YOUTH NEWS
Needy dancersPOULTNEY — Miss Vermont’s Outstanding Teen 2022, Abagail Hunter, of Poultney, is collecting new and gently used items to help ease the financial burden many families face when it comes to signing their children up for dance lessons. Hunter’s goal includes awarding financial scholarships to studios in Vermont for aid to children whose families need assistance. She has created an Amazon Wish List where items can be purchased and sent directly to her home. A monetary donation payable by check to “Abagail Hunter” can be mailed to MVSO, P.O. Box 8422, Essex Junction, VT 05451. Email her at missvtot2022@missvermont.org to send gently used items.
She is spending the year making appearances around the Green Mountain State as well as promoting her Social Impact Initiative titled “Pursue the Arts: Building Acceptance, Respect, Tolerance & Safety.” She will head to Dallas, Texas, in early August to compete at the national Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition.
Sheep and goatsNEW HAVEN — Vermont Sheep and Goat Camp 2022 was held June 25-26 at Addison County Fair and Field Days in New Haven. Sponsored by University of Vermont (UVM) Extension 4-H, the camp was open to anyone ages 8-18 interested in learning more about handling and showing sheep or goats. Arrangements were made for youth without an animal of their own to borrow one. All campers received a certificate of participation and a feed bucket. Participating were:
Addison County: Natalie Layn, Bristol; Maeve Newton, East Middlebury; Morgan McNulty, Salisbury.
Caledonia County: Ellie Higgins, East Burke.
Chittenden County: Bristol and Remington Card, Williston; Hailey Feltz, Colchester.
Franklin County: Chloe, Dalton and Emmett Bouchard, Franklin; Regan and Ryland Howrigan, Highgate Center.
Orange County: Emily, Madeline and Zoe Amones, Adelyn Colson, all from Chelsea; Sora and Tuli Bolles, Corinth.
Rutland County: Natalia Tarbell, Middletown Springs.
In addition, Joshua Lewis and Katie Monaco, both from Littleton, Massachusetts, took part in the weekend.
The camp was under the direction of Wendy Sorrell, UVM Extension 4-H livestock educator. Helping her plan and run the event were members of the Sheep Camp Committee, including Janelle Ashley, Whiting; Brad Ferland, Fairfax; Jill Merkel, Richmond; Terri Metcalf, Addison; and Bekah Parent, Colin Siegmund, Siri and Wendy Swanson, all from Orwell.
COLLEGE NEWS
Spring 2022Graduating from Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York, are Logan Cota, of Bellows Falls, BS in Business Administration; and Alexandra Lear, of Rutland, BA in Legal Studies (HS) and Anthropology.
Dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire in Durham named Brianna Bernstein, of Orwell, high honors; Paige Bohlig, of Rutland, highest honors; McKenna Ludden, of West Rutland, honors.
University of Maine at Farmington dean’s list included Willow Betz, of West Haven, honors.
Dean’s list at the University of Southern Maine in Portland named Lily Loftus, of Bennington; Skye Howard, of Benson; Liam Mallan, of Saxtons River; Brenna Hamlin, of Rochester; Kylen Nelson, of South Royalton; Tori Amsden, of Springfield.
Ethan S. Hall, of Rutland, received dean’s list honors at Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut.
Dean’s list at Weaton College in Weaton, Illinois, named Grace Tate, of Proctor, and Jillian Sherwin, of Rochester.
AROUND TOWN
Slater-DayGRANVILLE, N.Y. — Slate Valley Museum begins a new event series focusing on slate industry skills over the course of the last 180 years.
Slater-Day is a day-long event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. premiering Saturday, July 9. The first event will feature slate worker Dave Lundy from Hilltop Slate Co. onsite from 11 a.m. to noon offering slate demonstrations and answering questions about slate work today. Dr. Mike Dashnaw, a local painter on slate, will be onsite during the day to demonstrate his methods for painting slate tiles.
Regular museum admission applies, $5 for ages 12-64, $3 for seniors 65+, and free for kids under 12, slate workers, and active military and their families. For more information, call (518) 642-1417 or email mail@slatevalleymuseum.org
Building bicentennialPOULTNEY — Stone Valley Arts invites the community to celebrate the bicentennial of its historic building from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at 145 East Main St. in Poultney. Since 2016, it has housed the community art center, Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill.
Festivities at the free event include live music by the Poultney Brass Band, BBQ Barbershop Quartet, Calypso Connections and a Welsh choir; unveiling of Historic Marker; gallery exhibits; art activities for children; local food /refreshments; and presentations by the Preservation Trust of Vermont, the Poultney Historical Society, new local business enterprises and other established civic organizations. At 3 p.m. attendees will gather to set a Vermont state record for the Biggest-Ever Group Hug. Visit www.stonevalleyarts.org for more information.
Destigmatizing dementiaRUTLAND — The Vermont Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will host a community conversation, “We’re ALZ in this together: Destigmatizing Dementia in Rutland County,” from 8:15 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14, at Grace Congregational Church in Rutland.
Discussion will include:
— What is it like to be diagnosed with and live with Alzheimer’s or another dementia.
— What it is like to care for someone with dementia.
— What services are available in Vermont and in your community, and what services are needed.
— How you can get involved with the fight to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementias.
Free and open to the public, a lite breakfast will be provided. Register at https://p2a.co/FY6bJDu or call (802) 440-1881.
Audubon eventsWEST RUTLAND — West Rutland Marsh Monitoring Walk, July 21, meet at the marsh boardwalk kiosk at 7 a.m. Email birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org for more information.
POULTNEY — Retired veterinarian Dr. Scott MacLacklan will speak about his work with loons, at 7 p.m. July 29 at Poultney Library, 205 Main St. Due to limited seating, pre-registration is required by calling (802) 287-5556 or email PPL555622@yahoo.com
RCHS newsPITTSFORD — Rutland County Humane Society duck derby is still months away but looking to beat last year’s adoptions of exactly 3,000 ducks; 2,365 made to date so far.
Hot Dogs and Cool Cats Online Auction items are needed. Items do not have to be brand new but in good condition with a recommended value of at least $25. For more information, email Sam@rchsvt.org.
Supplies needed here include 33 gallon trash bags, liquid laundry soap, kitten pate canned food (any brand), American Natural Premium dry dog and cat food, soft chewy dog treats and sturdy dog toys.
RCHS is looking for volunteer help with special events. Email carolyn@rchsvt.org to learn more.
AROUND STATE
Hot weatherHeat-related illnesses in Vermont become much more common when temperatures warm to the mid-80s and above, especially on sunny and humid days. The Department of Health has unveiled a new interactive map where Vermonters can find nearby places to cool off during hot weather.
Warm temperatures, and especially extreme heat and humidity, can quickly lead to sometimes serious heat-related illness and even death. Muscle cramps, heavy sweating, nausea, headache, or dizziness may all indicate onset of heat illness. Jared Ulmer, climate and health program manager for the Health Department, encourages everyone to be aware of the weather forecast and to know how to stay safe. Certain people are at higher risk of heat-related illness. Those who work or exercise outdoors, older adults and young children, people with obesity or other chronic medical conditions, people taking certain medications, and people using drugs or alcohol, should take extra precautions.
Visit healthvermont.gov/climate/heat for a cooling sites map and more tips on how to stay safe in the heat.
Protect chickensKeeping a small flock of chickens at home to provide eggs and meat has become increasingly popular, but many first-time small-scale poultry farmers are discovering that several species of wildlife like the taste of chicken. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department urges poultry owners to use electric fencing and follow other precautions to protect their birds from predation. Additional tips to help keep chickens safe are:
Baiting the fence is necessary to guarantee bears touch the fence with a sensitive part of their body. Apply bacon grease or peanut butter to a spot on the electric fencing..
Cover the tops of pens with wire or plastic netting to guard against attacks from avian and climbing predators.
Bury galvanized hardware cloth or netting 12 inches deep around the perimeter of the pen to prevent access by digging predators.
A motion-activated light to illuminate the coop after dark will discourage some predators. Motion-activated alarms also can help deter them.
Store poultry feed in a secure indoor location in tight containers, and only feed poultry the amount that can be consumed in one feeding.
