COLLEGE NEWS
Molly Sanderson, of Center Rutland, was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Ithaca College in Ithaca, New York.
Marlee Duprey and Caitlin French, both of Rutland were named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York. French is majoring in performance and communication arts and business in the liberal arts.
Leslie Novak, of Mendon, anthropology/archaeology major, was named to the 2021-22 dean’s list at Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pennsylvania, and inducted into the Lambda Alpha National Anthropology Honor Society.
AROUND TOWN
Art display
BRANDON — The work of BCC, a newly established group of artists from Brandon Congregational Church, will be on display Aug. 2 through 31 at Brandon Free Public Library, 4 Franklin St.
Chamber music
RANDOLPH — Members of the Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival begin their annual two-week residency at Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph, on Aug. 8. Peter Sanders, cellist and music director, has named this 30th season “Voilà, Viola!” as each major concert program includes a duo featuring the viola. For tickets and information about programs and artists, visit cvcmf.org or chandler-arts.org or call (802) 728-9878.
Society fundraiser
EAST POULTNEY — Poultney Historical Society’s yearly fundraiser, the 87th annual East Poultney Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, on the East Poultney green. This year theme is “Extreme Weather: The Many Faces of Mother Nature in Vermont.”
Howard Coffin will be the keynote speaker at 11 a.m. with his talk, “1800 and Froze to Death: The Cold Year of 1816,” exploring what has been known as “the year without summer.” Society trustee Ennis Duling will speak at 1 p.m. about Poultney’s own stories of extreme weather. Area educators and museum programmers Dale and Joan Prouty will talk about their collection of 19th-century school slates at the Union Academy at 10 a.m. Society trustee Andrea Mott will display her “Poultney Farmscapes” exhibit, which is looking to add stories, memories and photos of any farm that once operated in Poultney.
Also featured are music, lunch and a raffle.
Grant applications
The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) is now accepting grant applications for the FY 2023 Mobility and Transportation Innovation (MTI) Grant Program, to support strategies and projects that improve mobility and access to services for transit-dependent Vermonters, reduce the use of single-occupancy vehicles, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The grant applications are open to municipalities, local or regional planning agencies, transit agencies, school districts or schools, nonprofit organizations, and citizen groups focused on providing public transportation resources. Private-sector organizations, individuals and state and federal agencies are not eligible to receive funds directly but may be partners of a project.
The deadline for filing applications is 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. Emailed applications are preferred. For more information, visit vtrans.vermont.gov/public-transit call (802) 279-5236, or email Dan.J.Currier@vermont.gov.
Citizen of the Year
POULTNEY — Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce Inc. is accepting nominations for the 2022 Poultney Citizen Of The Year, given to a Poultney citizen who has contributed to the betterment of the Poultney community, provided continuing outstanding service to the community, and who demonstrates the true spirit of service.
A recipient may receive the award one time, but anyone can be nominated more than once. For a list of past recipients, visit www.poultneyareachamber.com or call (802) 287-2010, or email poultneyvtchamber@gmail.com You do not need to be a Poultney resident to submit a nomination. Nominations must be received by 5 p.m. Sept. 14. Nominations can be sent by email to PoultneyVtChamber@gmail.com, or by mail to PACC Citizen of the Year, P.O. Box 151, Poultney, VT 05764, or dropped off at the Chamber office at the Stonebridge.
AROUND STATE
Primary Election
Secretary of State Jim Condos reminds Vermonters the Tuesday, Aug. 9 Statewide Primary Election is only two weeks away and encourages voters to formulate their voting plan. Those planning to return their ballot by mail are encouraged to get their voted ballot in the mail stream no later than Friday, July 29, to ensure ample time for it to be delivered to the town clerk before Election Day.
Vermonters can also vote early, or return an early ballot, in person at their clerk’s office any day before Aug. 9 Election Day, during normal business hours. Secure drop boxes are available in many towns for voters to conveniently return their ballot packages. The town clerk must have a voter’s ballot in hand by 7 p.m. on Aug. 9 Election Day for it to be counted. Early voters are strongly encouraged to carefully follow all instructions included with their ballot, such as only voting one ballot of the three major party ballots they are given, placing their voted ballot in the ‘voted ballot’ envelope and signing the certificate on the front, and placing the other two in the ‘unvoted ballots’ envelope, which must be returned along with their voted ballot. For the first time in a Vermont statewide election, voters who made an error will have an opportunity to fix that error with their town clerk. Early voters should check the status of their returned ballot at mvp.vermont.gov or keep an eye out for correspondence from their clerk to know if they have a defective ballot that needs curing.
All polling places will be open as usual on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Polls close at 7 p.m.
VTF&W
Moose permits
The winners of Vermont’s 2022 moose hunting permits were determined at a lottery drawing July 20 in Montpelier witnessed by Fish and Wildlife’s Director of Wildlife Mark Scott and Business Systems Analyst Cheri Waters. As part of the regular lottery drawing, a “special priority drawing” was held for five permits to go to applicants who are Vermont resident veterans. The unsuccessful applicants from the veteran drawing were included in the larger regular drawing that followed. All applicants for both drawings who did not receive a permit were awarded a bonus point to improve their chances in future moose permit lotteries.
Winners in this year’s moose hunting lottery are posted on www.vtfishandwildlife.com. If your name wasn’t drawn, you can still bid in Vermont’s auction for three moose hunting permits, which is open until Aug. 10. Sealed bids must be received by Vermont Fish and Wildlife by 4:30 p.m. that day. To receive a moose permit bid kit, email cheri.waters@vermont.gov or call (802) 828-1190.
The department will issue 60 either-sex and 40 antlerless moose hunting permits for a hunt limited to Vermont’s Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) E in the northeastern corner of the state. The goal is to improve the health of moose in WMU-E by reducing moose density, thus the impact of winter ticks.
Basic education
A person must pass the basic hunter education course before they can purchase their first hunting license. Vermont’s volunteer hunter education instructors are now holding a limited number of courses which will be listed as they become available on Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website www.vtfishandwildlife.com. Visit www.register-ed.com/programs/vermont to register.
Weekend workshops
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s third annual Learn to Hunt series feature two free weekend workshops.
Learn to Hunt: Waterfowl and Upland Game — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 13 at North Country Sportsman’s Club in Williston.
Learn to Hunt: White-tailed Deer — from 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, overnight through 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept 18, at Buck Conservation Camp in Woodbury.
For more information, call (802) 828-1193. Visit www.register-ed.com/programs/vermont to register.
BIRTHS
RRMC
A son, Justin Robert Reed, was born July 20, 2022, to Justine Luttgens and Jason Reed, of Whitehall, New York.
A daughter, Sage Antoinette Sheehan, was born July 20, 2022, to Matthew and Leah (Bates) Sheehan, of Rutland.
Gifford Medical Center
A son, Macklem Carl Steuwe, was born July 16, 2022, to Nick Goodrich and Michael Steuwe, of Springfield.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
