Boating tips
As boaters visit Vermont’s lakes and ponds this summer, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation offers tips to stay safe and protect natural resources.
Before boating — Get to know the rules and read the access area signage for updates. Find out the weather conditions, get familiar with known hazards and bring a map. Check for valid registration stickers and cards. Bring the right safety gear for boats, watercraft or vessels. Clean, drain and dry (bit.ly/Clean-Drain-Dry) boats before getting into the water to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species.
While boating — Drive or operate boats at a no-wake speed (5 mph) within 200 feet of the shore. Operate boats no faster than 5 mph within 200 feet of people, wildlife, other boats, docks or swimming areas. Follow all navigational rules (bit.ly/Boating-Laws) when coming across other boats. Operate boats in a careful and responsible manner. Always respect private property.
After boating — Throw away any trash properly. Clean, drain and dry boats after getting out of the water to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species. Maintain boats often to ensure safety and to prevent gas and oil spills.
PCAVT support
MONTPELIER — Prevent Child Abuse Vermont offers the following family support meeting virtually via Zoom. Email familysupport@pcavt.org for link. For more information, call 1-800-CHILDREN helpline. PCAVT also has a live Chat feature on its website www.pcavt.org which families can access between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Nurturing Parenting & Strengthening Families programs are curriculum-based, parenting education programs for families experiencing stress. Participants can join up to two weeks after start date: Nurturing Fathers Program 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays started Aug. 16; Nurturing Skills for Families 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays started Aug. 17; Nurturing Program for Families in Substance Use Treatment & Recovery 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays started Aug. 22; Nurturing Skills for Families 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays started Sept. 1; Strengthening Families Program for families with Birth-5 noon to 2 p.m. Mondays starting Sept. 12; Nurturing Parenting Program for Prenatal Families 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays starting Sept. 27; Nurturing Skills for Families 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays starting Oct. 4.
Circle of Parents is a professionally facilitated, peer-led support group for parents and other caregivers to meet once a week virtually. Groups offer support to families who are sharing similar experiences and help to decrease isolation: Circle of Parents with Children in Foster Care 10 a.m. Tuesdays; Circle of Parents in Recovery 5 p.m. Wednesdays; Circle of Parents with Children Identifying as LGBTQ noon Thursdays; Circle for Adoptive & Post-Permanent Families 5 p.m. Thursdays; Circle of Parents for Single Moms 5:30 p.m. Thursdays; Circle of Parents of Teens 7:30 p.m. Thursdays.
Squirrel hunting
MONTPELIER — The hunting season for gray squirrels began Thursday, Sept. 1, and runs through Dec. 31, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Lakes and ponds
The Federation of Vermont Lakes and Ponds announces its 50th anniversary celebration and annual meeting from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, virtual. Free and open to the public, to see the full agenda and register to receive the meeting link, visit vermontlakes.org
Retirement security
MONTPELIER — State Treasurer Beth Pearce will host a retirement security awareness roundtable discussion from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Vermont College of Fine Arts, 36 College St. in Montpelier, with panelists Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, special representative to U.S. Secretary of Labor; Rep. Tiff Bleumle; and Greg Marchildon, AARP state director. Email ashlynn.doyon@vermont.gov for more information.
Backyard workshop
WOODSTOCK — The Billings Backyard Series workshop “Canning & Preserving Your Garden Bounty” will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Billings Farm & Museum in Woodstock. Chef Emery Gray will take participants through methods of canning and safely preserving food through drying and freezing of herbs and late-season harvest. Registration, cost and course details are at billingsfarm.org/billings-backyard online.
Worksite wellness
Seventy-two Vermont employers received the Governor’s Excellence in Worksite Wellness Award at the annual Worksite Wellness Conference. The recipients are Albert Bridge School, AN Deringer, ASIC North Inc., Aspire Living & Learning Inc., Ben & Jerry’s, Berlin Elementary School, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont, Burton, Caledonia Central Supervisory Union, Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, Chittenden Solid Waste District, Chroma Technology Corp., City of Burlington/HR, Collins Aerospace, Community Care Network, Co-operative Insurance Cos., Engelberth Construction Inc., Franklin County Home Health Agency, Gifford Health Care Inc., GlobalFoundries, Grace Cottage Hospital, Grand Isle Supervisory Union, Hallam-ICS, Hartland Elementary School, Heritage Family Credit Union, Hickok & Boardman HR Intelligence, Hickok & Boardman Insurance Group, Hill, Howard Center, Injury & Health Management Solutions Inc., IVEK Corp., Jericho Elementary School, King Arthur Baking Co., Lamoille County Mental Health Services, Lamoille Health Partners, Lane Press, Maple Run Unified School District, Mascoma Bank, Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District, Mount Ascutney Hospital, MVP Health Care, New Chapter Inc., North Country Hospital, North Country Federal Credit Union, Northeast Kingdom Community Action, Northeast Kingdom Human Services, Northfield Savings Bank, Northwestern Counseling & Support Services Inc., OneDigital, OnLogic, PC Construction, ReArch Co. Inc., Springfield Hospital, State of Vermont, The Richards Group, The University of Vermont Medical Center, The Vermont Country Store, Town of Brattleboro, Union Mutual, United Counseling Service, University of Vermont, Vermont Electric Co-op, Vermont Federal Credit Union, Vermont Information Processing Inc., Vermont Mutual Insurance Co., Vermont Packinghouse, Vermont Precision Tools, Vermont School Boards Insurance Trust, Vermont Student Assistance Corp., VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, Waitsfield Elementary School, Washington County Mental Health Services.
Northern Vermont University spring 2022 academic honors include:
President’s list — Tammy Thomas, of Brandon; Jordan Goodermote, of Castleton; Madelyn Page, of Chittenden; Caitlin Downs, of Mendon; Halie Gates, of Middlebury; Nicole Liebig, Stephanie Stuart, both of Rutland.
Dean’s list — Destiny Jurado, Mary McDonald, Jill Perry, all of Rutland.
