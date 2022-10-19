YOUTH NEWS
ManufacturingOctober is Manufacturing Month, an annual, national movement for manufacturers, educators and community leaders to host events raising awareness of careers and advanced technology in the world of manufacturing.
To celebrate, The Mentor Connector is collaborating with The MINT to bring Rutland County youth together for an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at The MINT, Rutland’s makerspace. The open house at The MINT is an example of how mentor matches can do something together while exploring a career sector, such as small-scale manufacturing.
AROUND TOWN
Latkin honored
RUTLAND — Southern Vermont Area Health Education Center announced Priscilla Latkin, board president, has received honorable mention for the National AHEC Organization’s 2022 AHEC Board Member Distinguished Service Award.
This honor goes to individuals who have exhibited exceptional service as a volunteer member of an AHEC governing or advisory board. Latkin, director of Rutland Regional Medical Center Training, Education and Service Excellence, has served on the Southern Vermont AHEC Board of Directors since 2018, and is currently in her second term as board president.
AROUND VT
Speaker series
STOWE — The Red Bench Speaker Series of Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum presents, “The Golden Era of East Coast Snowboarding,” with photographer Gary Land on the virtual Red Bench at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, via Zoom. RSVP at bit.ly/land1020 to receive a ZOOM invite.
A $10 donation is welcome.
Film screening
CASTLETON — Castleton University will hold a screening of the 2020 film “Gather” at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, in Jeffords Auditorium.
“Gather” is about the growing movement by Indigenous people in America to reclaim their spiritual, political and cultural identities through food sovereignty while battling the trauma of centuries of genocide.
At the Chaffee
RUTLAND — This Saturday features mask making for all ages, “spooktacular” book readings, and treats from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Please RSVP; donations welcome. Tours of the third floor of the mansion will be offered, but you must pre-register for your time slot ($5 donation per person; or for guided tour of mansion from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the half-hour ($10 donation per person). Tarot card readings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on the half-hour (pre-registering is suggested, donations appreciated).
Call 802-775-0356, or email info@chaffeeartcenter.org
Lake basin plan
The 2022 Draft South Lake Champlain Tactical Basin Plan will be available for public comment through Nov. 7.
The public is invited to provide feedback on the plan in person from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Wells Town Office, 1064 Vermont Route 30; or virtually from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3, to join the meeting, call 802-828-7667, 234016973#.
The South Lake Champlain Basin encompasses Basin 2 (Poultney and Mettowee) and Basin 4 (direct tributaries to southern Lake Champlain). It occupies portions of Rutland, Addison and Bennington counties and covers 23 towns. Copies of the draft plan may be obtained on the Basin 2 & 4 tactical basin planning website or by requesting a copy by email Angie.Allen@vermont.gov or phone 802-490-9081.
The plan contains three key elements:
— A health assessment of the rivers, lakes and wetlands within the South Lake Champlain and Poultney-Mettowee River watersheds.
— 62 strategies to improve water quality, including methods to decrease runoff from farms and roads, protect and restore water bodies, and limit overflows from wastewater treatment facilities.
— Tips for landowners, watershed organizations and towns interested in receiving funding and technical assistance to help protect and restore water resources.
Comments should be directed by email Angie.Allen@vermont.gov or by mail to Angie Allen, Basin 2 & 4 Comments, 430 Asa Bloomer State Office Bldg., 88 Merchants Row, Rutland, VT 05701. Comments should be postmarked or submitted via email by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 7.
Stressed families
The following free, virtual, curriculum-based, parenting education programs for families experiencing stress are being offered by Prevent Child Abuse Vermont. The programs are two hours per week for 12-14 weeks.
For more information, email familysupport@pcavt.org
— Strengthening Families Teens, 4 p.m. Wednesdays, starts Oct. 2.
— Nurturing Skills for Families, 10 a.m. Mondays, starts Nov. 7.
— Nurturing Parenting Program for Prenatal Families, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, starts Nov. 9.
— Strengthening Families Birth-3, 5 p.m. Wednesdays, starts Nov. 16.
— Nurturing Skills for Families, 5 p.m. Thursdays, starts Nov. 17.
BUSINESS
BIPOC Vermonters
The Vermont Outdoor Business Alliance and Powered Magazine partnered on a media project to enhance opportunities in the outdoors and the workplace for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Vermonters.
This summer and fall, the organizations collaborated with the state, outdoor brands and organizations on outings and multimedia storytelling focused on BIPOC communities in outdoor recreation, spotlighting outdoor-sector career opportunities in Vermont.
Outdoor facility space, gear and accessories, and instruction were provided for BIPOC groups enjoying e-biking, hiking, birding, rock climbing and biking on the Island Line Rail Trail in Burlington and fly fishing and sculling on the West River in Brattleboro. Brands and organizations in the collaboration included Turtle Fur, Darn Tough Vermont, Petra Cliffs Climbing Center and Mountaineering School, Local Motion, Audubon Vermont, Orvis, Concept 2, Row Brattleboro Outing Club, and guide Robert Johnson III.
The VDTM, Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, and the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative supported the project through a grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission and USDA Rural Development intended to support the growth of the outdoor recreation economy through targeted marketing efforts.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.