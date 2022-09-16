COLLEGE NEWS
Northern Vermont University welcomes NVU students, alumni and their families to a Homecoming and Family Weekend on their home campus: Sept. 16-18 at NVU Johnson and Sept. 23-25 at NVU Lyndon.
Visit NorthernVermont.edu/LyndonHomecoming or NorthernVermont.edu/JohnsonHomecoming for more information and to register.
AROUND TOWN
Grind time
POULTNEY — Slate Valley Trails is holding the Meeting of the Grinds Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17, bringing together mountain bikers and gravel enthusiasts with group rides for each genre and all abilities.
Starting at the Fairgrounds Trailhead in East Poultney, riders can access more than 35 miles of purpose-built singletrack and an extensive network of quiet gravel and class four roads.
Find more information at slatevalleytrails.org
Textiles exhibit
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center invites the community to the opening reception of The Art of Halves Half Knots, A Textile Arts Exhibit from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 16 South Main St. in Rutland.
Textile arts featured include quilting, felting, sewing, crocheting, knitting, embroidery and mixed media.
There is no charge for admission, however, a donation would be appreciated.
Arts in Brandon
BARN OPERA announces a new Collier production of Strauss’ comedy “Ariadne auf Naxos” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17, at The BARN OPERA House, 1321 Pearl St. in Brandon.
Snake Mountain Bluegrass musicians are performing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road in Brandon.
Chester festival
CHESTER — The 2022 Chester Festival on the Green will be held (rain or shine) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18.
The festival is a free outdoor event celebrating Vermont culture, fine art and authentic craftsmanship.
Recovery event
RUTLAND — Turning Point Center presents its Stamp Out Stigma recovery celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sept. 17, Main Street Park in Rutland.
Featured are live music, guest speakers, pie-eating contest, sumo wrestling, and more.
Stone skipping
NORTH BENNINGTON — Lake Paran Recreations announces the ninth annual Stone Skipping Festival from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lake Paran, Recreation Lane in North Bennington.
Watch world champions throw and try it for yourself at New England’s only Stone Skipping Festival; the world record for stone skipping is 88 skips.
Throwing starts at 1:15 p.m. for youngsters under age 7; 2 p.m. for older kids age 7-12; 3 p.m. for amateurs; 4 p.m. for pros. Food vendors and live music are also featured.
Annual meeting
MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — The 53rd annual meeting of Middletown Springs Historical Society will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Historical Society Building in the Adams House, 10 Park Ave., on the Green.
Featured guest speaker is Amanda Gustin of Vermont Historical Society giving a slide presentation, “Vermont v. Hollywood: 100 Years of Vermont in Film.”
For more information, call 802-235-2376 or 802-235-2421.
Pianist performs
POULTNEY — Stone Valley Arts presents pianist Michael Arnowitt as part of its 200th celebration at 3 p.m. Sept. 18, 145 East Main St. in Poultney. Tickets are available online or at the door for $20.
For more information, visit stonevalleyarts.org call 802-325-2603
‘Better Together’
RUTLAND — Godnick Adult Center, a Rutland Recreation and Parks facility, announced an event to celebrate the changing of the seasons from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 1 Deer St. in Rutland.
This gathering for adults with a focus on physical and mental wellness, features demonstrations of classes currently available, education of services available, as well as physical therapists for risk of falls screening.
For more information and to register, visit rutlandrec.com/godnick or call 802-773-1853.
Free lunch
SPRINGFIELD — A free community “Grab and Go” lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at First Congregational Church in Springfield. Menu is goulash, rolls, salad, cookies and bottled water.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
