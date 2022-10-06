YOUTH NEWS
CHaD fundraiserHANOVER, N.H. — The 2022 CHaD HERO will be held Sunday, Oct. 9, in Hanover, supporting critical child and family support services at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Children’s Hospital and throughout the Dartmouth Health Children’s system. Options include a half-marathon run; a 5K, which may be run or walked; the Cam’s Course 1-Mile Fun Run; volunteering, or participating virtually. Registration fees are $15 for youth and students, $35 for adults, and $15 for Cam’s Course (all ages). There is no registration fee for virtual participation. Visit CHaDHERO.org to register and for additional HERO details.
Farm to school
October is National Farm to School Month. Schools and early childhood providers can celebrate by applying for the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets’ Farm to School and Early Childhood Grant to help develop or grow their farm to school and early childhood programs. The grant application deadline is Nov. 3. For more information, email gina.clithero@vermont.gov or call 802-585-6225 or agriculture.vermont.gov/grants/childnutrition online.
Join 4-H
In addition to agriculture, 4-H members can learn about coding and robotics, health and fitness, photography and the arts, and more. In the next few months, many 4-H clubs will enroll new members as they gear up for the upcoming project year. Vermont 4-H offers after-school programs and activities such as the Natural Resources Management Academy, teen science cafés and the Youth Environmental Summit, which engage non-4-H members. The latter is a full-day program designed to help middle and high school students find their voice and take action on environmental issues.
Older 4-H’ers also may volunteer to assist with events or be a teen leader in their club. And they may participate in teen leadership programs such as Teens Reaching Youth), a teen-led environmental education program, or the just-launched UVM 4–H Health HEROES (Health Education Resources for Outreach, Engagement and Service) program as a Teen Health and Wellness Ambassador.
Adult volunteers are needed to support 4-H programming and events as well as organize and lead new clubs. Opportunities for volunteers may include short-term programs that teach a specific skill as well as longer-term commitments, such as serving as a club or project leader.
To learn more about joining a 4-H club or becoming an adult 4-H volunteer, call 802-651-8343, ext. 521, or email sarah.kleinman@uvm.edu.
AROUND TOWN
Indigenous Peoples
BRANDON — “Whom We Honor,” a celebration of Indigenous Peoples through abstract and landscape images by Brandon Congregational Creatives will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with readings at noon, Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Brandon Inn Ballroom, 20 Park St. Free and open to the public.
Open house
MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Middletown Springs Historical Society’s annual, free Museum Open House will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9. Archivist Orson Kingsley will be guest speaker presenting “What’s the Story: Archives Shed Light on Museum Collections,” followed by a behind-the-scenes tour of the museum’s collection and archives.
Cure cancer
SOUTH WOODSTOCK — 2022 Komen Vermont Ride for the Cure event opens at 8 a.m., Monday, Oct. 10, at Green Mountain Horse Association in South Woodstock. Virtual participants may ride the item of their choice (bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, etc.) at the location of their choice. Visit komen.org/vermontride for more information.
MANCHESTER — Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk begins at 7:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, at Northshire Civic Center, Riley Rink at Hunter Park in Manchester. A virtual walk option is available for those who prefer to “walk where they are.” Visit komen.org/vermontwalk to register for the in-person or virtual walk.
Audubon event
RUTLAND — Bob Zaino, state lands ecologist for Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, will present “Wetland, Woodland, Wildland: A Tour of Vermont’s Natural Communities” at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Grace Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 8 Church St. in Rutland. For more information, call 802-747-4466.
Writers’ workshop
POULTNEY — The 20th annual Horace Greeley Writers’ workshops are set for Saturday, Oct. 15, in Poultney. For more information, contact the HoraceGreeleyFoundation.org or call 802-287-2577.
AROUND VT
Credit claims
The Vermont Department of Taxes reminds Vermonters the last date to file a Homestead Declaration, Property Tax Credit Claim, and Renter Credit Claim is Oct. 17. All Vermont homestead owners must file a Homestead Declaration annually even if they are not seeking an income-based property tax credit. Homestead Declarations, Property Tax Credit Claims, and Renter Credit Claims may be filed electronically using tax software, a tax preparer, or on the department’s taxpayer portal at myVTax.vermont.gov located under “Returns.” Taxpayers having trouble filing may call 802-828-2865 for assistance.
Grants awarded
The Walter Cerf Community Fund, of the Vermont Community Foundation, announced $290,480 in grants to 40 nonprofits in its 2022 competitive grant round as follows: Addison Central Teens, $15,000; Addison County Community Action Group (dba HOPE), $15,000; Addison County Community Trust, $15,000; Addison County Home Health and Hospice, $15,000; Addison County Readers, $12,000; American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Vermont, $1,000; Brandon Free Public Library, $7,500; Brandon Museum at the Stephen A Douglas Birthplace Community Center, $5,000; Common Ground Center, $5,000; Eastview at Middlebury, $1,500; Elderly Services, $15,000; Essex Community Historical Society, $10,000; Fort Ticonderoga, $7,880; Friends of the Vergennes Opera House, $5,000; Girls on the Run of Vermont, $5,000; Governor’s Institutes of Vermont, $4,000; Henry Sheldon Museum of Vermont History, $3,900; John W. Graham Emergency Shelter, $15,000; Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, $2,500; Middlebury Area Land Trust, $5,000; Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival, $2,500; Middlebury Studio School, $22,000; Moosalamoo Association, $2,500; Opera Company of Middlebury, $13,500; Otter Creek Child Center, $15,000; Preservation Trust of Vermont, $15,000; Rainbow Children’s Center, $2,500; ReSOURCE: A Nonprofit Community Enterprise, $2,500; Safer Society Foundation, $5,000; Starksboro Village Meeting House Society, $5,000; The Current, $2,000; Town Hall Theater, $5,000; UP for Learning, $2,500; Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports, $2,500; Vermont Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, $2,000; Vermont Family Network, $1,700; Vermont Historical Society, $15,000; Vermont Humanities Council, $5,000; Vermont Symphony Orchestra, $1,500; Vermont Works for Women, $2,500.
FEMA awards UVMMC
BOSTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending nearly $1.7 million to the state of Vermont to reimburse the University of Vermont Medical Center for additional costs incurred responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, including distribution of face masks or personal protective equipment and pre-screening of patients, families, employees and other visitors for potential COVID symptoms before granting entry into designated sites.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
