YOUTH NEWS
May Day
RUTLAND — As part of the Northwest Primary School’s recent focus on kindness, second-grade teacher Sara Metzler and her class asked the entire school to make May Day cards. Metzler’s class then went out on foot to hang cards on the doorknobs of nearby homes. Metzler said she sees May Day, which marks the start of spring, as an opportunity to give back and “show kindness in our community.”
Scholars candidate
WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland School senior Mallory McGuiness was recently chosen as a candidate for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, one of five Rutland County high school students chosen by the Vermont Agency of Education for this honor. The program was established by Lyndon Johnson in 1964 to recognize and honor some of our nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors.
Cotillion queen
SPRINGFIELD — The 65th Apple Blossom Cotillion took place at Springfield Community Players Theater, under COVID guidelines, on Saturday, May 1, and Chloe Jerman-Brown was announced as this year’s queen. She was escorted by Harry Valentin. Members of her court are Anna Church, Skyler Congdon, Jordan Noyes and Hannah Hallock.
The contestants selected Chloe Jerman-Brown and Sam Presch as Miss and Mr. Congeniality. The Directors’ Choice awards went to Victoria Otis and Sawyer Pippin. Nicholas Houghton received an award for selling the most “Apple Blossom Leaves” as part of the fundraising activities.
The cotillion is a fundraiser for Springfield Hospital and the proceeds from this year’s event provide support for the Dr. E. Sherburne Lovell Health Career Award and the services of the hospital.
COLLEGE NEWS
Northern Vermont University fall 2020 academic honors include:
President’s list – Lynsay D’Aiuto, Sharri Forbes, Tammy Gosley, all of Bennington; Emmalee Waite, of Brattleboro; Samantha Pike, of Chester; Lauren Burg, of Granville; Kaylee Gargett, of Jamaica; Shawna Ploof, of Lincoln; Ryan Napier, of Mount Holly; Zachary Obrien, Isaac Robison, both of Springfield; Samantha Palmer, of Townshend; Nathaniel Ross, of White River Junction; Laura Gypson, of Williamsville; Megan Roberts, of Windsor.
Dean’s list – Noah Bemis of Athens; Chrystal Cox, Xiao Chun Li, Kaylee Maynard, Stacie Sullivan, all of Bennington; Samantha Martin, of Brattleboro; Rory Conroy, of Bridport; Patrick Marcotullio, of Bristol; Caitlin Miller, of Chester; Braxton Lynn, of Dummerston; Melinda Cass, of Hartland; Cady Ray, of Middletown Springs; Sarah Hobbs, of Pittsford; Kayden Hamlin, of Rochester; Nicholas Fish, Courtney Hier, Cordelia Smith, Robyn Sweet, all of Rutland; Patrick Parillo, Tristan Robison, both of Springfield; Nicole Rossi, of Sudbury; Hanna Buedinger, Abigale Buedinger, both of Vernon; Kyle Laughlin, of West Rutland; Manal Abdelghani, of White River Junction; Joseph Rafus, of Whitingham; Brandy Clarke, Mar-Rae Terino, both of Windsor.
AROUND TOWN
VSNIP at Tractor Supply
The Vermont Spay Neuter Incentive Program (VSNIP), administered through Vermont Economic Services, assists income-challenged care-providers neuter cats and dogs for their contribution of $27. The balance is paid for by a $4 fee added to the licensing of dogs accrued in a designated account in the Office of the Vermont Treasurer.
Required by law, a rabies vaccination is necessary for a dog to be licensed, which can be given after 12 weeks of age. Licensing: 1) identifies the dog if lost; 2) provides proof the dog is protected from rabies in the event the dog is bitten by a rabid animal (which would still require immediate medical attention) and, in the event a dog bites another animal/person which might otherwise result in quarantine or possible euthanasia to test for rabies; 3) supports VSNIP, addressing the population issue of cats and dogs in our state.
Tractor Supply stores offer monthly rabies clinics for dogs and cats; call to confirm time.
Middlebury: 476 Foote St., 382-9292 TIME: 9:30 to 11 a.m. May 22, June 19, July 17.
North Clarendon: 1177 US Route 7 South, 747-4759 TIME: 1 to 3 p.m. May 20, June 17, July 15.
Quilt show
MIDDLEBURY — The Milk & Honey Quilters’ Guild is preparing for their biennial quilt show to be held Oct. 9 and 10 at the Middlebury Recreation Center. The guild has sewn this year’s raffle “scrappy” quilt using the Joan Ford pattern “Bloomin’ Steps,” currently on display in the window at Quilters’ Corner, Middlebury Sew-N-Vac, 260 Court St. in the Hannaford Shopping Plaza. In the ensuing months, it will travel to various Middlebury venues, including the town offices, Rosie’s and others. Raffle tickets $2 each or three for $5 are on sale now at Quilters’ Corner or from any guild member.
AROUND VT.
Soil biodiversity
BURLINGTON — Gardeners interested in learning what they can do to improve their soil are invited to attend “Creating a Biodiverse Garden for Ecological Resilience,” a free Zoom webinar from 6:0 to 8 p.m. May 20. Pre-registration is not required. Visit go.uvm.edu/mg-classes for more information.
Nominations open
Nominations are now being accepted for the $15,000 Con Hogan Award for Creative, Entrepreneurial, Community Leadership. This year’s winner will have demonstrated focus on results, using data and measurement to mobilize action, working with people across diverse perspectives, taking risks in pursuit of the vision, and persisting through setbacks. Visit vermontcf.org/ConHoganAward for more information or to submit a nomination. Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. Thursday, June 2.
Sanders’ “meme”
MONTPELIER — Sen. Bernie Sanders raised $1.8 million for Vermont charities, including Vermont’s 11 Community Health Centers in the Bi-State Primary Care Association, with the sale of merchandise bearing the image of him sitting at President Biden’s Inauguration wearing a pair of recycled crocheted mittens. The funds will support greater access to dental care for underserved Vermonters.
Moosalamoo Trail
RIPTON — U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) visited the Moosalamoo National Recreation Area (NRA) to dedicate the refurbished Robert Frost National Trail and Interpretive Area in the Green Mountain National Forest in Ripton.
Work over the past two years, supported by funds Leahy secured through his leadership on the Senate Appropriations Committee, has improved the Frost Trail to achieve full accessibility for those with mobility challenges and maintain this scenic forest landscape with distinct ecosystems.
To honor the renowned poet who lived and wrote there during the final two decades of his life, each meadow, stream and forest is interpreted through the poetry of Robert Frost.
VTF&W
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will partner with the Intervale Center in Burlington this spring and summer for outdoor opportunity programs:
Let’s Go Fishing Clinic, 5 to 8 p.m. May 25, go to events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=khgy9lkab&oeidk=a07ehx8kgr5d279ac10 to register.
Birding Basics Walks, 7 to 8:30 a.m. and 8:30 to 10 a.m. May 27, go to www.register-ed.com/events/view/168188 to register.
Sustainable Foraging Walk with a Focus on Invasive Species, 10 a.m. to noon June 2 with June 9 as a rain date, go to www.register-ed.com/events/view/168274 to register.
BIRTHS
Rutland Regional Medical Center
A daughter, Rowen Elaine Bronson, was born April 27, 2021, to Celina Bronson, of West Rutland.
A son, Tucker Ridge Filskov, was born April 29, 2021, to Ryan and Ashley Filskov, of Poultney.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.