YOUTH NEWS
Turkey callingCASTLETON — The annual Bart Jacob Memorial Youth Turkey Calling Contest was back this year, attracting 18 participants from Vermont. The contest honors the late Bart Jacobs, a nationally recognized turkey call maker and turkey hunter from Pawlet.
Held at the Kehoe Conservation Camp in Castleton, the April 16 competition was co-sponsored by Oxbow Mountain 4-H Club of Pawlet and Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. It was open to anyone 18 years old or younger, including non-4-H members. First-place winners in each age group receive a turkey decoy donated by Vermont Field Sports in Middlebury. Vermont Fish and Wildlife donated Bone Collector turkey calls for the second-place finisher while third place received shotgun ammunition donated by John Butler, of Dorset.
Placing first and second, respectively, in the 14-18 age group were Colby Butler and Cooper Sheldon, both from Dorset.
Brooke Flewelling, of Rutland, captured first in the 11-13 age group, followed by Tanner Alexopoulos, of Manchester, second; and Noah Buck, of Rupert, third. Other participants included Wyatt DeLance (Honorable Mention) and Jacob Mead, both from Castleton.
Winners in the 8-10 age group were Beckett Perham, of Pawlet, first; Jase Mead, of Poultney, second; and Josh Glodgett, of Castleton, third. Mason Palmer, of Rupert, received an Honorable Mention.
Participants under age 7 were Blake and Rhett Butler, of Wells; Ryker Jenks, of Bondville; Mack Parsons, of Proctor; Lennox Petty, of St. Johnsbury; and Sawyer Sheldon and Knox White, both from Dorset.
Financial aid
WINOOSKI — Vermont Student Assistance Corp. is offering a free online webinar on how to appeal your financial aid offer, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26. Students and families can participate via Zoom by registering at www.vsac.org/events/appeal-your-financial-aid-offer-vsac-shows-you-how or by visiting VSAC’s Facebook page.
Scholarship
RUTLAND — An Athletic Memorial Scholarship has been established to honor Thomas F. Dunn, a 1970 Rutland High School graduate, student-athlete, Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl Team member, and Vermont Athlete of the Month. This scholarship will benefit an RHS student-athlete annually for a least the next 10 years. The recipient may be male or female pursuing a full-time, four-year college education in a helping profession defined as scholastics, science, social work, psychology, medicine, physical or occupational therapy, or nursing. For more information, visit www.gofundme.com/f/thomas-francis-dunn-memorial-scholarship online.
BIRTHS
RRMCA son, Damon Scott Gregory, was born April 15, 2022, to Emily Todd and Domminic Gregory, of Rutland.
A son, Jackson Gino Novak, was born April 15, 2022, to Hannah Sargeant and Antonio Novak, of Rutland.
