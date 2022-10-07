AROUND TOWN
Chicken dinnerRUTLAND — Companions in Wholeness presents the second annual Oven Baked BBQ Chicken Dinner on Friday, Oct. 14. Preorders are required and must be placed by Sunday, Oct. 9. Orders can be placed by visiting rutland-united-methodist-church.square.site or by calling (802)-773-2460. When ordering, please identify a pickup time of 4:30, 5 or 5:30 p.m. Meals include a one-quarter oven-baked barbecue chicken, baked potato, baked beans, cole slaw and zucchini cake. Cost is $20 per meal.
Book sale
RUTLAND — Friends of the Rutland Free Library Book Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 14, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 15. Organized, gently used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages are featured. All purchases by donation only; proceeds support library programs and collections.
AROUND VT
For veterans
White River Junction VA Healthcare System and Veterans Benefits Administration are hosting a virtual town hall from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Oct. 13, that will focus on the PACT Act. For veterans (enrolled and not enrolled), families, stakeholders and the public. This is a Microsoft Teams Virtual Meeting. To participate, visit bit.ly/pact1013 or call in (audio only) 1-872-701-0185 (phone conference ID: 984 524 129#).
The Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022 fulfills President Joe Biden’s priority of addressing military environmental exposures and our nation’s promise to care for veterans who suffer from those conditions and their survivors.
Climate summit
LAKE MOREY — The Association of Vermont Conservation Commissions annual summit will be Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Lake Morey Resort. Conservation commissions, climate scientists, activists and environmentalists from around the state will convene to discuss climate change response strategies. For more information and to register for the AVCC summit, visit vtconservation.com/conservation_summit online.
Wheels for Warmth
Wheels for Warmth aims to reduce the burden of heating and food costs and provide used, safe tires at affordable rates to Vermonters in need. The annual tire recycle and resale event collects tires from around the state to be either recycled or sold. All unsafe tires are recycled at $5 fee per tire, $10 fee per truck tire. For more information, visit wheelsforwarmth.org Proceeds go to emergency heating assistance throughout Vermont provided by Capstone Community Action, BROC Community Action and Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity.
Tires will be collected Thursday and Friday, Oct. 27 and 28, at four locations: from 2 to 6 p.m. at Vermont Granite Museum, 7 Jones Brothers Way in Barre, Casella Waste Systems in Williston and Casella Construction in Mendon; or 1 to 5 p.m. at Stowe Events Field in Stowe.
The tire sale will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 29, in two locations: Vermont Granite Museum in Barre and Casella Construction in Mendon.
First responders
The New England Chapter of American Public Works Association encourages all communities to participate in National First Responder Day on Oct. 28, and all citizens to take a moment to thank public works professionals for their critical role in response and recovery during disasters when an emergency strikes your community.
New leader
MONTPELIER — Steven Gold, chair of the Public Assets Institute Board of Directors, announced it has selected Stephanie Yu, current deputy director, as the organization’s next president and executive director. She replaces founder Paul Cillo, who will step down at the end of this year. Yu was hired as a policy analyst at Public Assets in 2015 and became deputy director in 2018. Her work experience in multiple states includes with AmeriCorps, state budget offices and legislatures.
Transition receptions will be held: Greensboro (RSVP), 5:30 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, United Church; Brattleboro (RSVP), 5:30 to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28, River Garden Marketplace (cash bar); Montpelier (RSVP), 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, Unitarian Church; Burlington (RSVP), 5:30 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, Burlington Beer Co. (cash bar); White River Junction (RSVP), 4 to 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6, Hotel Coolidge (cash bar); Middlebury (RSVP), 5:15 to 6:45 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9, American Flatbread (cash bar).
A nonpartisan nonprofit founded in 2003, Public Assets Institute is an independent research organization that works to improve the well-being of all Vermonters through research, fiscal analysis, public engagement and empowerment.
VTF&W
Novice weekend
Hunters embarking on their first deer season are encouraged to take advantage of Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s third annual novice weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and 23. The department invites new hunters who are interested in novice weekend to contact its Hunter Education Program by phone 802-828-1193 or email at HunterEducation@vermont.gov
Permits available
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says it now has unallocated muzzleloader antlerless deer permits available for use in the antlerless-only Oct. 27-30 season and the regular Dec. 3-11 muzzleloader season. The unallocated permits are available because not enough people applied for them in the lottery. The following Wildlife Management Units have muzzleloader antlerless permits available as of Oct. 4: A, F1, F2, K and N. A person who won a permit in the lottery may not purchase a second permit unless they take a deer with their first permit and then only if they have not reached their four-deer annual limit. These permits can be purchased for $10 on a first-come, first-served basis, at www.vtfishandwildlife.com online.
BUSINESS
Grant awards
Vermont Housing & Conservation Board’s Vermont Farm & Forest Viability Program announced its 2022 grant awards totaling $797,108 to 39 farm and forest businesses to improve water quality and long-term viability.
2022 Water Quality Grant Awards — $601,368 to 19 farms — Severy Farm LLC, Cornwall; Chimney Point Farm LP, Addison; Champlainside Farms, Bridport; Ice House Farm, Goshen; Sheep Meadow Farm, Danville; Rainbows Edge Farm, Sutton; Snug Valley Farm, Hardwick; Speedwell Farms, Lyndon; Bouchard Family Dairy LLC, Franklin; Moo Acres, Fairfield; Poulin & Daughter Farm, Brookfield; Sweet Rowen Farmstead, Glover; Hill Farm, Greensboro; Ledgenear Farm, Glover; Colburns Village View Maples, Glover; Green Valley Organic, Derby; Dorset Peak Jerseys Ltd Co., Danby; Fairmont LLC, East Montpelier; Richard Shurtleff LLC, Woodstock.
2022 Implementation Grant Awards — $195,740 to 20 farm, food and forest businesses — Better Wheel Workshops, Newfane; Scott Farm Inc., Dummerston; Shat Acres Farm , Plainfield; Old Soul Farm, Barre City; Fairmont LLC, East Montpelier; Sugar Feather Farm, Berlin; Maple Grove Farm, Derby; Sweet Rowen Farmstead, Glover; Hillside Homestead, Craftsbury; Silloway Maple, Randolph; Martin Farm, Williamstown; Rooney Farm, Morristown; Joneslan Farm, Hyde Park; Sandy Bottom Farm, Isle La Motte; Moo Acres, Fairfield; Adams Turkey Farm, Westford; Northwind Farm, Walden; NEK Grains, Waterford; Severy Farm LLC, Cornwall; Bridport Creamery LLC, Bridport.
