosh, of Bomoseen; Grace Bugnacki, Samuel Buswell, Owen Palcsik, all of Brandon; Benjamin Boggio, of Castleton; Logan Sands, of East Dorset; Anoushka Pschorr, of Leicester; Oisin Harrington Evelyn Seidner, both of Middletown Springs; Michael Blais, of Mount Holly; Benjamin Hamilton, of North Chittenden; Sebastian Redondo, of Orwell; London Bremel, of Pawlet; Mikayla Stolar, of Pittsfield; Morgan Daly, Isabelle Nolan, both of Pittsford; Emelia Tooley, of Proctor; Keegan Bliss, Mary Ettori, Isabelle Gulick, Eliza Ligon, Hannah Solimano, Johnathan Urbani, Lucas Pencak, Greta Solsaa, all of Rutland; Emilie Boulette, Aidan Steenbergen, both of Wallingford; Noah Logan, Maxfield Lovko, both of West Rutland.
University of Connecticut fall 2021 dean’s list includes Paige Marion, of Manchester Center; Nicholas Bishop, of Reading; Andrew Muller, of Shaftsbury; Gretl Josselyn, of White River Junction.
Oregon State University fall 2021 scholastic honor roll includes Anthony C. Garner, of Brandon; May E. Gratton, of Franklin; Kiernan L. Canavan, of Rutland; and Allison Land, of Waitsfield.
Emma Duffy, of Rutland, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Stonehill College in Easton, Massachusetts.
AROUND TOWN
Marsh bird walk
WEST RUTLAND — Join Audubon for the full 3.7 mile loop in this National Audubon IBA (Important Bird Area), or go halfway. Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome. Meet at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27, at the marsh boardwalk on Marble Street. Email birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org for more information.
Ice out raffle
BOMOSEEN — The Lake Bomoseen Association is hosting the 2022 Ice Out 50/50 Raffle. Guess the date and time you think the ice will break on the lake this year. Tickets are $5 each and available for purchase now through Feb. 20. Tickets can be purchased online at www.lakebomoseenassociation.org or in person at Woods Agency in Fair Haven, Tom’s Bait Shop, Bird Real Estate and through Sam Welch at GE. The winner will be announced the day after the ice breaks on the lake, determined when a boat can go in a straight line from Woodard’s to Float Bridge. For more information, email Sunshinebirdie1@mail.com or call (802) 236-3712.
AROUND STATE
Fitness resolutions
RANDOLPH — According to a YouGov.com poll, 98% of people made improving fitness or losing weight a resolution heading into last year. Gifford Physical Therapist, Troy Stratton, says there are some things you can do to keep from getting discouraged:
— Write down your goals so you know what you’re getting into.
— Look at past successes and see what works best.
— Take baby steps. Don’t be too ambitious.
— Participate with a friend, family member or co-worker so you have some accountability for what you’re trying to accomplish.
— Stay patient.
Quit smoking resolutions
WILLISTON — Along with hitting the gym more often and starting a diet, quitting smoking tops many New Year’s resolution lists. Tobacco use remains the nation’s leading cause of preventable death and disease and is a serious public health threat. In Vermont, the adult smoking rate is 15.1% and high school tobacco use rate is 28.2%. The American Lung Association offers five tips:
— It’s never too late to quit. While it’s best to quit as early as possible, quitting tobacco use at any age will enhance the length and quality of your life.
— Learn from past experiences. Most people who smoke, chew or vape have tried to quit before. Think about what helped you during those tries and what you’ll do differently in your next quit attempt.
— You don’t have to quit alone. Enrolling in a proven-effective cessation counseling program can increase your chances of successfully quitting and staying quit by 50%.
— Talking to a doctor about quit smoking medications can double your chances of quitting successfully. There are seven FDA-approved medications proven to help you quit.
— Quit, don’t switch. E-cigarettes are tobacco products, and the Food and Drug Administration has not found any e-cigarette to be safe and effective in helping smokers quit. Make sure your tobacco treatment plan includes the two components proven to work: behavioral counseling plus FDA-approved cessation medication.
For more information, visit Lung.org or call the free Lung HelpLine at 1-800-586-4872.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.