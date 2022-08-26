COLLEGE NEWS
LYNDON — A total of $4.5 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Education has been awarded to support first-generation college students in Vermont.
Northern Vermont University-Johnson was awarded a $2.7M five-year grant, and Northern Vermont University-Lyndon was awarded a $1.8M five-year grant for their Upward Bound programs. The grants will continue to support the Upward Bound program when NVU unifies with Castleton University and Vermont Technical College to become Vermont State University in July 2023.
Upward Bound is one of the U.S. Department of Education’s TRIO programs and is free for any eligible participating student. Students are eligible if neither parent has completed a bachelor’s degree, or if the family is low-to-moderate income, based on federal guidelines.
AROUND TOWN
Cemetery cleanup
RUTLAND — The Rutland Moose Lodge will hold a cleanup day beginning 8 a.m. Saturday at West Street Cemetery in Rutland City. Moose Club members are volunteers but all are welcome to pitch in and lend a hand.
Scottish games
QUECHEE — Quechee Scottish Games and Festival will be held Saturday at the Quechee Polo Field. All-day entertainment and activities include pipe bands, highland dancers, Scottish vendors, athletics, clans, sheep dogs and more.
Folk & Blues
PLYMOUTH NOTCH — The President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site will host the 17th annual Plymouth Folk & Blues Festival from 2 to 5 p.m. Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 3 and 4. Selected by the Vermont Chamber of Commerce as a 2022 “Top 10 Fall Event,” local as well as internationally known musicians will perform. The concerts are free; a donation is suggested, or guests may bring nonperishable food items in support of a food drive for the Vermont Foodbank. The festival will be held rain or shine; in the case of inclement weather, the rain venue is Union Christian Church.
Gifford Health Care
RANDOLPH — Gifford’s new GE SPECT/CT camera is installed and ready for patients. The Nuclear Medicine Department at Gifford performs exams that range from heart, gallbladder and bone, to gastrointestinal bleeds and pulmonary embolisms. The new SPECT/CT provides information about how the body is working and identifies problems.
For the second straight year, Gifford’s three-day Last Mile Ride, Walk and Run to support end-of-life care set new participation and fundraising records. Between the three in-person events and virtual options, there were 560 total participants resulting in $187,000 for Gifford’s palliative care program, assisting families whose loved ones are on life’s last mile.
AROUND STATE
“Idol” auditions
Via Zoom, “Idol Across America” visits Vermont on Aug. 31. During this season’s first round of “American Idol,” hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. If interested, email Ron.DelRio@Fremantle.com by Aug. 29 to confirm.
Public input
WINOOSKI — Efficiency Vermont statewide energy efficiency utility is seeking public input as it prepares its three-year plan for programs to help save money on energy and lower greenhouse gas emissions in the state. Called the Demand Resources Plan (DRP), development of this document is overseen by Vermont Public Utility Commission, and will guide investments during the 2024-26 planning period. Visit efficiencyvermont.com/feedback to take the survey.
West Nile virus
BURLINGTON — A sample of mosquitoes collected in Alburgh have tested positive for West Nile virus. This is the first positive pool of mosquitoes of the 2022 surveillance season. A pool is a group of up to 50 mosquitoes of the same species and location. Spread through the bite of an infected mosquito, there have been no human cases of West Nile virus yet this year. The last confirmed case was in 2021. Historically, the virus has been found in all counties of Vermont.
Since 2003, there have been 14 confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in Vermont. Most people who are infected do not get sick from the virus, but it can lead to serious illnesses, such as encephalitis. Symptoms of illness can include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or a rash. People age 50 and older are at highest risk. If symptoms persist, contact your health care provider. Visit healthvermont.gov/mosquito for more information.
Municipal Day
MONTPELIER — The Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) announced its ninth annual Municipal Day on Oct. 28. The event is an opportunity for Vermont’s local officials and volunteers to learn the most up-to-date information to apply in their daily work, through workshops presented by state officials. The full-day session costs $30. Registration begins Sept. 15. Visit anr.vermont.gov/about_us/special-topics/municipal-day for more information.
Importing deer, elk
Hunters traveling outside Vermont to hunt deer or elk are reminded by Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department that a regulation designed to protect Vermont’s wild deer from chronic wasting disease remains in effect. A fine of up to $1,000 and loss of hunting and fishing licenses for one year are applicable for each deer or elk imported illegally. The department also reminds hunters that using any type of natural deer urine-based or deer body fluid attractant scents is prohibited in the state because of the CWD threat. Visit www.vtfishandwildlife.com and www.cwd-info.org for more information.
