SCHOOL NEWS
RNESU honoreesBRANDON — Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union recently hosted its annual Celebration of Contribution to recognize, honor and celebrate teachers and staff members who have made outstanding contributions and demonstrated ongoing commitment to excellence. The 2021-22 school year honorees included:
Distinguished Licensed Professionals: art teacher and academic interventionist Jennifer Hogan, Barstow Memorial School; school nurse Melanie Parker, Lothrop School; literacy interventionist Katherine Kloss, Neshobe School; first-grade teacher Brenna Kimball, Otter Creek Academy; high school social studies teacher Alyson Callahan, Otter Valley Union Middle High School; EEE early education teacher Susan Smiel, RNESU.
Outstanding Support Staff: para-educator Heather Page, Barstow Memorial School; secretary Sara Eddy, Lothrop School; para-educator Lisa Frasier, Neshobe School; para-educator Cretia Waldie, Otter Creek Academy; library assistant/media specialist Stephanie Hull, Otter Valley Union Middle High School; EEE para-educator Emily Ferraro, RNESU.
In addition, Susan Smiel was chosen as RNESU Outstanding Teacher for grades pre-K-6, along with Alyson Callahan as RNESU Outstanding Teacher for High School for the 2022 UVM Teacher of the Year award.
AROUND TOWN
Directors wantedDORSET — There will be a meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 1 and 2, at the Dorset Playhouse for anyone interested in directing a one-act play for the Dorset Players’ 18th annual One Act Festival running March 3-5, 2023. Directors may bring a play of their choice, including original works, or select a play from the Players’ library of one acts. For more information, call 802-375-5717.
Blood donation
The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. Book now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). As a thank-you, all who come to give Nov. 1–22 will receive a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice.
Blood donation sites Nov. 1–15 are:
— Bennington, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 2, First Baptist Church of Bennington, 601 Main St.
— Brattleboro, noon to 5 p.m., Nov. 8, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 54 Chickering Drive, Unit 1.
— Brownsville, 1 to 6 p.m., Nov. 15, Holiday Inn, 485 Hotel Drive.
— Manchester, noon to 5:30 p.m., Nov. 2, First Congregational Church, 3624 Main St., and 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Nov. 14, Burr & Burton Academy, Seminary Road.
— Middlebury, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 8, American Legion Middlebury, 49 Wilson Road.
— Putney, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 2, Landmark College, 19 River Road South.
— Rutland, noon to 4:30 p.m., Nov. 3, Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West St.
— Westminster, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 12, Bellows Falls Union High School, 406 High School Road.
AROUND VT
Mail by Oct. 31
Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos encouraged Vermonters who plan to vote early by mail in the Nov. 8 general election to mail their ballots no later than Oct. 31, to ensure adequate time for their mailed ballot to reach the town clerk. Voters who are not planning to cast their ballot by mail are encouraged to make an alternative plan to return their ballots, which must be in possession of the town clerk by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
Stroke prevention
Oct. 29 is World Stroke Day. Stroke is the No. 2 cause of death worldwide and a leading cause of serious disability. Strokes can happen to anyone at any age. Globally, one in four adults over the age of 25 will have a stroke in their lifetime. Each year, approximately 800,000 people in the U.S. suffer a stroke. Recognize stroke warning signs “F.A.S.T.” and call 911 immediately to make the difference between a strong recovery or long-term disability, survival or death:
— Face dropping: Does one side off the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile. Is the person’s smile uneven?
— Arm weakness: Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
— Speech difficulty: Is speech slurred? Is the person unable to speak or hard to understand? Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence, like “The sky is blue.”
If someone shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 911 and get to a hospital immediately. Check the time so you’ll know when the first symptoms appeared.
BUSINESS
Bank pledge
BRANDON — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust has pledged $10,000 to support Brandon Free Public Library’s capital campaign for upgrades to the library, including increased accessibility for all persons to all library spaces, expanded usable space, improved energy efficiency, compliance with safety standards, and preservation of the historic integrity of the building. The library was established in 1827 and moved to its current location in 1902. The building has not undergone significant updates since the 1960s. The bank recently presented the first $5,000 installment of the pledge and will deliver the remaining amount in 2023.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.