Brandon notes
BRANDON — Crazy 8s for grades 3-5 starting on Oct. 6 at Brandon Public Library. Pre-registration required. Call 802-247-8230 or email info@brandonpubliclibrary.org
Seed Saving Workshop, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, also at Brandon Public Library. University of Vermont researchers and seed-saving Vermont resident Sylvia Davatz offer the workshop.
Brandon Farmers Market Harvest Fair is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in Central Park.
Flu shots
RUTLAND — VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region is offering flu shots by appointment only, for individuals age 18 and over, to be made by visiting clinics.timetap.com
For more information or if you need assistance scheduling your appointment, call (802)-775-0568.
Medicare/Medicaid, MVP, and BlueCross BlueShield insurances are accepted; bring your card to your appointment.
If you do not have a participating insurance plan, payment will be accepted by check or credit card. The cost of the vaccine is $90 for High Dose (individuals 65 and older and those with chronic health conditions) and $39 for a standard flu shot (individuals under 65).
In Rutland: 8 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7; from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10; from 8 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region Rutland Office in Casella Conference Room, parking will be indicated.
In Castleton: from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Castleton Community Center. COVID-19 boosters administered by the Vermont Department of Health will also be available at this location only; bring your COVID vaccination card.
In Pawlet: from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at Pawlet Community Church.
Woman’s Club
CASTLETON — After two years of a “pandemic pause,” the Castleton Woman’s Club has planned a year of programs to welcome back members and guests.
Club meetings start at noon with buffet lunch, then a meeting and program at 1 p.m., on the second Wednesday of the month at the Old Medical Chapel on the Castleton University campus. The Wednesday, Oct. 12, meeting features “How PEGTV Can Help You” presentation by Sarah Nadler, marketing and communications coordinator for PEGTV.
For more information, call (802)-468-5691 or visit www.castletonhistorichousetour.org
No mail
Post offices statewide will be closed on Monday, Oct. 10, in honor of the federal holiday Columbus Day, and the local celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day.
Retail services will be unavailable and there will be no street delivery of mail on that day. Full retail and delivery services will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Poetry contest
The deadline for Sundog Poetry Book Award submissions has been extended to Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The contest is open to all Vermont-based poets who have not published a first or second book. Proof of Vermont residency and a $20 application fee online via Submittable, are requested.
For more information, visit www.sundogpoetry.org/sundog-book-award
General manager
Hyperbaric Vermont announced Kathryn Blume has joined the nonprofit as general manager.
She is a public speaker, solo performer, writer, life coach, advocate for world-saving action and received her BA from Yale with a self-designed degree in environmental studies and theater.
Hyperbaric Vermont’s mission is to raise awareness of hyperbaric oxygen therapy and make this treatment accessible. It offers provider training and affordable hyperbaric oxygen therapy at treatment centers in South Burlington and Montpelier, and affiliated treatment centers in East Hardwick, Brattleboro and Middlebury, and West Lebanon, New Hampshire.
