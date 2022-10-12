AROUND TOWN
Book signingPOULTNEY — Poultney Museum of History and Art will host Poultney author Jill McCroskey Coupe from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 168 York St.
This event is co-sponsored by the Welsh-American Genealogical Society. McCroskey Coupe won the 2021 Independent Publisher Book Award Silver Medal for Multicultural Fiction (“Beginning with Cannonballs”) and the 2016 Gold Medal for Regional Fiction-South (“True Stories at the Smoky View”).
For more information, email Rebecca@poultneymuseum.org or call 802-884-8269.
AROUND VT
WIC program BURLINGTON, VT — During WIC National Enrollment Week (Oct. 10-14), the Vermont WIC Program is spreading the word about the nation’s premier public health nutrition program for women, infants and children. WIC provides federal grants to states to provide nutrition education, supplemental foods and health care referrals for low- and moderate-income pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum individuals, as well as infants and children who have a health or nutrition need.
In addition to providing access to nourishing foods and nutrition education, WIC empowers families with breastfeeding/chestfeeding support, and referrals to other health and nutrition services — all free of charge to those who qualify.
Visit healthvermont.gov/WIC for more information.
Wetland maps
The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation will hold public hearings in October and November on a proposed rule to adopt edits to the state’s wetland maps.
Members of the public are invited to submit comments by Nov. 12 by email to Laura.Lapierre@vermont.gov and attending the upcoming public hearings:
— Oct. 31, 5 p.m.: Welcome Center, 51 Depot Square, Suite 100, St. Johnsbury, register to participate virtually (bit.ly/3UGJDZK).
— Nov. 1, 5 p.m.: Damon Hall, 1 Quechee Road, Hartland, register to participate virtually (bit.ly/3LLBgYJ).
— Nov. 2, 5:30 p.m.: RRPC Conference Room, 3rd Floor, 67 Merchants Row (Opera House), Rutland, register to participate virtually (bit.ly/3xSoK40).
— Nov. 4, 5 p.m.: 120 First St., Swanton, register to participate virtually (bit.ly/3dK6H9h).
Landowners can use the DEC’s Wetland Screening Tool (bit.ly/wetlandscreeningtool) to find out whether they might have a wetland on their property. Farmers, realtors, nonprofits and towns are also encouraged to use the screening tool when making land management decisions. Activities within protected wetlands and their 50-foot buffers often require a permit. Any unauthorized activity or construction in a significant wetland prior to its mapping is still a violation of the Wetland Rules (bit.ly/VTwetlandrules).
For more information, visit the rulemaking webpage (bit.ly/wetlandsrulemaking).
State appointees
Gov. Phil Scott announced the appointment of 28 Vermonters to state boards and commissions in September.
The governor’s office is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. All those interested in serving on a board or commission should visit the governor’s website to apply.
September appointments are:
— Governor’s Veterans Advisory Council — Keith Baranow, South Royalton; Gary De Gasta, Norwich; William Canfield, Fair Haven; David Carlson, Essex; Adrian Megrath, Rutland; Richard Farmer, Springfield; Stephanie Wobby, Milton; Brenda Cruickshank, Northfield.
— Vermont Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery Advisory Board — Judee Chatot-Travis, Barre; Christopher Palermo, Morrisville; Richard Reed, Leicester; Kenneth W. Gragg Jr., Burlington.
— Community High School of Vermont — Eric Peterson, South Burlington.
— Advisory Council on Special Education — Rene Sanchez, Williston; Dana Lesperance, Waterbury; Kimberly McNamara, Jericho.
— Vermont Housing Council — Heather Starzynski, Rutland.
— Vermont Labor Relations Board — Robert Greemore, Barre.
— Board of Medical Practice — Stephanie Lorentz, Rutland.
— Vermont Enhanced 911 Board — Angela Eastman, Orange.
— Justice of the Peace — Chuck Gregory, Springfield.
— Vermont Economic Development Authority — Kiersten Bourgeois, Swanton; Peter Elwell, Brattleboro; David Marvin, Hyde Park.
— Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports — David Butsch, Berlin; Laurie Knauer, Castleton; Alison Logan, Winooski; Connie Tompkins, Colchester.
VTF&W
Parren honored
The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources announced Steve Parren is the recipient of this year’s Sally Laughlin Award for the Conservation of Endangered and Threatened Species.
The annual award is given to a person who has shown leadership in advancing knowledge, understanding, and conservation of endangered and threatened species and their habitats in Vermont.
As the former coordinator of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department’s Wildlife Diversity Program, his efforts were also crucial to the recovery of Vermont’s populations of common loon, osprey and peregrine falcon, as well as the installation of critical amphibian road-crossings in the Champlain Valley.
BUSINESS
Big E success
Vermont businesses generated $1.7 million in sales at The Big E fair. The 17-day event invited visitors from New England and beyond to experience a taste of our region’s businesses, food, agriculture and products at the Vermont Building.
Other highlights include:
— All-time Big-E single day attendance record (177,789) on Vermont Day (Sept. 24).
— The No. 1 new food to try at the Big E this year was Nomadic Kitchen Confections’ S’mores Macaron recommended by MassLive.
— Logan George, Vermont Building maintenance and services staff, received the Big E “Host of the Day” award on Wednesday, Sept. 28. This award recognizes one employee, volunteer and other member of The Big E family each day during the fair, who goes “above and beyond” to make the fair a positive experience for everyone involved.
Construction careers
Gov. Phil Scott was joined by students and industry leaders to proclaim October as Careers in Construction Month in Vermont, recognizing the many career opportunities within the construction industry.
According to Department of Labor data, construction accounts for 5.2% of statewide total employment, with more than 15,000 individuals working within the industry.
The average annual wage for construction workers in Vermont is $57,635, exceeding the statewide average wage of $56,264. The most recent data also shows that construction account for about 10% of the total number of businesses in Vermont, with a total of more than 2,900.
Visit Labor.Vermont.gov/Jobs for more information.
