Rutland Regional Medical Center
Twin sons, Harrison Stanley Hall and Lincoln Stuart Hall, were born Dec. 12, 2020, to Carlton Philip and Brittany Hall of Rutland.
A son, Dre Buckland Tuttle, was born Dec. 16, 2020, to Gunner and Jessie Tuttle of Proctor.
Academy nominees
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Peter Welch recognized 28 young Vermonters who are being nominated to the U.S. Service Academies, Class of 2025. This year’s nominees are:
Eusebio Aja III of Barre (U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy); Matthew Bayard of St. Albans (U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy); Allison Bradley of Woodstock (U.S. Naval Academy); Matthew Durgin of Cabot (U.S. Military Academy); Fletcher Foote of Newport (U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy); Pauline Garza of Essex Junction (U.S. Naval Academy); Aidan Gebo of Vergennes (U.S. Naval Academy); Katherine Hawko of Shelburne (U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Merchant Marines Academy); Charlotte Hill of Williston (U.S. Naval Academy); Julia Horton of St. Albans (U.S. Naval Academy); Ethan Howell of Milton (U.S. Air Force Academy); Patrick Kwass of South Burlington (U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Naval Academy); Joshua Lajeunesse of Montpelier (U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Merchant Marines Academy, U.S. Naval Academy); Wylie Lucas of Norwich (U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy); Ethan Mello of West Windsor (U.S. Naval Academy); MacKenzie Miller of Shelburne (U.S. Air Force Academy); Olivia Moore of Colchester (U.S. Military Academy); Elizabeth Perry of Franklin (U.S. Naval Academy); Jackson Porter of Franklin (U.S. Naval Academy); Alayna Potter of Colchester (U.S. Air Force Academy); Michael Puchkov of Peru (U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marines Academy, U.S. Naval Academy); Thomas Remillard of St. Albans (U.S. Military Academy); Ethan Schaal of White River Junction (U.S. Military Academy); Brad Stankiewicz of Milton (U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Merchant Marines Academy); Alexander Stefurak of West Rutland (U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy); Peter Warhold of Norwich (U.S. Air Force Academy); Aidan White of Middlesex (U.S. Military Academy); and Andrew Zuckerman of South Londonderry (U.S. Naval Academy).
Mentoring grants
BURLINGTON — MENTOR Vermont announced the recipients of 2020-2021 Vermont Mentoring Grants, which provide funding for youth mentoring programs throughout the state. This year, MENTOR Vermont awarded 24 grants, totaling $347,850, which will support more than 100 new and existing program sites, and nearly 1,500 adult-to-youth mentor pairs in communities across Vermont. Recipients are shown below.
Statewide: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont; The DREAM Program; and Everybody Wins! Vermont.
Multiple counties: The Collaborative (Bennington, Windham and Windsor); Franklin County Caring Communities (Franklin and Grand Isle); New Circle Mentoring Program/Safer Society Foundation (Addison and Rutland); Spectrum Mentoring/Spectrum Youth and Family Services (Chittenden and Grand Isle); and Migrant Youth Mentoring/University of Vermont Extension (primarily northern and western Vermont).
Addison County: Mount Abraham Unified School District.
Bennington County: Mentoring at UCS/United Counseling Service.
Chittenden County: Connecting Youth Mentoring/Champlain Valley School District; Maker Mentor Program/Generator; King Street Center’s Junior Senior Buddies; Milton Mentors/Milton Community Youth Coalition; SB Mentoring/South Burlington School District; and Crossroads: Where Cultures Meet/U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants (Vermont).
Grand Isle County: Grand Isle County Mentoring.
Orange County: The Mentoring Project of the Upper Valley.
Rutland County: The Mentor Connector.
Washington County: Cabot Mentoring; Twinfield Together Mentoring Program; and Girls/Boyz First Mentoring.
Windsor County: Empower Up!/Windsor Central Supervisory Union; and Windsor County Mentors.
Ice fishing education
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will be conducting ice fishing educational patrols during winter 2021 on Vermont lakes and ponds. The current pandemic prohibits formal educational programs so as an alternative, anglers are encouraged to fish lakes hosting these educational patrols. Staff will be roaming the ice and will stop by to offer pointers or just chat with anglers about their season.
A list of dates, times and locations for the sessions and a link to COVID-19 information are available on Fish and Wildlife’s website: bit.ly/vfw-fishing. For more information, email Corey.Hart@vermont.gov or call 505-5562.
