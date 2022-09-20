YOUTH NEWS
Racial equityMONTPELIER — Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network’s Day of Racial Equity will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 30, at the State House in Montpelier.
Featured are workshops, live music, conversations with legislators and guest speakers. Attendees are requested to register at vsarn.org
COLLEGE NEWS
VLGS names director
SOUTH ROYALTON — Vermont Law & Graduate School has named environmental attorney and legal educator Michael Harris as associate professor of law and director of the Environmental Advocacy Clinic.
Before joining VLGS, Harris was an assistant professor of law and director of the Environmental Law Clinic at the University of Denver’s Sturm College of Law from 2008-14.
He was director of the wildlife law program for Friends of Animals, an international animal advocacy group, 2013-22. He is admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court; the 9th, 10th and D.C. Federal Circuit Courts of Appeals; U.S. District Courts for the District of Columbia, District of Colorado, and the Eastern Districts of California; and has appeared in courts nationwide on behalf of environmental advocates.
AROUND TOWN
Job fairs
The Department of Labor and its statewide and local partners have scheduled Fall Job Fest events this week from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Deer Park, 353 North St., Bennington. Register at labor.vermont.gov/event/fall-job-fest-bennington
Another event will be held in Rutland from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at Depot Park, 49 Evelyn St. Register at labor.vermont.gov/event/fall-job-fest-rutland
These locations each saw 200 jobseekers and more than 55 employers when events were held earlier this year.
Dwyer exhibit
WOODSTOCK — Billings Farm Artist-in-Residence Margaret Dwyer presents Common Threads: Land, History, Art, a solo exhibition, from now until Oct. 21.
The exhibition reception will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Billings Farm & Museum.
Film festival
BELMONT — Mount Holly Town Library will present the annual free Manhattan Short Film Festival at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22; 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the library, 26 Maple Hill Road, Belmont.
All three showings will feature the 10 finalists in this year’s competition.
Public lands
MANCHESTER — Green Mountain National Forest employees invite the public to join them in celebrating National Public Lands Day, the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Hapgood Pond Recreation Area in Peru.
Established in 1994 and held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, the event will focus Forest Service staff and volunteers on removing woody vegetation to restore the scenic view at the popular recreation site, as well as some work assembling new picnic tables.
While the Forest Service will take the lead on work objectives and provide the needed tools for the day, participants are encouraged to bring appropriate footwear and gloves. Lunch and water will be provided.
End Alzheimer’s
RUTLAND — The Alzheimer’s Association Vermont Chapter invites residents from Rutland and surrounding communities to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Rutland Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Main Street Park.
The opening ceremony for the Rutland Walk begins at 10 a.m. To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit act.alz.org/Vermont
Forest festival
WOODSTOCK — Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park invites the public to celebrate working woodlands and woodcraft during its annual Forest Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Entry to the park and event is free. Parking is at the Billings Farm & Museum overflow lot.
AROUND VT
Photo contest
In recognition of Sen. Patrick Leahy’s long-standing commitment to Lake Champlain and to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, the Lake Champlain Basin Program is holding the Patrick Leahy Lake Champlain Basin Photo Contest.
Photos may be submitted on Twitter, Instagram or using the submission form on the LCBP website. All photos must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 28.
For contest rules, submission form and a gallery of submissions, visit lcbp.org/photo-contest
Suicide prevention
The Vermont Suicide Prevention Center, a public-private partnership of the Center for Health and Learning and the Vermont Agency of Human Services, invites all to register to attend the 2022 Vermont Suicide Prevention Symposium occurring virtually at the end of Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Visit vermontsuicidepreventionsymposium.org to register.
Northeast Kingdom resident Terri Lavely, a member of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention VT Chapter board, field advocate, trainer and walk chair, will be a featured keynote speaker.
From 2000 to 2016, suicide rates increased by more than 30% across the United States, and Vermont saw the second-highest increase (46.5%) in the nation. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Fatal Injury Report of 2018 and the AFSP Vermont State Fact Sheet (2018), suicide is the eighth leading cause of death across all age groups in the state.
Poetry contest
The Sundog Poetry Book Award contest is open now until Sept. 30 for submissions from all Vermont-based poets who have not published a first or second book.
The winning poet will receive a cash prize of $500, 50 copies of the book, and assistance with promotion.
Manuscripts should be between 48 and 64 pages. Proof of Vermont residency will be requested along with a $20 application fee.
For more information, visit www.sundogpoetry.org/sundog-book-award
Bird migration
As birds are flocking to their wintering grounds, the National Audubon Society and nine partner organizations announced the Bird Migration Explorer, a state-of-the-art digital platform that reveals migration data consolidated for 458 bird species found in the United States and Canada.
The free, interactive platform, available in English and Spanish, allows users to see the most complete data collected on migratory species in their neighborhoods and where those birds go throughout the year. To learn about migratory birds, the journeys they make, and the challenges they experience along the way, visit www.birdmigrationexplorer.org
VTF&W
Permit winners
Deer hunters who applied for a Vermont muzzleloader season antlerless deer permit by the Aug. 3 deadline can now go to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com) to see if they won a permit.
Bird hunting
Vermont’s hunting season for ruffed grouse, or “partridge,” is Sept. 24 to Dec. 31; daily limit is four grouse with a possession limit of eight.
The Vermont woodcock hunting season is Sept. 24 to Nov. 7; the daily limit is three woodcock with a possession limit of nine.
For more information, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com
BUSINESS
Women’s conference
RANDOLPH — Registration closes Sept. 22 for the free 25th Annual Women’s Economic Opportunity Conference on Oct. 1 at Vermont Technical College in Randolph, hosted by Sen. Patrick and Marcelle Leahy.
Learn about the workshops: sen.gov/YZKX. See the full agenda: sen.gov/XYJL. Register: sen.gov/VWN3
