The Fair Haven Knights of Columbus will be hosting a basketball free throw competition for girls and boys ages 9 through 14, at St. Mary’s School in Fair Haven on Sunday, Feb. 3, starting at 12:30 p.m.
Entry forms are available at local schools. For more information you can contact Dennis Perry at 265-2025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.