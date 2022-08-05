BIRTHS
RRMCA son, Declan Augustus Carleton, was born July 29, 2022, to Kevin and Shelby Carleton, of Pittsford.
COLLEGE NEWS
Adam Luzader, of Wallingford, was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Purchase College in Purchase, New York.
AROUND TOWN
Brandon events
BRANDON — Town Wide Yard Sale is Saturday, Aug. 6. Free concerts take place every Wednesday night behind the Brandon Inn.
MINTacular
RUTLAND — The MINT celebrates its 5th birthday from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, at 112 Quality Lane in Rutland. Each shop will be up and running with demonstrations and hands-on projects. The event, featuring cake and door prizes, is for all ages. The MINT is a community workshop, business incubator and classroom for anyone interested in making things.
Slate Valley Museum
GRANVILLE, N.Y. — August events include Romancing the Stone, the 22nd annual Garden Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, free; Plein Air Painting workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13 and 14, $300; SlaterDay slate working demos and activities, Saturday, Aug. 13, regular admission; Sip & Paint on Slate from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, $40, pre-registration required; Annual Dinner & Silent Auction Fundraiser at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, Lake St. Catherine Country Club, $50.
Festival concert
RUTLAND — The Young Artists of the Manchester Music Festival (MMF) present a chamber masterworks concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court St. in Rutland. These 10 musicians, ages 18-26, are spending the summer under the tutelage of MMF’s guest faculty artists as part of their full-scholarship chamber music intensive with the festival. Donations to support the MMF Young Artists Program will be gratefully accepted.
Apprenticeship stipends
MIDDLEBURY — The Vermont Folklife Center announced the 31st year of its Vermont Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program (VTAAP). In partnership with the Vermont Arts Council, VTAAP provides stipends of up to $2,000 to master artist and apprentice pairs to cover time, materials and travel expenses. Applications for 2022-23 from master artist and apprentice pairs will be accepted through Aug. 8. For more information, visit www.vermontfolklifecenter.org/traditional-arts-apprenticeship or call (802) 388-4964.
Jazz trio
POULTNEY — The Vermont Standard Jazz Trio will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 9, at Stone Valley Arts in Poultney. The ensemble includes Bear Irwin (former instrumental music educator and director of bands at Mill River Union High School) and Glendon Ingalls (former instrumental music educator at Rutland Town and Barre Town schools). Part of the Jazz Collective at SVA, this is a free-will donation event.
Audubon walk
WEST RUTLAND — Join birders on the monthly marsh walk in this Audubon Important Birding Area, for the 3.7-mile loop, or go halfway. Meet at 7 a.m. Aug. 13, at the West Rutland marsh boardwalk kiosk on Marble Street. Email birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org for more information.
Art in the Park
RUTLAND — Chaffee Art Center’s 61st annual Art in the Park Summer Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, in Rutland’s Main Street Park at the junction of routes 4 and 7. Juried fine artists, craftspeople, specialty food producers, live music and kid’s activities are featured. A voluntary donation is appreciated. Volunteers are needed to help from setup on Friday to gates on Saturday and Sunday; email info@chaffeeartcenter.org to sign up, or call (802) 775-0356.
Colonial Day
CASTLETON — Hostesses in colonial attire greet guests in homes along Castleton’s historic Main Street during the 82nd annual Colonial Day House Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, rain or shine. A free ice-cream social will be held on the lawn of Castleton Library. Tickets are $20 ($18 for seniors), and can be purchased at ticket booths on Main Street. For more information, call (802) 468-5691, email rileytjvt@comcast.net or visit www.castletonhistorichousetour.org online.
Ride for the Cure
SOUTH WOODSTOCK — Registration is now open for the Susan G. Komen breast cancer organization’s 2022 Komen Vermont Ride for the Cure on Oct. 10. The 13th annual ride will be held in person at the Green Mountain Horse Association in South Woodstock. A virtual ride option is available to riders wishing to #RideWhereYouAre.
Registration is free but all riders are required to meet a minimum fundraising commitment: adults/survivors $150 and youth riders (ages 12-17) $75. For more information, email LManess@komen.org or call (802) 548-4691.
Church bicentennial
POULTNEY — Stone Valley Arts thanks everyone who attended SVA’s Celebration of the Old Stone Church Bicentennial that took place July 10. Special thanks go to Carolyn Stellatella for organizing the big hug and to Ennis Dulling of Poultney Historical Society, Meg Campbell of the Preservation Trust of Vermont, Sarah Pelkey of Poultney Downtown Development, and to Dick Weis and Burnham Holmes, founders of SVA, for their informative and generous presentations. Many thanks to Krista Rupe for research and work obtaining the historic marker for the building. And thanks to Calypso Connections, Backyard Brass Band, Poultney’s Welsh Choir and the BBQ Barbershop Quartet for the music. Thanks to the many volunteers who helped make the event happen. It was a memorable day for Stone Valley Arts and Poultney.
AROUND STATE
Rabies bait drop
BURLINGTON — The annual rabies bait drop is scheduled to take place Aug. 5–13. Rabies vaccine — in the form of a sweet-smelling oral bait attractive to raccoons and skunks — will be dropped in rural areas of Vermont from low-flying aircraft and placed by hand in residential centers. Approximately 450,000 quarter-sized blister packs containing rabies vaccine will be distributed in nearly 100 Vermont communities across eight counties.
Rabies is a deadly viral disease of the brain that infects mammals. Rabies is most often seen in raccoons, skunks, foxes and bats, but unvaccinated pets and livestock can also get the disease. The virus is spread primarily through the bite of an infected animal. If a rabies exposure is left untreated, the disease is almost always fatal in humans and animals. However, treatment is 100% effective when given soon after a person is bitten by a rabid animal.
The bait packs are not poisonous and are not harmful to people, pets or wildlife. If the bait must be moved, use gloves or a plastic bag. If your pet eats a bait, or if a child brings one home, let officials know by calling the Vermont Rabies Hotline at 1-800-4-RABIES (1-800-472-2437) or call the toll-free number printed on the bait.
Open Farm Week
MONTPELIER — For the eighth consecutive year, farmers across Vermont welcome the public for a behind-the-scenes look at Vermont’s working landscapes. Vermont Open Farm Week 2022 will be held Aug. 7-14, featuring more 100 events at 50-plus farms across the state. Events are live and sorted by day and location at DigInVT.com online.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.