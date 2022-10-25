AROUND TOWN
Real or fakeCASTLETON — Mark Timney will present “Sorting the News From the Chaff” at 12:30 p.m., Oct. 25, at Castleton University Jeffords Auditorium. This discussion focuses on how to tell facts from assumptions, good sources from bad sources and real news from “fake news.” Timney has more than 30 years of professional media experience as a mass communicator and educator. This event is free and open to the public.
Winter location
RUTLAND — Vermont Farmers Market is set to move inside for the season starting Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday through April, at the Franklin Conference Center, Howe Center, in Rutland City.
BUSINESS
Golfin honored
RUTLAND — Genesis HealthCare, post-acute care provider, announced Vicki Golfin, a central supply and medical records clerk at Rutland Healthcare and Rehab Center, has been selected as the Compassionate Caregiver of the Year in its Vermont market. She has been with the organization since 2009. Golfin was selected from among all staff in nine Genesis-affiliated centers in Vermont. She is now eligible for the company-wide Compassionate Caregiver of the Year award, to be selected at a later date.
Patient Pavilion
LEBANON, N.H. — The Patient Pavilion at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center is set to open in spring 2023, adding 64 single patient rooms to New Hampshire’s largest hospital and only Level 1 trauma center. The opening will be in four phases:
— Phase 1, Cutting the ribbon: In spring 2023, the current 36-bed Intermediate Cardiac Care Unit and Cardiac Special Care Unit on Level 4 East of DHMC, will relocate to the Pavilion.
— Phase 2, Opening a new surgical unit: Immediately after the Pavilion opens, Level 4 East closes for approximately two months, and renovations begin to convert it into a surgical unit.
— Phase 3, Neuroscience: The Level 3 East space located next to the Neurocritical Care Unit will be transformed into a Neuro Special Care Unit currently on Level 5 where Level 5 West Neuroscience unit will be expanded.
— Phase 4, Future phases: Inpatient Psychiatry unit on Level 2 East will be relocated next to the Inpatient Psychiatry unit on 2 West; 2 East will become one unit for Medical Specialties.
AROUND VT
Wheels for Warmth
Wheels for Warmth tire sale raises funds for emergency heating assistance for distribution to individuals and families through three statewide Community Action Agencies.
Free donations of reusable tires may be made with on-site DMV inspections Thursday and Friday, Oct. 27 and 28, as shown below. Tires that can’t be sold will be recycled for a small fee.
Barre — 2 to 6 p.m. Vermont Granite Museum, 7 Jones Brothers Way.
Stowe —1 to 5 p.m. Mayo Farm Events Fields, 120 Weeks Hill Road.
Williston — 2 to 6 p.m. All Cycle & Casella, 28 Avenue B.
Mendon — 2 to 6 p.m. Casella Construction, 25 Industrial Lane.
Sales of tires at affordable prices will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29, at Vermont Granite Museum in Barre and Casella Construction in Mendon.
For more information, visit wheelsforwarmth.org or facebook.com/wheelsforwarmth and instagram @WheelsForWarmth.
New organization
Communities grappling with polluters and environmental threats in the six Northeast states now have a new ally: Slingshot. This new environmental health and justice nonprofit staff are community organizers who bring experience working on campaigns to create the healthier, more just world that communities envision, and include Neighbor to Neighbor, Clean Water Action, Defend Our Health, Vermont Public Interest Research Group, among others. Slingshot’s website is now live at www.slingshotaction.org online.
New board members named
The Curtis Fund, a supporting organization of Vermont Community Foundation that provides post-secondary scholarships to Vermont students, has appointed a new president and three new members to its board of directors: Amy Mellencamp has been named president; newly appointed members include Seth Bowden, Hillary Burrows and Joan Goldstein.
Mellencamp has been a board member since 2011 and recently held the position of vice president. Bowden is president and CEO of Vermont Business Roundtable. Burrows is president at Autumn Harp. Goldstein, a first-generation college graduate, has been commissioner of the Department of Economic Development since April 2015.
This year, The Curtis Fund is providing scholarships to approximately 700 students through its programs for degree-seeking students and students pursuing a Credentials of Value training program.
511 website
The Vermont Agency of Transportation, along with its tri-state partners in New Hampshire and Maine, announced a more user-friendly, enhanced New England 511 website that will enable travelers to plan better for trips in the region. The improved website features new functions such as customizable text and email alerts for specific roads and counties. In addition to searching for areas with traffic congestion or active construction, users can now search for EV charging stations, view updated road conditions during weather events, and more. Visit newengland511.org to view the new website.
