AROUND TOWN
Sewing bee FAIR HAVEN — A sewing bee will be held from 1 to 4 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main St.
Volunteers are needed to participate in the “Dress a Girl Around the World Program,” where simple, brightly colored, cotton sundresses are sewn and donated to Hope 4 Women International.
Ways to help: Purchase colorful cotton fabric (at least 1 yard); ask friends and neighbors and fabric shops for leftover 100% cotton fabric, at least 1 yard; recruit others to help sew dresses; pre-wash fabric that has been donated or purchased; iron and fold laundered fabric pieces; measure and record yardage of fabrics purchased and donated; purchase extra-wide, double-fold bias tape in any color; purchase 1/2” wide or 3/4” wide elastic; donate $16 to purchase 100 dress labels; donate any amount to purchase fabrics and supplies; make cookies for the sewing bee.
Snacks and beverages will be provided. Bring your favorite pair of sewing scissors and sewing machine.
Pre-register by calling 802-265-2145 or email carenhelm2@gmail.com.
VTF&W
Reporting stations
Hunters are encouraged to bring their deer to one of 19 biological reporting stations during Vermont’s Oct. 22-23 youth and novice deer weekend, to help state wildlife biologists gather data on the health of Vermont’s deer population.
For more information, visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com
AROUND VT
Voting preparation
Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos is encouraging Vermonters to make their voting plan for the Nov. 8 Vermont General Election.
All active, registered voters have been mailed a ballot. Any voter who has not received a ballot should contact their town or city clerk. Condos’ advice is: Once you receive your ballot, voting it is as easy as Sign, Seal & Send.
— Sign: Place your voted ballot in the ballot envelope and sign the certificate on the outside of the envelope, following all instructions included with your ballot.
— Seal: Seal your signed ballot envelope, with your voted ballot inside. Place and seal your ballot envelope inside the mailing envelope.
— Send: Return your ballot to your town or city clerk. They must have your ballot in hand by 7 p.m. on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 8) for it to be counted.
How you return your ballot is up to you. You may return your ballot:
— By mail: We recommend mailing your ballot package no later than Monday, Oct. 31, to ensure adequate time for it to be delivered to your town or city clerk.
— In person: Bring your ballot to your town or city clerk’s office during normal business hours.
— Drop off at a secure ballot drop box before Election Day: Check the “Voters” page of our website, under “Quick Links,” or check with your town or city clerk’s office to see if a secure ballot drop box is available.
— Bring your ballot to the polls: Bring your ballot to your polling location on Election Day (Nov. 8) before the polls close at 7 p.m.
All polls will be open as usual on Election Day.
Check mvp.vermont.gov or directly with your town or city clerk to find out where your polling place is, check your registration status or check your voter mailing address.
Some municipalities may also be holding elections on local or regional issues. Voters are encouraged to check directly with their town or city clerk to verify whether there is a local election they can vote in, and to discuss their voting options for obtaining a ballot.
Junk cars
Vermonters can make extra cash by removing their junk cars.
In 2015, the state of Vermont created the Salvage Yard Rule (bit.ly/SY-Rule) to protect human health and the environment by ensuring the safe, proper and sustainable operation of salvage yards (aka junkyards).
Vermonters with four or more unregistered and uninspected cars or vehicles (or other junk) on their property need a Salvage Yard Permit.
For more information, visit the Salvage Yard Program webpage (bit.ly/VT-SYP) or call 802-249-5904 or email Barb.Schwendtner@vermont.gov
Writers’ prize
Two Vermont writers can win $1,250 and be published in Vermont Magazine if they win the Vermont Writers’ Prize for Prose or Poetry, and their entries are being accepted through Jan. 1, 2023.
The prize is a collaboration between Green Mountain Power and Vermont Magazine. Entries are focused on “Vermont — Its People, Its Places, Its History or Its Values.” Writers must live in Vermont. For more information, visit vermontwritersprize.submittable.com/submit
Health insurance
In light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision limiting access to reproductive health care in parts of the country, the Department of Financial Regulation wants to ensure Vermonters understand their rights to contraceptive services and supplies coverage.
Under the Affordable Care Act, health insurance plans must provide coverage at no cost to consumers for this coverage.
DFR is available to assist Vermonters with health insurance issues. Vermonters are encouraged to contact the department’s consumer services team if they have any questions or issues.
Call 1-800-964-1784 or email dfr.insuranceinfo@vermont.gov
Selzer CEO/president
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England announced Judith Selzer as the next CEO and president.
Selzer has more than 20 years of experience working with the nation’s social justice organizations. Selzer served as chief strategy officer for Planned Parenthood of Northern, Central, and Southern New Jersey, and as executive director for the Planned Parenthood Action Fund of New Jersey.
Previously, she co-founded the Women’s Foundation of Florida, launching their Women on the Run nonpartisan campaign training program, and their Girls Leadership Institute, focused on empowering girls to lean into science, technology, engineering and math.
BUSINESS
Manufacturing summit
Since 2013, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce has convened manufacturing industry leaders at the annual Manufacturing Supply Chain Summit.
Due to the success of the virtual model, the event was once again held virtually this year, bringing together representatives from the United States, Canada and Europe.
The 2022 event was themed; “Rebuilding Supply Chains and Workforce through Content, Collaboration, and Contacts.” Eighty-five supplier participants and 25 OEMs, primes and government agencies held 300 meetings between buyers, suppliers and partners, and facilitated 350 connections between participants.
Many of the attendees were leaders in the aerospace, aviation, defense and naval/marine industries.
