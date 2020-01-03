Around town
RUTLAND — The Knights of Columbus Council 232 will host a free community dinner at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, in St. Ann’s Hall downstairs at Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) Church, 18 Lincoln Ave.in Rutland City. Turkey and ham will be served, including mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables and dessert.
WEST RUTLAND — The Green Mountain Wireless Society Introductory Amateur Radio Licensing Class will begin Monday, Jan. 6, for 11 weekly Monday sessions at NeighborWorks of Western Vermont, 110 Marble St., West Rutland. Class time is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. At completion, students will be ready to pass the Technician Class amateur radio license exam. For more information, call 558-0389 or visit www.gmws.net.
RUTLAND — BROC Community Action is seeking donations of new, or in great condition, winter jackets, boots, snow pants, gloves and hats through Jan. 31. Donations can be brought to 45 Union St., Rutland. BROC Community Action is also accepting secure donations via broc.org to purchase coats and other winter needs for those they cannot fulfill with onsite clothing donations.
Birth
Daxton M. Sweet
A son, Daxton Maynard, was born Dec. 8, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, to Desiree and Cory Sweet of Springfield.
engagement
Egnasher-Wright
Mr. and Mrs. Brian Egnasher of Kinderhook, New York, announce the engagement of their daughter, Cory Egnasher, to Richard Wright, son of Laura Nordstrom (Steve Nordstrom) of North Port, Florida, and the late Richard Wright of Wells.
The bride-to-be received her bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education from State University of New York College at Oneonta, and her master’s degree in Literacy from the University at Albany. She currently works for Hudson Falls, New York, Central School District.
The groom-to-be is a 1997 graduate of Poultney High School. He is currently a project manager for Allstar Systems.
The wedding is planned for Oct. 17 in Queensbury, New York.
F&W news
MONTPELIER — On Jan. 6, a questionnaire will be mailed to 4,500 resident and 900 nonresident anglers randomly selected from Vermont’s 2019 fishing license records, asking for information about their fishing activities, as well as their interests and opinions on fishing and fisheries management in Vermont. If you receive a survey and have any questions, call 802-485-7566 or email bret.ladago@vermont.gov.
