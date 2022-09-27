YOUTH NEWS
At the Big EWEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Vermont 4-H dairy members competed against 4-Hers from throughout New England in several 4-H dairy events at Eastern States Exposition held Sept. 16-18 in West Springfield, Massachusetts.
In quiz bowl competition, held on Sept. 16, Vermont captured first place with team member Emma Seward, of East Wallingford, named high individual scorer. She scored 55 points ahead of the second-place finisher, a 4-Her from Rhode Island.
Rose Tarbell also finished in the top 10 as fourth high individual scorer. Other members of the state quiz bowl team were Liviya Russo, of Lunenburg, and Lorryn Trujillo, of North Clarendon.
Emma Deering, of Middlebury; Sadie Ellner, of Morristown; and Aubrey Maley, of Irasburg represented Vermont in the clipping contest, also held on Sept. 16. For this timed competition, each three-member team clipped and groomed an animal. Vermont placed third after teams from Maine and Connecticut.
All 4-H dairy exhibitors, including those showing cattle or competing in contests, were required to take a written general knowledge test, which quizzed them on dairy topics ranging from breeds, dairy nutrition and feeds to herd health, dairy products and marketing, among other dairy topics. The test results were all four team members finished in the top 10 in the Senior Division (ages 15-18) with Rose Tarbell, of Middletown Springs, first; Lorryn Trujillo, of North Clarendon, third; Emma Seward, of East Wallingford, fourth; and Liviya Russo, of Lunenburg, seventh. East Hardwick 4-Her Gabriel Michaud finished in 10th place, giving Vermont five top placings in this age group for the written exam.
Vermont’s 4-H dairy members captured several showmanship and breed championships.
Karissa Livingston, of New Haven, was named Senior Fitting and Show Champion while Erica Goodhue, of Fairfield, won the Reserve Senior Fitting and Show Championship. Natalie Michaud, Greensboro, was named the Junior Fitting and Show Champion.
4-Hers placed as follows in their respective fitting and showing classes:
Seniors — Group A: Gabriel Michaud, East Hardwick (second); Brailey Livingston, New Haven (third). Group B: Emma Deering, Middlebury (first); Liviya Russo, Lunenburg (second). Group C: Erica Goodhue, Fairfield (first). Group D: Lorryn Trujillo, North Clarendon (third). Group E: Aubrey Maley, Irasburg (second). Group F: Karissa Livingston, New Haven (second); Rose Tarbell, Middletown Springs (fourth).
Juniors — Group B: Caleb Sprague, East Wallingford (second). Group C: Morgan Michaud, East Hardwick (seventh). Group D: Natalie Michaud, Greensboro (first); Madalyn Perry, East Montpelier (third); Elise Sanders, West Topsham (seventh). Group E: Patty Bruce, Wallingford (fifth).
The 4-Hers also competed in conformation classes, which are arranged according to the breed and age of the animal. The judges evaluate the body condition and appearance of the animal when deciding how to place each animal. Results were as follows:
Ayrshire — Junior Champion, Reserve Grand Champion and Reserve Supreme Heifer Champion: Liviya Russo, Lunenburg. Winter calf: Liviya Russo, Lunenburg (first).
Brown Swiss — Junior Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Brailey Livingston, New Haven. Reserve Junior Champion and Honorable Mention Grand Champion: Erica Goodhue, Fairfield. Fall Calf: Rose Tarbell, Middletown Springs (second). Fall Yearling Heifer: Erica Goodhue, Fairfield (first). Winter calf: Brailey Livingston, New Haven (first).
Holstein — Reserve Junior Champion and Honorable Mention Grand Champion: Karissa Livingston, New Haven. Honorable Mention Junior Champion: Madalyn Perry, East Montpelier. Spring calf: Caleb Sprague, East Wallingford (second). Winter calf: Gabriel Michaud, East Hardwick (first); Elise Sanders, West Topsham (second); Natalie Michaud, Greensboro (fifth). Fall calf: Karissa Livingston, New Haven (first); Madalyn Perry, East Montpelier (second); Morgan Michaud, East Hardwick (third). Spring yearling heifer: Aubrey Maley, Irasburg (second); Patty Bruce, Wallingford (fifth).
Jersey — Summer yearling heifer: Emma Deering, Middlebury (third); Lorryn Trujillo, North Clarendon (fourth).
Architecture competition
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University’s School of Architecture and Art is accepting submissions from high school students for an architecture and design competition that offers scholarships to the university as prizes.
Submissions will be accepted until Nov. 6.
This year’s challenge is to design two spaces for storytelling. Students are invited to participate as an individual or in a team of up to four members.
Entrants get a $2,000 Leadership Scholarship Award ($500/year) just for completing an entry submission and could win up to an $8,000 Leadership Scholarship Award ($2,000/year) for first prize.
For more information, visit bit.ly/contest0927
AROUND TOWN
Flu shots
RUTLAND — VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region is offering flu shots by appointment only beginning Thursday, Sept. 29. Appointments for individuals age 18 and over can be made by visiting clinics.timetap.com
Medicare/Medicaid, MVP, and BlueCross BlueShield insurances are accepted; bring your card to your appointment. If you do not have a participating insurance plan, payment will be accepted by check or credit card. The cost of the vaccine is $90 for High Dose (individuals 65 and older and those with chronic health conditions) and $39 for a standard flu shot (individuals under 65).
In Rutland: from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29; from 8 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7; from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10; from 8 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region Rutland Office in Casella Conference Room, parking will be indicated.
In Castleton: from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Castleton Community Center. COVID-19 boosters administered by the Vermont Department of Health will also be available at this location only; bring your COVID vaccination card.
In Pawlet: from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at Pawlet Community Church.
For more information or if you need assistance scheduling your appointment, call 802-775-0568.
Volunteers needed
RUTLAND — Volunteers are needed for Chaffee Art Center’s 61st annual Art in the Park Fall Foliage Festival held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, in Rutland’s Main Street Park at the junction of Routes 4 and 7. Volunteers are needed to help with set up Friday, as gate greeters Saturday and Sunday, and tear down Sunday afternoon. Call 802-775-0356 or email info@chaffeeartcenter.org
AROUND VT
Financial freedom
MONTPELIER — Money Matters: Women and Trans Therapeutic Journey to Financial Freedom is a day-long symposium to explore financial freedom of “economic minorities” (women, minorities, LGBTQIA+ and gender-nonconforming people), presented by the Vermont Kindness Project, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the Governor’s Pavilion 109 State St. in Montpelier.
Tickets are limited to 200 participants. Sliding scale from $60-$120, available now at Eventbrite: Money Matters. No participant will be turned away for lack of funds.
Vets Town Hall
Vets Town Hall, a community forum to increase communication and understanding between local veterans and the community at large, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Godnick Center in Rutland; 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in the Moore Community Room, Northern Vermont University–Lyndon; and 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, at McCarthy Arts Center in Colchester.
The Vermont Veterans Outreach Program will be present and available to offer peer support at all three events.
For more information, email vermont@vetstownhall.org or visit vtvetstownhall.org
VT PoC membersVermont Professionals of Color Network announced the launch of their new database with the goal of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color members being able to access information on other members whom they may need, such as contact and business information, and members can also edit their own member profile.
VT PoC advocates for, and increases access to, opportunities for professionals and businesses of color statewide.
Family support
National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont is offering a free, eight-week, virtual NAMI Family-to-Family education program for family members of people diagnosed with mental health conditions.
The first class will be Thursday, Oct. 6, meeting via Zoom, and every following Thursday at 6:30 p.m. through Dec. 1. There will be no class on Thanksgiving.
To receive the Zoom link, participants must register at namivt.org/programs/family-to-family-class or call (800)-639-6480.
