OVUHS honored
BRANDON — CFES (College For Every Student) Brilliant Pathways announces 28 Schools of Distinction across the United States and Ireland, including Otter Valley Union High School. The competitive award acknowledges the development and execution of a plan for the entire student body to become college and career ready through the CFES 10-Point College and Career Readiness Plan.
Cavalieri honored
Mount St. Joseph Academy student Anthony E. Cavalieri, of Rutland Town, has been selected for National Society of High School Scholars membership, a recognition of outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
Health ambassador
BURLINGTON — Teens with an interest in mental health and well-being may apply to become a Teen Health and Wellness Ambassador. The University of Vermont Ext. 4–H Health HEROES (Health Education Resources for Outreach, Engagement and Service) program will provide free training for 20 Vermont teens, ages 14-18, to help them promote healthy living in their community. Applications will be accepted at go.uvm.edu/health-heroes until Sept. 9. Enrollment in 4-H is not required. For more information, email mcoan@uvm.edu.
MedQuest 2.0
RUTLAND — Nine Rutland County high school students recently completed Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center’s MedQuest 2.0 program held Aug. 3-5 at Rutland Regional Medical Center. MedQuest is designed to further their understanding of health careers available to them in Vermont. These students were part of a group of 20, who performed hands-on activities like practicing knee examinations in pairs, and suturing with kits that were provided. All their learning modules were guided by first-year medical students from the Robert Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont.
4-H Dairy Show
RUTLAND — The 2022 Rutland County 4-H Dairy Show and Clinic was held July 30-31 at the Vermont State Fairgrounds in Rutland.
The weekend got underway with the review of dairy record books and interviews on Saturday morning for competitors, age 11 and older, interested in participating in the state 4-H Dairy Show, Aug. 14-15, in Tunbridge. The afternoon clinic focused on nutrition for dairy animals and showmanship tips. An evening pizza party capped off the first day. The dairy show was held on Sunday starting with the fitting and showmanship classes, arranged according to the exhibitor’s age. Scoring and placements were based on how well each exhibitor presented and handled his or her animal.
In the fitting and showmanship contests for Seniors (14 and older), capturing the Overall Showmanship Champion award was Lorryn Trujillo, North Clarendon, who placed first. Reserve Overall Showmanship Champion was Emma Seward, East Wallingford, who earned second place. The finishers in Juniors (11-13) were Natalia Tarbell, Middletown Springs (first) and Caleb Sprague, East Wallingford (second); and Juniors (9-10) were Bailey Bowen, Florence (first) and Gracie Bromley, Wallingford (second).
Following the fitting and showmanship classes, the 4-H’ers competed in conformation classes, arranged by breed and age of the animal being judged on physical structure, condition and overall appearance.
Ayrshire: Junior and Grand Champion, Natalia Tarbell, Middletown Springs, with her spring calf; Reserve Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Patty Bruce, Wallingford, with her fall calf.
Brown Swiss: Senior Champion and Grand Champion, Lorryn Trujillo, North Clarendon, with her 2-year-old cow; Junior Champion, Rose Tarbell, Middletown Springs, with her fall calf; Reserve Junior Champion, Rose Tarbell, Middletown Springs, with her spring calf.
Guernsey: Junior and Grand Champion, Bailey Bowen, Florence, with her winter calf; Reserve Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Bailey Bowen, Florence, with her fall calf.
Holstein: Senior and Grand Champion, Emma Seward, East Wallingford, with her 4-year-old cow; Reserve Senior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Jaymie Landon, Hampton, New York, with her 2-year-old cow; Junior Champion, Caleb Sprague, East Wallingford, with his spring calf; Reserve Junior Champion, Emma Seward, East Wallingford, with her fall calf.
Jersey: Senior Champion and Grand Champion, Patty Bruce, Wallingford, with her 2-year-old cow; Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Lorryn Trujillo, North Clarendon, with her summer yearling; Reserve Junior Champion, Bailey Bowen, Florence, with her winter calf.
Lineback: Junior Champion and Grand Champion, Gracie Bromley, Wallingford, with her spring calf; Reserve Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Rose Tarbell, Middletown Springs, with her summer yearling.
Milking Shorthorn: Senior Champion and Grand Champion, AJ Landon, Hampton, New York, with his 3-year-old cow; Reserve Senior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion, Jaymie Landon, Hampton, New York, with her 2-year-old cow.
Grant applications
WATERBURY CENTER — The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) is currently accepting applications for the fall 2022 At-Risk grant program. The deadline to apply is Monday, Aug. 29. CLiF’s At-Risk program provides literacy activities, support, and new books to children up to age 12 in Vermont and New Hampshire who are at higher risk of growing up with low literacy skills. Partnering organizations include early childhood education centers, afterschool programs, parent-child programs, shelters, community centers and English Language Learner classrooms. For more information, visit clifonline.org/literacy-programs/at-risk-children online.
Last Mile
RANDOLPH — Gifford’s Last Mile fundraiser for patients and their families coping with end-of-life care will take place during the next two weekends.
Saturday, Aug. 13, check-in for a bicycle ride featuring gravel and road routes will be at 8 a.m. at the Randolph Rec. Field. It’s $25 per person; food will be provided.
Friday, Aug. 19, check-in for the 5k Run and Walk starts at 4:30 p.m. at Gifford Park in Randolph. Registration fee is $25 per person; food will be provided.
The event concludes Saturday, Aug. 20, with a 75-mile motorcycle ride through various central Vermont communities, followed by a barbecue. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at Gifford Park. The entrance fee is $50 per driver and $75 per driver and passenger.
You can also participate in the ride, run or walk virtually anytime before Aug. 20.
For more information and to register, visit lastmileride.com online.
Clothing Drive
FAIR HAVEN — Free clothing shopping from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17; 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 18; at St. Mary’s School, 19 Washington St., Fair Haven, where clean and in good condition clothing may be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15.
Golf for a Cause
CASTLETON — The Castleton Community Center Golf Committee invites all area golfers to the 18th Annual Outing to be held Friday, Sept. 9, at Lake St. Catherine Country Club. To benefit the Center’s Elderly and Disabled Transportation program, the event features 18 holes (Captain & Crew format) a $10,000 hole-in-one-contest plus prizes for low gross, low net, longest drive and closet to pin for both men and women. The $100 registration fee includes greens fee, golf cart, lunch, prizes and after play hors d’oeuvres. To register, call (802) 468-3093 or visit www.castletoncsi.org online.
Barn quilts
BARRE — The Green Mountain Quilters Guild invites quilters and non-quilters alike to an information session about barn quilts from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Aldrich Public Library, Barre. GMQG hopes to encourage and document barn quilts statewide with the aim of creating a comprehensive virtual self-guided tour. Advance registration is suggested by calling (802) 476-4185 or email mkotch731@gmail.com
Volunteers needed
This summer, the Vermont Lakes and Ponds Program is seeking volunteers to help monitor and collect information about lakes and ponds in the state, including greeting lake visitors, inspecting boats, collecting water samples, tracking algal or cyanobacteria blooms, reporting aquatic invasive species, and more.
Programs needing volunteers include Lay Monitoring Program, Vermont Invasive Patrollers Program, Public Access Greeter Program, Cyanobacteria Monitoring Program. For more information, visit bit.ly/Lakes-Volunteers online, call (802) 490-6126 or email Mark.Mitchell@partner.vermont.gov.
Aquatic invasives
The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation is asking lake visitors to help stop the spread of aquatic invasive species, such as zebra mussels or water chestnuts that have spread or been introduced beyond their native range. These organisms can harm the environment, economy and human health. Take these steps:
Clean off any mud, plants and animals from boats, trailers, motors and other equipment. Discard removed material in the trash or on high, dry ground where there is no danger of them washing into any water body.
Drain all water from boats, boat engines and other equipment away from the water.
Dry anything that touches the water. Drying boats, trailers and equipment in the sun for at least five days is advised if rinsing with hot, high-pressure water is not an option.
At public boat launches, visitors may also see and talk with Public Access Greeters there to let visitors know about aquatic invasive species. They can also provide free boat inspections to stop invasive species from hitching a ride from one lake to another.
For more information, email Kimberly.Jensen@vermont.gov, call (802) 490-6120 or visit bit.ly/AIS-Program online.
Accepting applications
Emerge Vermont, the state’s organization for recruiting and training Democratic women to run for office, announced it will accept applications for its 2023 Signature Training Program from now until Nov. 1, with the five-month program expected to begin Jan. 21. Women will receive over 70 hours of in-depth education intended to inspire them to run for office and gives them the tools to win. For more information, visit vt.emergeamerica.org/application-process online.
Tuition-free training
The new Vermont Trades Scholarship Forgivable Loan Program, administered by Vermont Student Assistance Corp. (VSAC), will offer funding for tuition, initial licensing fees and exam fees for qualified recipients who enroll in high-need trades training and certificate programs.
Applications are accepted until all funds have been awarded. Programs beginning after Sept. 1 are eligible. Awards are in the form of an interest-free loan which is forgiven when the recipient signs a promissory note and completes working in their profession in Vermont for a minimum of one year following licensure or certification completion for each year of funding received.
Additional funding provides scholarships and forgivable loans for eligible students pursuing careers in critical fields such as early childhood education, nursing, dentistry, mental health care, and more.
For more information, visit www.vsac.org/workforce-development-funding or call (888) 253-4819.
COVID surge
As COVID-19 cases see a summer uptick across the country, the University of Vermont Health Network is urging everyone to continue following mitigation efforts to help keep family, friends and neighbors safe and healthy. Parents should also consider vaccinating children now, before school resumes. In Vermont and northern New York, COVID case rates remain relatively low despite the increased transmissibility of the BA.5 variant, but experts say people can still ensure the number of serious cases of COVID-19 remains manageable:
— Be ready to mask in crowded indoor spaces if community transmission levels rise.
— Understand that different people will take different precautions in response to different risks.
— Those age 50 and older should receive a second booster shot if they haven’t already.
— Eligible children should be vaccinated to protect them from rare severe disease.
— If you develop symptoms and especially if you are at high risk, it is important to get tested so a doctor knows whether you should use Paxlovid or other available treatments effective at preventing hospitalization and death.
The UVM Health Network encourages everyone older than the age of 6 months to get the COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines are now available through many primary care offices. You can also find a COVID-19 vaccine near you by searching on vaccines.gov.
For more information, visit healthvermont.gov/hMPXV online.
