NU Symposium
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University hosts the 28th annual Military Writers’ Symposium on Oct. 12-13. The symposium, which will address “Robots Rising: Arming Artificial Intelligence,” is free and open to the public. The symposium convenes authors and experts in military history, intelligence and current affairs to offer perspectives on pressing global concerns. Visit bit.ly/nu1012 for more information.
Art in the Park
RUTLAND — Chaffee Art Center’s 61st annual Art in the Park Fall Foliage Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, in Rutland’s Main Street Park at the junction of routes 4 and 7. Featured are juried fine artists, craftspeople, specialty food producers, food vendors, live music, kids’ activities and demonstrations of works in progress. A voluntary donation is appreciated.
Open house
PROCTOR — The Vermont Marble Museum and the Preservation Trust of Vermont invite the public to an open house and exhibition from 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the historic home of Vermont Marble Co., 52 Main St. in Proctor. There, the public will find films, artifacts and food before the museum moves into a new space within the historic marble complex in the coming months. Zion Growers will begin reuse of the building as part of their fiber-based hemp processing. The Preservation Trust of Vermont will continue to own the collections, maintain a 99-year lease for the museum’s benefit, and co-hold a protective historic preservation easement on the entire building in partnership with the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board.
State archives
MONTPELIER — One hundred years ago, the University of Vermont launched the state’s first radio station, which eventually became WCAX-TV Channel 3. In honor of this milestone, Secretary of State Jim Condos and State Archivist Tanya Marshall announced the theme for Vermont Archives Month this October is “communication,” to showcase ways people have conveyed information to each other over time. For more information, visit www.vtarchivesmonth.org for more information.
The Vermont State Archives & Records Administration, a division of the Secretary of State’s Office, will host an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 featuring behind-the-scenes tours and an exhibit titled “Getting the Message Out (and In).” Additional events for public agency partners will be held the week of Oct. 10 in recognition of Electronic Records Day. The recently reorganized Montpelier Historical Society will hold a public forum from 2 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 22 in the Pavilion Auditorium titled “The Golden Age of Vermont State News Coverage.”
Vermont Maple 100
In celebration of the many year-round maple industry benefits, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets and several partners are bringing back the Vermont Maple 100 to connect those enjoying Vermont’s fall foliage season with Vermont maple-related businesses, activities and food. Running until Oct. 15, this statewide campaign offers visitors and Vermonters alike the chance to discover favorite Vermont maple snacks, treats and local products, as well as discover new ways to enjoy Vermont’s sweetest treat. Find more than 70 Maple 100 activities at www.VTMaple100.com online.
ANR policy
The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources announced a series of events for the public to learn more about the agency’s proposed Language Access Plan which contains the policy and implementation procedures on how the ANR will deliver information and services to persons with limited English proficiency and persons with varying levels of hearing, sight or speech loss and other communication needs.
Public input is requested at the in-person events, or the virtual event, as scheduled:
— Tuesday, Oct. 18, 6 p.m., Fletcher Free Library, 235 College St., Burlington.
— Wednesday, Oct.19, 6 p.m., Brattleboro High School, 131 Fairground Road, Brattleboro.
— Thursday, Oct. 20, 6 p.m., email anr.civilrights@vermont.gov for online, call-in or written comments instructions.
Suicide prevention
MONTPELIER — Volunteers from central Vermont are joining the quarter-of-a-million people who are walking in towns nationwide to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention. The first annual Central Vermont Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Vermont Chapter will be held at 10 a.m. on Oct. 29, at the State House lawn in Montpelier. To register for the walk, visit AFSP.org/CentralVT
Protect shorelands
The Vermont Lakes and Ponds Program has released new guidance to help property owners protect and restore lakeshore properties. The Shoreland Best Management Practices guidance (bit.ly/Shoreland-BMP) is comprised of multiple Best Management Practice documents. Protected shoreland areas include all land within 250 feet of the mean water level — often, the average summer water level at the shoreline — of a lake that is greater than 10 acres in size.
How Vermont manages its public waters, and what regulations to be aware of, are within the Sharing the Edge booklet (bit.ly/Sharing-The-Edge). To ask questions about proposed projects, property owners are encouraged to reach out to their regional Lake and Shoreland permit analyst (bit.ly/Lake-Permit-Analyst). Owners can also use the online Permit Navigator (bit.ly/Permit-Navigator) tool to find out what other state environmental permits might be needed for their projects.
Vermont Tech Jam
BURLINGTON — Vermont Tech Jam annual career and tech expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Hula, a co-working campus on the Burlington waterfront. Event sponsors include Hula, Marvell, Coldwell Banker, Hickok & Boardman, Vermont Information Processing, Vermont Tech Council, Mascoma, Data Innovations, Norwich University, Health Plans Inc., the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, Vermont Technology Alliance, WCAX and Vermont Biz. Visit techjamvt.com for more information.
New rebate
Green Mountain Power customers can now save $200 when they switch from fossil fuel for cooking and install a new electric induction cooktop or range. The new rebate is available for installed induction cooktops or ranges (not portable) and is valid on purchases made through Dec. 31, 2023. For more information, visit GMP’s website.
Residential customers can also save up to $2,500 on electric vehicles, up to $1,000 on heat pumps, $500 on electric motorcycles and $100 on electric lawn tractors, among other rebates and incentives. Business customers can save on EVs, heating and cooling equipment, plus custom electrification projects for their operations.
