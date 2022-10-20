AROUND VT
Forestry specialist
Alexandra “Ali” Kosiba recently joined University of Vermont Extension Service as its new forestry specialist based in South Burlington.
A licensed Vermont forester, she brings expertise in forestry-related fields, including climate-adaptive forest management, forest carbon science and management, tree physiology and forest ecology and health. The U.S. Forest Service recently awarded her a grant through its Landscape Scale Restoration grant program, to determine what landowners, foresters and others need in order to include climate resilience in forest decisions and management.
Municipal Day
The Agency of Natural Resources, in cooperation with Vermont Emergency Management, Natural Resources Board Agency of Commerce & Community Development, and the Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets, is hosting a day-long event from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., on Oct. 28, that will include workshops, a plenary session with the State Office of Racial Equity – Education & Outreach, Shalini Suryanarayana, and networking opportunities with colleagues from across Vermont.
For more information, visit bit.ly/anr1020 online.
Meds disposal
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Members of the public can now dispose of expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the White River Junction and Manchester, New Hampshire, Veterans Affairs medical centers, for National Medication Take Back Day.
Any member of the public is welcome. For more information, contact the White River Junction VA 802-295-9363, ext. 5880.
Leadership appointees
Vermont Department of Corrections Commissioner Nicholas J. Deml has appointed Michael Koehler as superintendent of Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury; Sharon Nykiel as superintendent of Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland; and James Rice as executive director of the Office of Professional Standards and Compliance.
Koehler has served on multiple special teams and received a Department Merit Award for leading the establishment of a JetBlue partnership providing free airfare for Honor Guard members attending out-of-state funeral services.
Nykiel has served as interim superintendent since April, trains incoming officers, oversees facility compliance with federal standards, and has served six years with the Vermont Air National Guard.
Rice has served as interim director of OPSC since January. OPSC is tasked with overseeing recruitment and retention efforts, the Vermont Correctional Academy, the Prison Rape Elimination Act and Constituency Services offices, and the department’s diversity, equity, inclusion and justice portfolio.
AROUND TOWN
Area 802RUTLAND — Come Alive Outside and Partners for Prevention have created an out-of-this-world trail walk and community party, ”Area 802,” on Oct. 28 at Pine Hill Park.
The free, alien-themed event begins with trick-or-treat and spooky stories for kids at 4 p.m., followed by the spooky trail for teens and adults from 6 to 9 p.m.
A reservation is requested. The trail contains dips, rocks and roots; though it will be lit, patrons are cautioned there is a risk of injury.
For more information, visit comealiveoutside.com/events, or email admin@comealiveoutside.com.
Area 802 is made possible and funded by USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program–SNAP, Baird Farm, Sparkle Barn, Casella and VELCO.
Dash for Donuts
POULTNEY — Poultney Public Library will hold its first-ever “race” fundraiser, Dash for the Donuts, a 0.5k race (½ kilometer) for people who don’t run, on Saturday, Oct. 29.
The route starts in front of Poultney High School at 10 a.m. and ends in front of Poultney Public Library.
Prize categories will not be based on finishing time but will include Youngest Registered Racer, Oldest Racer, Most Creative Race Outfit, and more.
Registration is $10 for adults and $5 for youth (under age 18). For more information and to register, stop by the library, call 802-287-5556, or email ppl5556@yahoo.com.
BUSINESS
Women-owned
The Vermont Women’s Fund at Vermont Community Foundation presents a new mapping feature of its “This Way UP: there’s power in our numbers (This Way UP)” tool that allows users to search through the more than 2,500 women-owned businesses statewide, by name, town and industry.
The filtering feature is designed for people who want to support women-owned enterprises but did not have a way to find them.
This initiative counts and identifies women business owners and leaders, gathers the data in a website and includes a survey with questions about business funding, life experiences and what they need individually for greater success.
All women who generate income by owning or running a business of any size are invited to take the survey.
Visit thiswayupvt.com for more information.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com.
