BIRTHS
A daughter, Evelyn Susanne Williams, was born May 20, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Sean and Morgan Williams, of West Pawlet.
A son, Jacob Kane Andrew Gard, was born June 4, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Megan Gard and Chris Hearlson, of Poultney.
A son, Brantley Genier Jones, was born June 8, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Nathan and Paulina Jones, of West Rutland.
COLLEGE NEWS
Kathryn Kurchena, of Rutland, graduated with a M.D. from the University of Vermont’s Larner College of Medicine. She will be doing an OB/GYN residency at Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island/Brown University.
Chloe Burkett, of Wallingford, graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Sara Clark, of Rutland, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in Marketing from Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island.
Dakota Thomas McFarren, of West Rutland, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Education and English from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Academic honors for spring 2021 at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, include:
Presidential scholars — Caden S. Beamis, of North Clarendon, mechanical engineering major; Kelsey Gale Sheehe, of North Clarendon, applied mathematics and statistics major; and Alisha Arshad, of Rutland, mechanical engineering major.
Dean's list — Luc August Carmel, of Chittenden, innovation and entrepreneurship major; and Jack Peter Stahura, of Chittenden, engineering and management major.
Jay G. McClellan, of Manchester, was named to the spring 2021 president's honor roll at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.
Academic honors for spring 2021 at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire, include Kathleen Hodsden, of Bellows Falls, on the president's list and Janelle Kitchin, of Benson, on the dean's list.
Bella Turner-Burrell, Lily Turner-Burrell, both of Rochester, were named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Curry College in Milton, Massachusetts.
Assumption University has announced that Julia Martin, of Wells, was named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Charlie Hubbell, of Rutland, music education major, was named to the spring 2021 dean's list with high distinction at Grove City College in Pennsylvania.
Katherine Koehler, Annie Lapiner, both of Middlebury, and Lucas Sears, of North Clarendon, were named to the spring 2021 dean's list at The University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Erica May, of Proctor, Civil Engineering major, was named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Iowa State University in Ames.
YOUTH NEWS
Summer Grant
CASTLETON — Castleton Recreation Commission was selected to receive $32,400 in funding from the Summer Matters for All Grant program to expand access to summer enrichment opportunities for K-12 youth. Registration for any of the programs, as well as additional information about Adventure Camp, as well as the “Pop-Ups” and sailing camp, can be found by Googling: Eventbrite Castleton Recreation or going to: www.eventbrite.com/o/castleton-recreation-26246843751.
Good Citizen
RUTLAND — Giovanni Falco was named Good Citizen Scholarship Contest Winner for Vermont State at the Board of Management meeting of the Vermont State Society, Daughters of the American Revolution. Giovanni received this award based on letters of reference, school activities, service to community, school transcript, his responses to contest questions and his future plans. He is the son of Pasquale and Courtney Falco, of Ira and is a senior at Rutland High School.
Scholarship Award
STATEWIDE — The League of Women Voters of Vermont announce that Grace Coolidge, of Brandon, is one of its 2021 Winona Smith Scholarship Award recipients and has received $1,000 to help further her education. At Otter Valley Union High School, she was founder of the Student Ambassador Program, which promotes student involvement with businesses and civic experiences, Student Council, tutoring, co-editor of the yearbook, a member of the school music program and founding member of the environmental action club. She will attend Northwestern University in Chicago. Other 2021 scholarship recipients are Hussein Amuri (Winooski), Meghan Cole (Manchester Center) and Bella Thayer (Swanton).
Classroom trout
DANBY — For the past several years Currier School teacher Michael Luzader has had his fourth and fifth grade students participate in a national program called “Trout in the Classroom“ where students raise brook trout from eggs to small trout fry and then release them into a nearby stream.
AROUND TOWN
Youth Family Ride
POULTNEY — Slate Valley Trails will host its inaugural Youth Family Ride on Slate Valley Trails from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 17; meet at the Fairgrounds trailhead parking located, 131 Town Farm Road in Poultney. This group mountain bike ride will take place on the third Thursday of the month from June through September. All are welcome. Visit slatevalleytrails.org/events-3 or email info@slatevalleytrails.org for more information or to RSVP.
Strawberry Festival
MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Middletown Springs Historical Society returns to its traditional Strawberry Festival format for the 47th annual event from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 20, on the Green, 10 Park Ave., Middletown Springs, for strawberry shortcake made with fresh Vermont strawberries, homemade biscuits, vanilla ice cream and whipped cream, with a choice of iced tea, lemonade or hot coffee.
Based on the Vermont Health Department guidelines, mask-wearing is recommended for those who have not been vaccinated.
AROUND STATE
Vermont Days
MONTPELIER — The annual Vermont Days Weekend will be held this coming weekend, June 12-13, offering an opportunity to celebrate the arrival of summer; to explore Vermont’s fishing, state parks, historic culture; and as the state continues its push to 80% of eligible Vermonters receiving their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, walk-up clinics will be held at numerous state parks.
All Vermont State Park day-use areas and all state-owned Historic Sites will be open at no charge. Saturday is also a day for history: the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier will offer free admission on Saturday, June 12.
Fishing events
MONTPELIER — Vermont’s annual statewide Summer Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 12, this year.
Regular bass season also opens June 12, and extends through the last day of November.
Outside of those dates, anglers can fish for bass on open water on a catch-and-release basis with artificial lures and flies only on waters that are not seasonally closed.
The World Fishing Network recently named Lake Champlain one of the seven best smallmouth bass lakes in North America and characterized it as “perhaps the best lake in all of North America for both quality largemouth and smallmouth bass.”
Visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com for more information.
Appliance recycling
WINOOSKI — An Efficiency Vermont limited-time program offers Vermonters with secondary refrigerators and freezers, as well as old window air conditioners and dehumidifiers, cash back for old-but-working appliances. All recycled units should be in working condition, owned by the customer, and there is a limit of four units per household.
Pickup provided by ARCA Recycling is free. Each unit will be tested at the recycling facility to verify they are in working order. A check will be sent to the customer for $50 for refrigerators and freezers and $20 for window air conditioners and dehumidifiers. Pickup dates are through July 31.
To sign up, visit www.efficiencyvermont.com/recycle or call ARCA at (888) 998-6323.
Apprenticeship graduates
SHELBURNE — Four Vermont early childhood educators celebrated their graduation from the Vermont Association for the Education of Young Children Early Childhood Apprenticeship Program. Graduates earned qualifications as Child Development Specialists, a nationally recognized quality credential, from the Vermont Department of Labor. The graduates are Joy Bergeron, of Bridport, employed by Ascension Childcare in Shelburne; Shayna Stygles, of Essex Junction, employed by Freedom Rains in Colchester; Stephanie Paradis, of Pittsford, employed by Vermont Achievement Center in Rutland; and Liza Pouliot, of Williston, employed by Allen Brook School in Williston.
Leave fawns alone
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says deer fawns are being born this time of year and asks that people avoid disturbing or picking them up. For the safety of all wildlife, taking a wild animal into captivity is illegal in Vermont.
Vermont deer biologist Nick Fortin says it is best to keep your distance because the fawn’s mother is almost always nearby. When people see a small fawn alone, they often mistakenly assume it is helpless, lost or needing to be rescued. Fortin offered these tips:
— Deer nurse their young at different times during the day and often leave their young alone for long periods of time. These animals are not lost. Their mother knows where they are and will return.
— Deer normally will not feed or care for their young when people are close by.
— Deer fawns will imprint on humans and lose their natural fear of people, which can be essential to their survival.
— Keep domestic pets under control at all times. Dogs often will kill fawns and other baby animals.
