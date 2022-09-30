BUSINESS
New president
BURLINGTON — Andrew Manitsky of Burlington law firm Lynn, Lynn, Blackman & Manitsky has been elected president of the Vermont Bar Association. He takes office on Sept. 30.
Serving on the Bar Association’s Board of Managers since 2017, he is a frequent presenter on trial evidence, legal ethics and intellectual property. Manitsky is a member of American Law Institute and has been named in Best Lawyers in America since 2009 in numerous categories. In his practice, he represents clients in commercial litigation, employment matters, professional malpractice, intellectual property, and personal injury.
COLLEGE NEWS
Lifetime achievementSOUTH ROYALTON — Pat Parenteau, emeritus professor at Vermont Law and Graduate School, received the 2022 American Bar Association Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources Lifetime Achievement Award during the ABA Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources fall conference event.
His expertise is in environmental law, particularly climate change, water pollution and wildlife protection. He has served as a resource for news outlets, such as The New York Times to National Public Radio and Bloomberg.
Parenteau retired this year after more than 30 years at the school, including as director of the Environmental Law Center, founder of the Environmental and Natural Resources Law Clinic, senior counsel at the Environmental Advocacy Clinic, and, in May 2022, received an honorary degree. In 2018, he taught in the Fulbright Scholar program in Cork, Ireland.
Off campus, he has worked as an advocate, as vice president for conservation at National Wildlife Federation, counsel to the Perkins Coie law firm, special counsel to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, commissioner of Vermont Dept. of Environmental Conservation, and regional counsel for U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
New vice president
SOUTH ROYALTON — Vermont Law and Graduate School has hired Robert Sommo as its new vice president for enrollment and marketing. Sommo joins the law school from the Silver School of Social Work at New York University.
AROUND TOWN
Volunteer crafters
RUTLAND — If you are someone who can sew, or enjoys making handcrafted items, VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region offers ways to use your time and talents.
Volunteers are needed to make memory bears and pillows from a loved one’s clothing or fabric or make special “fidget” blankets to soothe and calm patients.
If interested, call 802-558-8879 or email Christina.hardman@vnahsr.org
Goals met
RUTLAND — More than 120 residents from Rutland and surrounding communities participated in this year’s Rutland Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Main Street Park. Participants raised more than $28,000 toward the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.
CASTLETON — Castleton Community Center thanks many area individuals and businesses for their generosity toward making the Castleton Community Seniors 18th annual Golf Outing at Lake St. Catherine Country Club a major success; proceeds its elderly and disabled transportation program.
SPRINGFIELD — The 23rd annual Black River Action Team’s RiverSweep clean-up again spanned several days and engaged dozens of people, including students from Cavendish Area and Ludlow elementary schools, three home-school students, folks from Springfield and beyond, SHS track and field team members with their coach and a parent with a truck — all came out to support the traditional cleanup.
AROUND VT
ANR policy
The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources announced a series of events for the public to learn more about the agency’s proposed Language Access Plan which contains the policy and implementation procedures on how the ANR will deliver information and services to persons with limited English proficiency and persons with varying levels of hearing, sight or speech loss and other communication needs.
Public input is requested at the in-person events, or the virtual event, as scheduled:
— Tuesday, Oct. 18, 6 p.m., Fletcher Free Library, 235 College St., Burlington.
— Wednesday, Oct.19, 6 p.m., Brattleboro High School, 131 Fairground Road, Brattleboro.
Email anr.civilrights@vermont.gov for online, call-in or written comments instructions.
VTF&W
Archery season
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says hunters are looking forward to Vermont’s upcoming two-part archery deer hunting season: Oct. 1-Nov. 11 and Nov. 28-Dec. 15.
For more information and a summary of regulations, download the 2021 Deer Seasons Guide from www.vtfishandwildlife.com or pick up a free copy of the 2022 Hunting & Trapping Guide from any license agent.
Volunteers needed
Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is looking for volunteer to held at its annual spiny softshell turtle beach cleanup day is Saturday, Oct. 15, and the department is looking for volunteers to help.
Participants are asked to arrive at 10 a.m. at North Hero State Park — follow Route 2 north past Carry Bay in North Hero. Take a right on Lakeview Drive, just before Route 2 swings west toward Alburgh. Follow Lakeview Drive almost to the end until you reach the North Hero State Park entrance sign on the left. Drive to the end of the road always bearing right.
After finishing at North Hero, the group will carpool to another site in Swanton.
For more information, email Toni.Mikula@vermont.gov
Tree stand tips
Here are some tips from Vermont Fish and Wildlife to help stay safe and get the most out of your tree stand hunting experience:
— Choose a live, straight tree and avoid ash that may be in decline due to emerald ash borers.
— Buy smart. Only use stands certified by the Tree Stand Manufacturers Association.
— Check your tree stand for wear and tear each time you go out into the woods.
— Know the rules. On state lands, it is illegal to place nails or other hardware into trees or to build permanent structures. On private lands, you must have landowner permission to erect a tree stand, cut or remove trees or other plants, or to cut limbs. All stands, including ground blinds, must be marked with the owner’s name and address.
— Always wear a full-body safety harness, even for climbing. Most falls occur going up and down the tree and getting in and out of the stand. Make sure your safety harness is in good condition. Especially, check the straps.
— Don’t go too high. The higher you go, the smaller the vital zone on a deer becomes, while the likelihood of a serious injury increases. Climb within your personal limit.
— Never carry firearms or bows up and down trees. Always use a haul line to raise and lower all gear. Make sure your firearm is unloaded.
— Familiarize yourself with your gear before you go. The morning of opening day is a poor time to put your safety belt on for the first time.
— Be careful with long-term placement. Exposure can damage straps, ropes and attachment cords. Also, the stand’s stability can be compromised over time, as the tree grows.
Do you have an item you would like to see in Community News? A milestone? A public announcement? A short news release about something entertaining going on in your town? Simply email the information to us at news@rutlandherald.com. Be sure to put For Community News in the subject line. (Note: We do reserve the right to edit for length.)
