BIRTHS
RRMCA son, Carson Charles Brown, was born Aug. 12, 2022, to Buddy and Krystal Brown, of Castleton.
A son, Lincoln Maverick Reed, was born Aug. 12, 2022, to Rachael and Scott Reed Jr., of Granville, New York.
YOUTH NEWS
School benefits
RUTLAND — Northwest Primary School has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Community Bag Program for the month of September. The school will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.50 Hannaford Community Bag is purchased at its Rutland location during September, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.
AROUND TOWN
Friday Night Live
RUTLAND — The final Friday Night Live of summer 2022 will be at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, on Center Street in downtown Rutland, with free musical performances featuring Dean Ford & The Beautiful Ones: A Tribute to Prince.
Sip & Paint
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — The next Sip & Paint on Slate session will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Slate Valley Museum, 17 Water St. in Granville. Participants will create a lakeside scene at dusk and be led by an instructor providing step-by-step guidance. Tickets are $40 per person. Pre-registration is required at www.slatevalleymuseum.org online, email associate@slatevalleymuseum.org or calling (518) 642-1417 for details.
Dinner and auction
POULTNEY — Slate Valley Museum Annual Dinner & Auction fundraiser will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at Lake St. Catherine Country Club in Poultney, one of the key slate producing communities and important historically. Tickets for dinner are $50 each and can be purchased by calling (518) 642-1417. Please RSVP by Aug. 24. For more information, visit www.SlateValleyMuseum.org online.
Yard sale
PITTSFORD — To support the care of homeless animals, the Pop-Up Yard Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road in Pittsford. Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 21. Please, no early birds.
All the buzz?
WOODSTOCK — Hall Apiaries founder Troy Hall returns for a Beekeeping & Pollinator Care Workshop from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Billings Farm & Museum in Woodstock. This workshop is part of the Billings Backyard Series teaching sustainable living skills for adults. All sessions are $15 per person, $10 per member. To register, visit billingsfarm.org/billings-backyard online.
Summer festival
LUDLOW — Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its Best of Vermont Summer Festival from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, (rain or shine) at Okemo Field, Route 103 in Ludlow. Admission to this family friendly event is a suggested $3 donation. OVRCC thanks presenting sponsor William Raveis Vermont Properties and all generous sponsors. For more information, visit www.yourplaceinvermont.com/best-of-vermont-summer-festival online.
Exhibit opens
MIDDLEBURY — The opening reception for “In Praise of Darkness: The ‘Writing on the Wall Project’” and recent paintings exhibit by Vermont artist Samuel Wyatt will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Jackson Gallery at Town Hall Theater. Wyatt studies the light, shadow and textures of urban settings, and communications found in the form of graffiti. The exhibit will be displayed from Aug. 19 through Sept. 30.
Open to public
Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging announced it has reinstituted public walk-in hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at its offices, 143 Maple St. in Rutland, and 160 Benmont Ave. in Bennington. Mask wearing is required. For more information, call (800) 642-5119.
Free Shakespeare
PLYMOUTH NOTCH — The Stand-Up Shakespeare Company presents one free performance at noon Saturday, Sept. 3, at Union Christian Church, 43 Messer Hill Road, on the Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site, 3780 Route 100A, Plymouth Notch. The 17th annual Plymouth Folk and Blues Festival follows from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, also Sunday during the same time. This festival is also free, with donations welcome at both events.
Dismas fundraiser
MENDON — Rutland Dismas House presents the second annual Honorable Francis B. McCaffrey Putt-Putt Fundraiser, tee times 9:30 or 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Mendon Mini-Golf and Snack Bar, 2556 Route 4, across from Sugar & Spice. Cost is $20 per person. Register by calling (802) 775-5539.
School fundraiser
LUDLOW — The Expeditionary School at Black River announced its third annual Wine Tasting and Silent Auction fundraiser will be Saturday, Sept. 17, at The Roundhouse at Jackson Gore. Tickets are available online for $50; or $60 at the door. Thank you goes out to all of the community supporters, including Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates. ESBR is a nonprofit educational organization providing personalized learning for Grades 7-12 students. For more information, visit esblackriver.org
AROUND STATE
Forage field day
WHITING — Richville Farms, in collaboration with the University of Vermont Extension’s Northwest Crops and Soils Program, will host a field day on forages for farmers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. The event is free and includes a free lunch. Owner Kylie (Quesnel) Chittenden will discuss harvesting corn and options for feeding a high forage diet. Registration is required by Aug. 29; visit go.uvm.edu/field-day or email susan.brouillette@uvm.edu, or call (802) 524-6501, ext. 432. Two Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets water quality credits and Certified Crop Adviser continuing education credit hours are available.
Dairy Farm of the Year
CABOT — Molly Brook Farm, a seventh-generation farm in Cabot, has been named the 2022 Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year. Myles and Rhonda Goodrich own and operate the 565-acre hillside farm, which has been in the same family since 1835. This is the second time this farm was named the Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year, the first time being in 1987 when Myles’ parents, Walter and Sally Goodrich, operated the farm in partnership with Myles.
It has been a registered Jersey operation since 1917, and is known internationally for its Jersey genetics. Since 2018, it’s been a certified organic dairy with a herd that has earned a number of quality milk awards from Stonyfield Organic, where they ship their milk. The farmers milk 70 cows on a twice-daily schedule in a step-up walk-through milking parlor. Their rolling herd average is 14,939 pounds with 5% butterfat and 3.8% protein. The milking herd is housed in a light-filled, free-stall coverall barn and turned out to pasture between milking in the warmer months. Cow comfort is a priority with kiln-dried sawdust for bedding on top of pasture mats, cow brushes for self-grooming and fans for good ventilation. Spring-fed cow waterers are cleaned every few days.
Myles and Rhonda Goodrich help promote the dairy industry by hosting farm tours and have collaborated with the local Cabot School for on-farm work experiences for middle school students. They are active participants in many of Stonyfield’s promotional activities including its “Date with a Cow” Valentine program in 2021, which allowed people to book a 15-minute virtual date with a cow from one of the farms that supplies milk for the company’s yogurts.
