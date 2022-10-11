YOUTH NEWS
Farm to SchoolDUXBURY — This October, the Vermont Farm to School and Early Childhood Network is celebrating the connections between farmers and learning communities with its #ThisFarmFeedsVTKids campaign.
In Vermont, 89% of schools purchase some local products, and 56% of early childhood providers are serving local food one or more times per week. More than 100 Vermont farms provide food to schools and early childhood programs.
Destination Imagination
Destination Imagination is a nonprofit, international organization that provides opportunities for kids to explore the creative process, learn new skills, and create original work as a team, which they present at an annual tournament.
Each team does team-building activities and instant challenges that involve completing a task, improvising a skit, or a combination.
Teams are forming now throughout Vermont. For more information, email vtdicreativity@gmail.com
COLLEGE NEWS
Syeda Hussnane, of Poultney, was named to the Community College of Vermont summer 2022 dean’s list.
AROUND TOWN
Publishing club
BRANDON — The Brandon Free Public Library is launching the Brandon Publishing Club to help people create and self-publish their own books.
In partnership with local artists and educators John Brodowski and Ethan Nelson, the club also seeks feedback regarding what services, information and resources to include.
The first club meeting will be at 5:30 p.m., Oct. 19, on the first floor of the library.
For more information, call 802-247-8230, or email info@brandonpubliclibrary.org
Watercolor workshop
WOODSTOCK — Billings Farm & Museum Artist-in-Residence Margaret Dwyer offers an Autumn Leaves Watercolor Workshop from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 20, in the Billings Farm Historic Barn. Participants will learn to paint autumn colors exploring techniques, including wet-into-wet, negative space painting, glazing and more. The workshop is $65 per person, $60 per member with art supplies included. Advanced registration is required.
For information, visit tinyurl.com/AutumnLeavesWorkshop
Humane society news
PITTSFORD — Join Rutland County Humane Society for its third annual Trails for Tails one-mile trail fun run or walk, 5K trail run, and 5.2-mile trail bike ride on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Northwood Park in Rutland Town. Virtual participation is also available.
For more information, visit bit.ly/rchs1023
Thank you to everyone who adopted ducks, volunteered their time at the Duck Derby or donated their winnings back to RCHS. More than $9,500 was raised and a record 3,459 ducks adopted out. This year’s winners are First Place, #1559, Barbara Strohm; Second Place, #2364, Sandra Predom; Third Place, #952, Melody Beth Brown; Fourth Place, #1567, William Harvey; Last Place, #2296 Susan Rosmus.
One rat with her family were surrendered to Rutland County Humane Society, along with another female who was pregnant and delivered her pups in August. In turn, 25 rats are looking for their forever homes. If you’ve never owned a rat before, do some research so your expectations will be realistic. They’ve been cared for and handled and are ready for adoption.
For more information, call 802-483-6700.
AROUND VT
Veteran town hall
White River Junction VA Healthcare System and Veterans Benefits Administration are hosting a virtual town hall from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., on Oct. 13, that will focus on the PACT Act. For veterans (enrolled and not enrolled), families, stakeholders and the public. This is a Microsoft Teams Virtual Meeting: go to bit.ly/pact1013 or call in (audio only) 1-872-701-0185; phone conference ID: 984 524 129#.
The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 fulfills President Biden’s priority of addressing military environmental exposures and our nation’s promise to care for veterans who suffer from those conditions and their survivors.
Volunteers needed
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has begun volunteer recruitment for its Tax-Aide program, volunteer-run tax-preparation service.
The foundation is looking to expand its team of volunteers for the upcoming tax season and is accepting new volunteers immediately. Tax-Aide offers free in-person tax preparation and assistance to low- and moderate-income individuals nationwide.
For more information, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-OUR-AARP (1-888-687-2277). AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in coordination with the IRS.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
State appointees
Gov. Phil Scott announced the appointment of 28 Vermonters to state boards and commissions in September. The governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the governor’s website to apply.
September appointments are:
Governor’s Veterans Advisory Council — Keith Baranow, South Royalton; Gary De Gasta, Norwich; William Canfield, Fair Haven; David Carlson, Essex; Adrian Megrath, Rutland; Richard Farmer, Springfield; Stephanie Wobby, Milton; Brenda Cruickshank, Northfield.
Vermont Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery Advisory Board — Judee Chatot-Travis, Barre; Christopher Palermo, Morrisville; Richard Reed, Leicester; Kenneth W. Gragg Jr., Burlington.
Community High School of Vermont — Eric Peterson, South Burlington.
Advisory Council on Special Education — Rene Sanchez, Williston; Dana Lesperance, Waterbury; Kimberly McNamara, Jericho.
Vermont Housing Council — Heather Starzynski, Rutland.
Vermont Labor Relations Board — Robert Greemore, Barre.
Board of Medical Practice — Stephanie Lorentz, Rutland.
Vermont Enhanced 911 Board — Angela Eastman, Orange.
Justice of the Peace — Chuck Gregory, Springfield.
Vermont Economic Development Authority — Kiersten Bourgeois, Swanton; Peter Elwell, Brattleboro; David Marvin, Hyde Park.
Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports — David Butsch, Berlin; Laurie Knauer, Castleton; Alison Logan, Winooski; Connie Tompkins, Colchester.
----------
VTF&W
Parren honored
The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources announced Steve Parren is the recipient of this year’s Sally Laughlin Award for the Conservation of Endangered and Threatened Species.
The annual award is given to a person who has shown leadership in advancing knowledge, understanding, and conservation of endangered and threatened species and their habitats in Vermont.
As the former coordinator of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department’s Wildlife Diversity Program, his efforts were also crucial to the recovery of Vermont’s populations of common loon, osprey and peregrine falcon, as well as the installation of critical amphibian road-crossings in the Champlain Valley.
----------
BUSINESS
Big E success
Vermont businesses generated $1.7 million in sales at The Big E fair. The 17-day event invited visitors from New England and beyond to experience a taste of our region’s businesses, food, agriculture and products, at the Vermont Building. Other highlights include:
— All-time Big-E single day attendance record (177,789) on Vermont Day (Sept. 24).
— The #1 new food to try at the Big E this year was Nomadic Kitchen Confections’ S’mores Macaron recommended by MassLive.
— Logan George, Vermont Building maintenance and services staff, received the Big E “Host of the Day” award on Wednesday, Sept. 28. This award recognizes one employee, volunteer and other member of The Big E family each day during the fair, who goes “above and beyond” to make the fair a positive experience for everyone involved.
---------
