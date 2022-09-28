AROUND VT
Near peak
In Vermont, on the Green Mountain National Forest, fall colors are expected to be most vibrant during the next couple of weeks in the higher elevations.
Due to the expected influx of local and visitor traffic in the coming weeks, motorists should be mindful of where they park and to use extra caution when driving and recreating on the forest.
The GMNF is a heavily recreated national forest, serving 3-4 million visitors per year. The New England area receives an estimated $8 billion annually in local revenues from fall visitors.
Beginning each September, the Forest Service tracks the progress of fall color at www.fs.usda.gov/visit/fall-colors online.
Suspicious activity
The Vermont State Police is joining with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security encouraging Vermonters to report suspicious activity to local authorities as part of the “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign. The nationwide #SeeSayDay to promote awareness has been designated for this Sunday, Sept. 25.
In Vermont, suspicious activity can be reported by calling visiting www.vtips.us or 844-848-8477. In the event of an emergency, call 911.
According to DHS, suspicious activity is any observed behavior that could indicate terrorism or other criminal activity. DHS emphasizes that reports should be based only on behavior and not on factors such as race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, or the exercise of free speech, etc.
First Wednesdays
Vermont Humanities announces the 2022-23 season of First Wednesdays, a free speaker series held on the first Wednesday of each month at libraries and community centers across the state.
The series includes in-person events in fall and spring with virtual events in the winter. In addition, First Wednesdays offers digital events to complement the in-person events in October, November, December, April and May.
The season begins with a launch event Monday, Oct. 3, at Middlebury College with New York Times bestselling author Jason Reynolds.
For more information, visit www.vermonthumanities.org online.
Council search
The Vermont Women’s Fund of the Vermont Community Foundation, is accepting applications for up to six new council members from now through Oct. 10.
The new council members will serve three-year terms beginning Dec. 9.
The application review will look at factors like geography, race, gender identity, age, and personal and professional experience to ensure diverse experiences are represented. For more information, visit vermontwomensfund.org/council-application online.
AROUND TOWN
Swap and Sale
MENDON — The annual Pico Ski & Snowboard Swap and Sale at Pico Mountain Base Lodge will be from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30; from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1; and from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 2.
The annual swap benefits the youth racing programs of Pico Ski Club.
Visit www.picoskiclub.com/swap for more information.
Pork supperPAWLET — The next pork supper hosted by Pawlet Community Church starts at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at 38 Route 133 at the junction with Route 30.
Masks are optional. Call 802-325-3022 to place to-go orders.
Cost is $12 adults, $5 ages 6-12, free age 5 and under.
BUSINESS
Business scam
The Attorney General’s Consumer Assistance Program is warning Vermont business owners, nonprofits and employees about an uptick in business imposter email scams.
In the last two months, CAP has received five reports of business imposter email scams resulting in a total loss of $210,799.
Scammers are impersonating employees or familiar business representatives’ emails and contacting company bookkeepers and office administrators asking them to change bank account information, direct deposit information, or asking them to write checks.
If you or someone you know has lost money to this scam, contact law enforcement and report the scam to CAP at 800-649-2424. Visit ago.vermont.gov/cap/business-imposter for more information.
Alves licensed
SPRINGFIELD — Twin State Psychological Services at 29 Ridgewood Road has announced Michael Alves recently received his license as a Master’s Level Psychologist in Vermont and is a candidate for licensure in New Hampshire as a Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor.
He has previously provided psychotherapy with adults and children, and psychological assessments in multiple settings, including community mental health, forensic mental health practices, family crisis services, and neuropsychological assessment practices.
Digital clinic
In partnership with Hinge Health, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont now provides a digital musculoskeletal clinic to help reduce pain, surgeries and opioid use.
This advanced technology pairs with a care team of physical therapists, physicians and board-certified health coaches.
Visit bluecrossvt.org and hingehealth.com for more information.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
