Around town
Lifetime Achievement
DUMMERSTON — Former Secretary of Agriculture Roger Allbee received the Vermont Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the community, economy and working landscape of the state.
He was director of the first program in Vermont to bring the agricultural establishment together with the state to address nonpoint source pollution; consulted with the first Current Use Advisory Committee to set the original procedures for current use, verses market rate taxation, for farm and forest lands; worked for Senator Jeffords to pass the first national agricultural lands protection act as part of the 1982 Farm Bill; and led work in Farm Credit Banks and Banks for Cooperatives to advance ag lending; then was a founding co-owner of AGTEC, a trade and export company developing markets for specially foods in Europe and Asia.
Throughout his career, Allbee championed scenic Vermont and tourism alongside agriculture and the forest products industry as all part of Vermont’s “Working Landscape,” the first popularizer of these words in Vermont.
Multi-lingual voters
The League of Women Voters of Vermont (LWVVT) has translated its Voting In Vermont tri-fold brochure as part of its outreach to Vermonters with limited English proficiency. Available in Chinese, Nepalese and Somali, these three languages have been identified by the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service as the most predominant non-English speaking immigrant populations who become U.S. citizens in Vermont. Request a brochure by email to league@lwv.org.
VFN receives grant
The U.S. Department of Education/Office for Special Education Programs (U.S. DOE/OSEP) has named Vermont Family Network (VFN) as the Parent Training and Information Center (PTI) for Vermont for the next five years, awarding the organization $200,000/year. PTIs, as defined by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), serve parents of children aged birth through 26 with the full range of disabilities. For more information, visit www.VermontFamilyNetwork.org or call 1-800-800-4005.
New Board members
Vermont Family Network announces Fabienne Difazio of Shelburne and Ellen LaPlante of Williston were unanimously voted onto the Board of Directors. Both are parents of special needs children. Boisvert-Defazio is employed at the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Vermont/U.S. Department of Justice and does volunteer work supporting underrepresented populations. LaPlante is a partner at Unsworth LaPlante, PLLC, in Essex Junction.
Rotary Club grant
RUTLAND — The Rotary Club of Rutland partners with three local Rotary clubs on a global grant to support the need for PPE, durable/sustainable equipment and food for the Rutland area. Partner clubs include Rutland Rotary South, Killington-Pico Rotary Club and West Rutland Rotary Club. The $35K grant was the highest single grant given in the Rotary district, including matching funds from both the District Rotary Foundation and from the Rotary International Foundation for a Rotary Foundation COVID-19 Recovery Global Grant.
Eight local organizations received funding from the grant: Rutland Regional Ambulance Service, Rutland County Fire Mutual Aid Association, Pittsfield Volunteer Fire Department, Rutland City Police and Fire Departments, VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, Bennington Rutland Opportunity Council Community Cupboard, Rutland Area Food Shelf and Parent Child Center of Rutland County Food Shelf.
Rural libraries grants
WATERBURY CENTER — The Children’s Literary Foundation Rural Libraries grant provides Vermont and New Hampshire public libraries with new children’s and young adult books, new books for the local elementary school, two storytelling events (virtual or outdoor and distanced), funds for special programs, and new books for each child to choose. The following libraries were awarded the grant for the 2020-21 school year:
In Vermont, Cabot Public Library in Cabot, Jamaica Memorial Library in Jamaica, Cobleigh Public Library in Lyndonville, North Hero Public Library in North Hero, Solomon Wright Public Library in Pownal, Arvin A. Brown Public Library in Richford, Tunbridge Public Library in Tunbridge, Wardsboro Public Library in Wardsboro, and Ainsworth Public Library in Williamstown.
In New Hampshire, Effingham Public Library in Effingham, Weeks Memorial Library in Lancaster, and Davis Public Library in Stoddard.
Watershed Explorers
BURLINGTON — Lake Champlain Sea Grant invites students to become certified Watershed Explorers by completing a series of activities designed to teach them about watershed science and the Lake Champlain Basin. The Watershed Explorer Challenge, while geared to Grades 5-8, is also suitable for upper elementary or early high school students. Free copies of the activities booklet are available at libraries and other sites throughout Vermont as well as communities in New York in the Lake Champlain basin. For more information, visit go.uvm.edu/wse-challenge.
Births
A daughter, Addison Rae Jankowski, was born Sept. 23, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Renee Chalifoux and Robert Jankowski of North Chittenden.
A daughter, Maeve James Sheehy, was born Sept. 23, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Justin and Jodie Sheehy of Chittenden.
A son, Lincoln David Antivk-Pelletier, was born Sept. 24, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Alison Pelletier and Christopher Antivk of Castleton.
A daughter, Lillian Muriel Lewis, was born Sept. 24, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Riley and Katherine Lewis of Danby.
A daughter, Everlee Lyn LaFountain, was born Sept. 27, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, to Tamara Gregory and John LaFountain of Fair Haven.
A daughter, Aleena Rae Simpson, was born Sept. 27, 2020, at Porter Medical Center in Middlebury, to Tyler and Autumn (Aines) Simpson of Brandon.
College news
Community College of Vermont summer 2020 academic honors include:
President’s list — Richard Barnhart, of Mount Holly.
Dean’s list — Kimberly Davis, of Rutland; and Nathaniel Hance, of Wallingford.
Honors list - Callie Bruce, Elizabeth Creed, Calysta Hayes, all of Brandon; Ana Araguas, Molly Nickerson, both of Chittenden; Michele Herriman, of Leicester; Amanda Lear, of North Clarendon; Victoria Bourque, of Pawlet; Tori Buchter, of Poultney; Justin Laliberte, of West Rutland; and Katie Mitchell, of Whiting.
Olivia Beauchamp of Mendon was named to the 2020 spring dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University.
